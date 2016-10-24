downballot

House guests for a few days around here, so I’ll keep this short.
I have it on good authority (the internet) that Hillary Clinton will be president soon, thus we’re all to be precipitated into a progressive hellscape where every single aspect of our lives will be micro managed by dreary party functionaries and death panels and militarized domestic police forces.
Oh well, that’s how it goes sometimes I guess.
Anyway, again I’ll say that absent any bizarre and unprecedented occurrences (in an election season, let’s remember, composed almost entirely of them) it looks as if Trump is going down to defeat, though probably not as big a defeat as even a moderately sane world would ordinarily be expected to deliver, given what a spectacular douche the guy is.
Still, the possible size of the defeat has once again engendered some gleeful hand-rubbing among the Dem party faithful.
Unless there’s an even more calamitous (calamitous, that is, if you’re one of those dreading the oncoming Progressive Police State) nosedive in GOP support in the next two weeks, it’s still likely that the House will remain under GOP control, but the Senate, well, maybe not so much.
Here’s the latest histogram from Sam Wang;
The likelihood of Dem control has been slowly creeping upwards for the last 10 days or so, and now the three most likely outcomes are a Dem majority , give that a 50/50 split is effectively that if Kaine is VP.
I think today is the first time for many weeks that Wang has shown a clear (51) majority is the most likely outcome, however, and the trend would seem to be moving slowly toward the Dems generally.
Professor Hubbard has the probability of outright Dem control of the Senate steadily increasing during October from about 25% to 35%, with the overall probability of a functional majority being around 66%.
Still haven’t voted. If it doesn’t rain tomorrow – and it looks to be bright and sunny – i’ll drag my sagging ass to the poll down the street and vote for legal weed and animal rights. Against extra slot machines – it’s immaterial to me if RI beats us in that race to the bottom. I’ll leave the state and local school questions blank – i’d be voting out my ass whether yea or nea.
As to the top of the ticket – reckon i won’t be voting for the empty chair, although it has its appeal. Tommy has asked more than once whether we in fact actually need a potus, it’s a valid question. Won’t be voting for the Supremely Managed (aka Clinton’s donors) either – when you’re the recipient as opposed to the donor, you’re the one in debt and you dance when they jerk the strings. So this Indy will be writing in the democrat, with no apologies whatsoever to anyone alive or dead.
Bluthner. I would think then you would advocate for more efficient and perhaps focused government, as we don’t have many good examples in the US.
Following up on NF’s corroborating comment about municipal accounting (which I’m not sure that I really understand but I have somehow managed crawl through those briar patches alive, albeit scratched and bruised – and we haven’t even touched upon the issue of not posting invoices to the system because there is no budget, so the computer reports only show what is approved and not the stack on some clerk’s desk).
Businesses are always subject to financial constraints, though depending on the size some more readily than others. Even the smallest government department can probably last longer screwing up its finances than some large corporations, and so they do. In my observation, a reasonably capable and honest city manager or public works director can manage a large and complex outsourced contract and deliver reasonable value for a city. However, if they run the operation themselves they are subject to pressures that may have little to do with efficiently providing services, nor are they readily subject to the financial pressures that come with making a mess of things.
Oooo, why did you have to go and say that? Nothing makes me crazier. Donald Trump does not make me crazier. If I go out this morning and stomp three old ladies and a baby, it will be your fault. (The judge will agree. “What? Somebody mentioned municipal accounting? Case dismissed. Temporary insanity induced by intolerable provocation. Bring me this Tommydog! Now!”)
This disgraceful and universal practice is a designed-in systemic corruption that undermines the whole theories of accounting and budgeting (which are not the same thing, no matter what most people think). It means that vendors know they must overcharge for their goods and services because they know they the will be stiffed – know that the purchase orders they accept and especially the payment terms they contain are useless fantasies instead if binding obligations. Most of all, it means that the books of account are not only a fiction but have to be a fiction, from top to bottom. It means that all those reports that hang on the City Hall bulletin board, in perfect obedience to the laws that require them to be disclosed so The Public Can Know, are lies throughout- and must be lies throughout, no matter how honest and diligent the people who prepare them may be. And they are lies told by every single municipality in the United States, and have been forever. I can’t imagine how this can ever change. Kids spend four years majoring in Municipal Finance just so they can learn to tell these lies in the precisely correct, audit-proof way – just as if accrual-basis accounting had not been invented in the freaking 14th century.
I’m begging you: please don’t get me started. Already I feel myself tempted toward intemperate language, and it will only get worse if you persist. But one more thing…
The universality of this law- and custom-driven deceit means that no matter who you elect and who they hire to run your town or city, they must lie to you like this, they must operate in near-complete ignorance of their true financial condition. Bernie Sanders had to do it when he was mayor of Burlington, Clint Eastwood had to do it when he was mayor of Carmel, and the proven, truly honest man you’re going door to door campaigning for so he can finally clean up your filthy, Democrat-ridden town will have to do it too – just as his filthy predecessors had to do it if they weren’t to fail an audit and force their town into receivership.
And I add that this disgraceful picture is nothing like the accounting practices that the federal government uses in managing projects, especially defense projects. Those practices represent some of the soundest, fairest, most responsible and imaginative accounting the world has ever seen. States? I know nothing, I’ve never seen the inner workings of any of them. But I imagine they’re all over the place.
Tommy,
Of course I advocate for efficient and focused government. That’s what I’ve advocated, with you in this conversation, for quite some time now, and nothing but.
But efficient and focused doesn’t have to mean prisons, schools, police forces, public transport, social services and health insurance, etc, run for profit. All kinds of human endeavor work better when they are run for profit, but the civil services on the whole do not work better, and especially do not work fairly, when they are hived off to private enterprise.
Again, if the Danes can do it, and the federal government can do it on research and defense projects ,as Nat says, I see no reason why we all can’t do it, except we seemed to be blocked by two major obstacles:
1. Half the people who could be spending their energies making government efficient and focused are busy only trying to stop their government functioning, causing the other half of the people who could be spending their energies making government efficient and focused to spend all their time trying to unblock things, and
2. We don’t want to spend the amount of money decent and universal civil services requrie. And yet we want a country that isn’t populated by ignorant uneducated, unhealthy, unhappy unemployed and unemployable citizens either. Not least because that kind of misery, when it gets widespread enough, leads to disintegration via huckster demagogues like Trump.
You are all about individuals fixing up their own lives and letting everyone else swing in the wind if that’s what it comes to. You think the Invisible Hand will then magically order civil life to be as good as it can be. We’ve tried that for decades now, and it ain’t working. Trump is the big bold ugly proof that it ain’t working. I say let’s try the other way. I can see societies that are run that way – capitalistic, efficient, smooth, non violent, healthy places. So I know it’s not a myth. What’s a myth is trickle down. What ‘s a myth is that all against all somehow produces harmony.
Bluthner, did you read NF’s funny and extremely accurate posts? That’s your “visible” hand at work. Also, remember Expat’s observations that the Scandinavians are not all that thrilled with their governments recently.
I keep coming back to my family, notably my parents’ generation. They were educated in Ireland or the UK in the ’20s and ’30s, largely in parochial schools, and most left school at 14 or 15. When my owns sons graduated 8th grade they looked so young and I somewhat marveled that my own parents went to work at that age.
It really doesn’t take a ton of money to educated people well. Certainly it’s good to have a playground, a gym, some science labs (there was more equipment in my shop classes in high school than in any of the academic classes – how many schools have shop now?). Are teacher salaries low? Everyone says so, but one of my sisters is a teacher and I have friends who are teachers. They really don’t do badly on a salary for what is essentially a 9 month year. Sure they work hard during those 9 months, and some take jobs during the summer, but in many areas they aren’t really underpaid. A deeper problem seems to be that we have really dumbed down expectations of children these days, and that would seem to imply that we really don’t expect much of many teachers and schools these day.
Tommy,
The vast majority of Scandinavians are very pleased that they don’t have the problems that Americans have, that they have good schools for everyone, good civil services, low gini, etc. So I’m not buying that. sure they have friction from taking so many refugees so quickly. That’s a different matter. And I guess you didn’t read the rest of what I wrote, because then you would know that I’m not denying that government often doesn’t work well, but I am saying that if we did something about it, instead of just bitching and creating gridlock and trying to strangle govt in the bath, then we could live in a better country. But never mind, go on believeing that all Scandanavians want to move to Mississippi. I’m sure it’s true.
Come January it appears most likely that we’ll have Clinton for president, a roughly tied Senate with one party or the other having perhaps a one vote advantage, a Republican congress and still a majority of states with Republican governors. So, DC will largely remained deadlocked which probably means no major laws being passed for the next four years. It’ll be noisy but otherwise a relief (sound and fury signifying nothing?). So, the states and people will do their own thing. Silicon Valley will continue to fare well, as will Boston and Wall St (after all, the Clinton’s have Chelsea’s career to worry about), though businesses that might hire blue collar workers will continue to be discouraged in many states. People will continue to migrate away from the north and California. The electoral college in 2024 will be even more weighted towards the southern states.
I rather doubt that you see it much different, though I expect that depresses you more than me.
Four more years of gridlock just means all the anger Trump got his thumbs so deep into will only fester and get more and more septic.
And now Trump has proved that you don’t have to give a shit about what you say so long as you feed that anger. Trump 2.0 could well be a woman, sort of like Sarah Palin, only with an functioning brain in her head. I’m glad Clinton look like she will see Trump off, and into the wilderness, but anyone who thinks it okay to be complacent about four more years of gridlock must be breaking a sweat keeping his eye off the ball.
No gridlock means that a tiny majority get to do things that a large minority don’t like. That’s a recipe for a lot of pissed off people. I fail to see how gridlock is worst. Both sides are just going to have to persuade people more than they have, or different states simply do their own thing.
As I go to bed it appears likely that Trump will pull off an upset win. In fact, he appears to have understood the upper Midwest in a manner that no one else has. And, of course, I may wake up to a different result (though I think I’m getting a hit to the old 401k tomorrow).
Well, I never thought he’d win the nomination, and then I never really thought he’d win the presidency though I thought it might be close, and here I think you guys are out of touch. …
Obviously, we should pay more attention to Lefthalfback