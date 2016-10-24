downballot

House guests for a few days around here, so I’ll keep this short.

I have it on good authority (the internet) that Hillary Clinton will be president soon, thus we’re all to be precipitated into a progressive hellscape where every single aspect of our lives will be micro managed by dreary party functionaries and death panels and militarized domestic police forces.

Oh well, that’s how it goes sometimes I guess.

Anyway, again I’ll say that absent any bizarre and unprecedented occurrences (in an election season, let’s remember, composed almost entirely of them) it looks as if Trump is going down to defeat, though probably not as big a defeat as even a moderately sane world would ordinarily be expected to deliver, given what a spectacular douche the guy is.

Still, the possible size of the defeat has once again engendered some gleeful hand-rubbing among the Dem party faithful.

Unless there’s an even more calamitous (calamitous, that is, if you’re one of those dreading the oncoming Progressive Police State) nosedive in GOP support in the next two weeks, it’s still likely that the House will remain under GOP control, but the Senate, well, maybe not so much.

Here’s the latest histogram from Sam Wang;

The likelihood of Dem control has been slowly creeping upwards for the last 10 days or so, and now the three most likely outcomes are a Dem majority , give that a 50/50 split is effectively that if Kaine is VP.

I think today is the first time for many weeks that Wang has shown a clear (51) majority is the most likely outcome, however, and the trend would seem to be moving slowly toward the Dems generally.

Professor Hubbard has the probability of outright Dem control of the Senate steadily increasing during October from about 25% to 35%, with the overall probability of a functional majority being around 66%.