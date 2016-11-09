a fuckup for the ages…

Not official yet, as of 10:30 pm Mountain Time, but this is what it’s looking like. Right now HRC need PA, MI and WI and is down in all three.
If this holds, which now seems more likely than not, it’s the biggest fuckup—from any and every aspect and by several orders of magnitude—in any of our lifetimes, and the beginning of a transformation of this Republic into Something Else Entirely. The racists and the theocrats and the Ayn Rand fetishists will have the bit between their teeth now, and with a GOP majority in both houses of Congress there’s gonna be nobody to haul effectively back on the reins at all.
I’m going to go do something else for a while, I’m too disgusted to talk about this any further tonight. If I wake up tomorrow and discover I put up the wrong picture and my fears are misplaced, I won’t complain.
I reckon that the entire nation – every last one of us – both political parties and all voters need a massive dose of personal and collective humility before we even think about taking a single step. Be interesting to see which factions are up to it, and which resort to blame.
I’m spending my online time today, liquidating my stock positions. I’m going to cash, ASAP, and am already discussing options with the management. Seriously.
She is a UK citizen, that opens a variety of options for us.
Any defense of the residual decency in this country now falls on the firmness of character – and unity – of the Democratic Senators, a weak reed indeed. They will face a torrent of abuse and intimidation.
Don’t blame Nevada, we came through up and down the ticket. Even took two House seats, just little us, away from the new overlords and elected Catherine Cortez Masto.
…and you can’t blame Tommy or I either. He said he voted a purely symbolic Johnson in CA and I’m an alien.
At least if you cash out today Kevin the markets are bouncing back so you won’t lose too much.
It’s going to be a wild ride.
But Kev, you can smoke weed here now. And you’re probably too old for the lethal London skunk weed, where 3 hits knocked me flat out stupid.
I wrote in Bernie in a state that went 60% for Clinton.
I was very sorry to see Teachout and Feingold lose. I am very sorry to see Trump win. I am not sorry to see Clinton lose. Need a reset. And to do the research for the impeachment proceedings.
Can we maybe talk, have a serious national conversation about making stuff here again? Taking some pride in quality production and not ceding the wages, dignity, and value added from producing and building without shutting the possibility down from the get go because the poor Cambodians and our donors and what we really need is people to work for shit wages to babysit and wipe geriatric butts? Can we maybe use the citizens we told needed to spend a few tens or hundreds of thou on a stem degree to do the jobs they’re well qualified to do instead of importing foreign workers solely because they’re cheaper? (And Obama has the nous to whine that physics PhDs go to work on Wall St.) Can we build homes and infrastructure into the more rural areas and build stuff there instead of building up and up in the cities where only Tom Brady and the Russkies can afford to buy?
HB:
Trump will be too busy asserting his authority against any challenges. He’s a knee-jerk retaliation kind of guy, always has been.
Matters are going to turn ugly fast, here and around the world.
The GOP Congress won’t even hold hearings on impeachment, no matter what happens.
Trump enjoys a free ride there, it’s a waste of time to even discuss that option.
Humility, eh?
I think perhaps you don’t understand what just happened.
I think it possible that most Americans don’t.
They had a democracy. A deeply imperfect one to be sure, but they had one nevertheless.
They just voted to end it, though to be fair they probably thought they were voting for Something Else.
The people now jockeying to be in charge of every branch of the US government, to be the heads of every political institution we have, don’t do humility. That’s not what they’re about at all.
Well, obviously the pollsters need to go rethink their methodologies.
It seems unlikely that it was just old blue collar white dudes that put Trump over the top. I’m sure there will be analysis upon analysis coming up, but it will be interesting to eventually see how the various demographic groups voted. Trump had to have done better with women than anyone expected, and women largely have the same economic interests as their husbands (the missus, by the way, surprised me when she said she’d voted for Johnson as I didn’t tell her that I had)
Trump had to have done better with Hispanics than anticipated, and I’ve commented many times that blue collar Hispanics’ economic interests are basically the same as that for blue collar whites. I’ll also guess that well educated Hispanics working in professional jobs (I almost said professional Hispanics but that didn’t seem to scan as I wanted) are much closer to their working class roots than many professional whites. He may even have done much better with blacks than expected. He had to get the numbers from somewhere.
This could also be seen as a repudiation of Obama. That really shouldn’t be too surprising as people do tend to get sick of presidents after eight years. However, it takes me to another theme on which Bluthner and I often dispute each other. People don’t want to be cared for, and the political platforms that say we’ll take care of you only have so much juice. People want opportunity and they want it for more than just techies, lawyers or financiers.
Well, you’re not going to want your daughters to be White House interns, though that probably would have been true of Clinton as well with Bill prowling the halls looking for something to do.
(g, Americans are a cantankerous lot as they just proved. Trump won’t have an easier time corralling them and ending Democracy than any other buffoon we’ve elected in recent decades)
This morning I see reaction to a straw man, certainly one that Trump provided many of the stalks, if not an entire bail or two for, but the reality is we don’t know what he will try to, and be able to do in office. Let’s hope he is smart enough to pick a grown up team and that the straw man doesn’t end up being even worse than imagined.
Dow is up slightly from yesterday’s close as of right now.
Still going to be a wild ride.
“I think perhaps you don’t understand what just happened.”
You’re right Gunny. I’m far too dumb to grasp it. I defer to your uniquely penetrating insight. But here we are.
Nobody does humility. This is the fat fucking problem. Not those who won, not those who lost, not those who get to tread water and stay in place. Not pollsters, pundits, journalists, bottom feeders, the earnest voters, the cynical ones, the desperate, the comfortable, nobody.
I do remember Richard Nixon giving his resignation speech, where he said he was leaving with deep humility. It’s an extrordinary speech, the likes of it most likely won’t happen again. Although i do believe an Obama could possibly pull it off. Maybe.
http://www.cnn.com/ALLPOLITICS/1997/gen/resources/watergate/nixon.farewell.html
Expat, i have no illusions about Trump in office. When Bush Deux was elected, i thought, he seems a moderate, it might not be so bad. I was estactic when Obama won the first time, i thought i voted for a liberal, not a neo. It’s going to be a fucking nightmare. But here we are.
I’ve never thought of you as dumb at all, but I do think you’ve become distracted by false equivalence and an abiding hostility to All Things Clinton and Political Business As Usual. A hostility I share, but am not consumed by.
Case in point, right here, when you say;
as if all resets are created equal and any old reset will do.
Well, we did need a reset, sure as hell we did. You and I have been on the same page with that for years.
But not all resets are equal and the one we got will take us further from where I know both you and I would like to go, not potentially closer. In fact, the one we got slams the door shut on most of the changes you and I both would support.
That’s how it looks to me, anyway, and I’m at a loss to understand where you’re actually coming from right now.
Where i’m coming from is that we are where we are. Those who supported Trump, whether enthustiacally or reluctantly, are going to have to swallow a massive dose of humility once they see what they’ve actually bought. Or not. Ditto the rank and file Repubs who wanted to give us the likes of Bush Trois. But those who supported Clinton, the whole tone deaf corrupt shebang starting from at least 8 years ago, are going to have to swallow some nasty crow too. Or not, it still seems to be all Comey’s fault or Assange’s or the Republicans or the racists. But nope, that’s not what got us here either. And it’s not what’s going to get us out of it either.
Far as i can see i, only thing that’s going to even start to dig us out is jobs. Not fucking shitty McJobs or doing each other’s laundry, but jobs where we build and make stuff. Especially when whole loads of Disney or other goods made in China have to be recalled because they contain cheap toxic metals, or people finally get sick to death of replacing the same item every few months ad nauseum. Roads and bridges and stuff like that, furniture and housewares and clothes. Food from local resources. And pay them for it. Get them busy and get them proud, and get the economy to where it can actually afford to absorb more people. And then we can afford to pay others to do our laundry and serve food and babysit.
Anyone who thinks Trump really does have, or ever will have, a plan to bring manufacturing jobs back to the rust belt, or anywhere, is as out to lunch as anyone who blames Assange or Comey or msogyny for Clinton’s defeat. We can talk about it amongst ourselves, sure, but don’t look for any help from the crowd that’s now slouching towards the white house.
What a shitty day! I’ve looked for silver linings hard as I can and find none at all. Except, and this one is not my idea alone, the possibility -notice I don’t say probability- that the people at the top of the Democratic Party woke up kicking themselves in the head for being so fucking complascent, and running a don’t-rock-the-boat UberManager when they should have been running a rock the boat to the point of capsizing it shitkicker. They more or less had one of those in Bernie but we all know what happened to him.
I’m happy to blame. I’m happy to blame the complascent Dem Party elite, and but I”m also happy to blame any voter in Florida who knew, or had no business not knowing, how dangerous Trump was, and didn’t hold her or his nose and vote for Clinton. Those assholes I’d put up against the wall (metaphorically of course).
Tommy, I have never ever suggested that government should care for everybody. I have only and always suggested that government should be willing to fund the basic components of our collective civil life, such as schools, road, police, environmental regulation, financial regulation, prisons, police, the judicial system, etc. That’s not ‘caring’ for people. Not in any universe I understand. The alternative is every manjack for himself and devil take the hindmost, which is the stark negation of civil life, and exactly what the country just voted for in the person of the asswipe with the stupid hair.
How long before all the angry mob who delivered us into that circle of hell wake up to the realization that Trump is going to fuck them up the ass a hundred times more often, and a hundred times harder, than they have already been fucked by now? Of course Trump’s main project will be the same one he’s been embarked on from the start: tell them he didn’t do it, it was those bad blacks/Mexicans/Muslims/Democrats. I wish I thought they were smart enough to figure out that he is lying to them. I fear that Lynch Mobs will seem a lot more fun and a lot less destructive to the self esteem.
Kev, if you and your wife do haul ass back to Brexit-fucked-up Britain, which is at the moment being run by a crowd who would fit right in at a Trump White House Gala evening, I’m sorry to say, let me know and we could drink some of those virual drinks and eat some of those virtual steaks, you know, unvirtually.
I wonder if Prof Hubbard is going to do an autopsy of his predictions. I cop completely to having let him sing me to sleep lo these many nights. Now Trump murthers sleep. Seriously, when I finally did get some shut-eye last night there he was, a rat the size of a cow with frizzy orange fur and weird white circles around his eyes, laughing at all of us.
“Anyone who thinks Trump really does have, or ever will have, a plan to bring manufacturing jobs back to the rust belt, or anywhere,”
I sure don’t think so. Any more than i think Clinton did. But. It’s an issue that’s been brought to the forefront now, and apparently the voters seem to be rather serious about it. Ya think? Want a plan? Dems had best start listening to the Sanders wing ass opposed to the bankster wing. With Schumer as minority leader now, don’t bank on it.
Dems didn’t want to take the plunge with Sanders, there was always Uncle Joe, who would have wiped the fucking floor. Poor guy was old and not very rich and seemed to be missing a vagina though. Oh well. Shit, even the hapless Marty doesn’t look so bad in retrospect.
“I wonder if Prof Hubbard is going to do an autopsy of his predictions. ”
I was just kinda going to leave that one at the door today. The 17 year old LAT pollster is probably kicking ass in a bidding war though.
Jeebus, is Bill Clinton crying? And what up with the purple?
There’s not much the president and congress can about bringing investment and industry back to the rust belt states. What they can do is make the US as a whole a more attractive place to invest. Where that investment goes (should it come) is very much up to the individual states. The upper midwest has, in fact, been seeing economic improvement in recent years, but states like WI or MI have been under Republican control for a while now. Even PA, I believe, has a Republican controlled legislature. If voters see a improvement in their rust belt states under, for example, a Scott Walker it shouldn’t be surprising that they might eventually vote that way in a national election. I do think that people will be tired and disillusioned with Trump soon enough. The one bright spot is that he’s likely to do just one term, but who knows?
Hopefully not even one term. If as Kev says congress won’t move to impeach, there’s plenty of legal shit that can be done through the courts i reckon. Dude is dirty as they come. Flush it out, drain the whole fucking swamp.
“What they can do is make the US as a whole a more attractive place to invest.”
And also make it more unattractive to disinvest.
And for infrastucture and construction – again drain the swamps. Make sure the money earmarked for that goes where it should and not into pockets. More transparancy. Open bidding, not contracts to donors. Domestic labor, proper wages. Domestic materials. etc.
I’m not sure where we are going, or when. But we do have options and are discussing them.
I sold the entire portfolio, got out of the stock market, by 8:30 Pacific. Still have some bond funds, they can hang steady until decisions are made.
I expect this new regime to devolve into a new-model all-American type of Fascism within a year or two. Trump will not tolerate resistance, arguments, criticism or any revelations of his secrets.
It will take time for them to develop the teams and procedures for suppressing opposition, even mere criticism but it will happen. Trump has not been clear on all topics, to put it mildly, but he has given us all clear signs of his intentions on this one.
**
HB: what you describe as a nice clean infrastructure program, is not at all how Trump operates. He resorts to fake accounting by life-long reflex, screws contractors as routine business practice and is generally toxic to do business with. To expect anything better when he has control of the Federal infrastructure machinery, is pure fantasy.
Bluthner:
Scotland is on the list, as I expect that post-Brexit there will then come the inevitable devolution, so Scotland can remain tied to the European Union like sensible people.
Kev,
That is certainly the Scottish plan. But any road to get there, short of all of Britain remaining in the common market, and so continuing with free movement of people (which is the only sane plan but that doesn’t mean this government will take it), is a very twisted and fraught road indeed.
On the other hand, whatever comes, Scotland and the Scottish are great. I love it up there.
Kevin –
Of course that nice clean infrastructure plan is not how Trump operates. It’s not how Rick Perry operates, it’s not how California (LA, Arnold, Brown, etc) operates, or RI, or Mass. And it’s not how the pay to play Clintons operate – the same slimy construction company here who was behind the Olympic bid were big Clinton donors and lobbyists. Capise? That’s the fucking problem. When i say drain the swamps i mean the entire fucking swamp, from federal to state right on down to the bottom.
HB:
and I don’t see any path towards that, after this election, for at least four years.
Instead, the swamp is about to acquire a fresh set of predators.
One thing for sure, the path for the loonies (here’s looking at you, Bundy clan) who want to divest from all federal public lands just got one hell of a lot smoother.
The privatization of National Parks and National Forests, the envy of the sane world and something millions of people journey to see from all over the world, is not now merely some fringe wingnut pipe dream.
Trump has promised to eviscerate those kind of government agencies and the GOP, now in control of both houses of Congress, is knee deep in people with a deep and abiding ideological hostility to the very concept of public land. Or public anything for that matter.
Once it’s gone, in this kind of a “reset”, we ain’t never getting it back, either.
And that health care insurance we had here at 9Kfeet was nice while it lasted too. For the first time ever, and for a few short years, we could afford to be covered. Without the ACA or something like it, we can’t even get close. Prior to the ACA there was nothing for people like us, not even massively high-deductible “catastrophe” plans, that were less that $700 a month. Each.
Looks to me like the chances of us and most of people I know and love ending up bankrupt from medical costs and thus ending their lives in abject penury just went from fairly unlikely to something approaching a more likely than not situation. Cross that bridge when we get there, I guess.
9T: yes, we’re in the same position. Had no coverage at all for five years, until the ACA kicked in and now will be uncovered again by late winter.
Hard to see how the health insurance outfits will even sign people up for 2017.
I’m in that tough range, too old to easily cover and too young for Medicare.
Yeah, and too old to say “fuck it” and pull up stakes and start over someplace else like you can when you’re a young buck with boundless energy and strength.
Guess we’ll have to ride it out and try to figure out the best way to fight back. Not gonna be easy. America chose hate and fear and authoritarianism packaged by a preposterous and vengeful carnival barker.
Don’t know how many of them knew that’s what they were choosing, but that almost certainly doesn’t matter at this point.
Guys –
OCare is good for the people that it was good for, but it sucks royally for the people who got hosed. Who had to pay full whack on the exchanges with deductions they couldn’t afford and couldn’t afford the meds. And i’m not even talking about myself here. Big reason why Harvard dining services went on strike – even the union workers were getting screwed as businesses (and non-profits) were forcing employees to pick up more of the costs as the costs of plans went up. It was a bad law, unfortunately Ryan won’t be coming up with a plan to replace it with something better. And Clinton was only going to try to lipstick the pig.
Gunny – What happened with Colorado’s single payer referendum?
9T: not sure that I want to become an activist again. I did that already, ten years solid.
HB:
Measure 69 went down hard, 80 to 20. Perhaps it had more to do with its specific flaws, as with most initiative measures.
For all that we criticize politicians and legislatures, the pols and even more, the permanent staffs of the legislatures, can often filter out the worst mistakes in bills, before they get passed. Initiatives are a take-it-or-leave-it thing, often badly flawed in detail.
Kev –
I sort of see referenda as a blueprint – to gauge the will of the voters on a single issue. Then in a perfect world the legislatures would hammer out the feasibility and the details. And present their findings to the people, and work it out back and forth from there.
Problem with all of our governments, at both the state and especially at the federal level is that more often than not they take their votes and wins and cash in, and never check in with the voters again. At least until the next time that they need their vote.
Expat,
I’m afraid that I haven’t had to time even to read this thread yet (though I promise to catch up), much less reply, but I have to ask: how does it feel to live in the one the few places that went for the wretch Minter? Must be galling. Let me ask: has daily exposure to people who could buy into that sorry act been a factor in your, ah, skeptical attitude toward what’s left of the Left in general and to Democrats in particular? And has exposure to admirable throwbacks like Scott, the sort of Republican who probably couldn’t be nominated in more than six other places in the country, contributed to your tolerance of the national GOP? If so, then I fear I’ve probably been rather unfair to you at times.
HB:
Measure 69 was not a referendum on general policy, to guide the pols. It was legislation, with specific terms, as are many such initiatives. For example, the new Colorado single-payer system would not have been allowed to require copayments – an open invitation to every hypochondriac to over-use the system. IOW, stupidly written, as are many initiatives.
I saw California massively screwed up over the past 30 years or so, by runaway over-use and abuse of the initiative process. From several destructive clauses in 1978’s Prop. 13, still fully in force and destroying industrial jobs, to various hare-brained political ‘reform’ measures, to specific clauses in the initiative that created Cal-OSHA (with a mandate to screw business owners as a matter of policy), it’s just been one screwup after another.
Gov. Pee-Wee Wilson also used the initiative process to attack “illegals” and promote his career, which at the time included dreams of the White House. (Karma bit him in the ass – he convinced an entire generation of California Latinos to become Democrats.)
The deeper problem is that over-use of initiatives had created gridlock in the California Legislature. Any brave or creative compromise, on any hot issue, can easily be negated and screwed with by one or another special interest, running an initiative in the next election. The pols know this, and sensibly avoid any exposure to such nonsense. Why stick your neck out?
Add in the abuse of the recall, mostly by conservatives, and you have the ruination of the state’s political system.
I now live in a state that has initiatives, but has restrictions on topics (one per measure, strictly enforced by the State Supreme Court), and requires passage of measures in two successive General Elections, providing a cooling-off period.
That said, I voted Yes on all five Nevada ballot measures this year, four state-wide and one local road tax. The pot legalization is flawed in text but was too important to quibble about. In the face of the New Authoritarianism, we need every bit of freedom we can claw back.
“Measure 69 was not a referendum on general policy, to guide the pols. It was legislation, with specific terms, as are many such initiatives.”
Yeah, this is what they all pretty much are, which is a problem. In this particular example, people may well have wanted single-payer care, but would have been open to, say, copays on a sliding scale. Or whateer, that’s why a dialogue is good and should happen.
For initiatives of the sort that used to show up in RI – say infrastructure or state university buildings – more info would have been helpful For example, if you say something like $7 mil bond issue for a new health services center for URI. We would get a general rationale for it. But maybe a breakdown of the project budget and bidding procedures would help, and a rough timeline for the project, etc. It’s kind of at the point where i don’t trust giving a blank check to any state government.
HB: yes, but when the initiative becomes specific, you immediately have the problem that the flaws cannot be fixed later – the WillaDuhPeeeple rules.
Case in point, Prop 13 in 1978, California, was presented and sold as protection – needed, at the time! – for residential homeowners from soaring property taxes. But they included commercial and industrial property in those limits too. Great idea!!
An ugly long-term result: no local or county government in California gets ANY revenue boost from industrial development. That forced them to rely on sales tax. So, all they want to develop is big-box stores, retail malls and auto malls – all selling stuff manufactured somewhere else.
And no legislator has managed to get that fixed, almost 40 years now.
Nat
No worries – besides I live in Bennington in the southwest, not Burlington in Chittenden County. Now it did go for Minter but not nearly as much as Windam in the southeast where she won 60% of the vote. Mind you they do wander about naked in Brattleboro in the warm weather.
I have many, many friends who would consider themselves on the left, both here, and back in the UK and elsewhere. But I am certainly skeptical, especially when they indulge in virtue signaling and moral narcissism – well perhaps not so much my friends but certainly celebrities and pundits in the public eye. I also lived through the last round of democratic socialism in the UK, as perhaps we are living through the last gasps of this attempt at classically liberal economics, and it wasn’t pretty far less effective on delivering to promise.
A woman at the office today with whom I get along fine and work with regularly was railing about Trump’s election. She goes on and on about how she doesn’t know anyone who voted for Trump, anyone who thinks like Trump’s supporters think, and that she does not associate with people who don’t think like she does. She also insisted that this was a racist backlash after 8 years of a black president, ignoring that many counties that voted for Obama went for Trump this time. And this is a mature woman, not some kid. And I like her.
While certainly Trump’s election surprised just about everyone, I do think a lot of people are like my co-worker, and that is a recipe for being blindsided from time to time. It also seems a constrained life.
I generally operate under the principle that if you don’t discuss religion, politics or money you can get along with just about anyone. Also, I’m fully Americanized; coffee house political arguments just aren’t an American thing – instead we post anonymously online or perhaps put a bumper sticker on your car. I noticed that the owner of the shop that maintains my car had a Trump bumper sticker, my first hint of his political view. He’s a nice guy; I’ve bumped into him around time after hours and have been happy to have a beer with him. Politics just doesn’t come up.
Kevin, methinks you just missed about a 5% gain on your stocks over the passed couple of days.
That’s true, though they certainly used to be back in the Wobbly heydays in the early 20th century and on throught the Great Depression.
Maybe the full lunch buckets made that all go away.
Maybe, if these fuckwits try to make good on the promises of deportation forces and then throw 20 million people out in the cold with no healthcare insurance, and then tank the economy somehow, those habits might recur, albeit in a different form.
So I don’t think it’s an American thing so much as a situational thing.
I don’t imagine ordinary working people discuss politics on their lunch breaks in the UK now, like they sure used to do when I was a sprout. There was even a political discussion group which met weekly in my dad’s restaurant when I was a kid, and it was very heavily attended.
Tommydog: it’s hard to know which direction the markets will go, after a shit-fest like this election. I sold out on the high side, net gains over losses by about five percent for the past 12 months, so I’m good.
The creep-elect promised massive disruptions. Disorder and doubt are usually very bad for business and for the markets. And we’re about due for at least a mild recession anyway, so the creep-elect is very likely to precipitate it, with his big mouth.
So, sitting on only cash and municipal bonds, is a sweet perch for me, this month.
g. If Americans are of a like mind they might briefly discuss politics. After all, what’s the point of a Tea Party or NAACP meeting if you don’t. Once there’s a bit of disagreement, conversations typically change to something else. I just don’t see people debating politics.
Yeah, debating politics in real life isn’t such a good thing. That’s why places like this exist.
Expat,
You’re scarcely the only one to equate this bubble-headed vacuity with “the left” and since that is in fact what the Lords and Ladies of Dazzlingly Pure Emptiness claim for themselves, I suppose it’s pointless to argue that they have no right to do it. But the idea that there could be a left that isn’t made up of people who work or wish they could is an utterly a-historical perversion – and the Minters of the world despise the very idea of work even more than they disdain processed cheese and silly notion of telling the truth every now and then.
NF and Expat: pardon my ignorance of a local issue, I’ve been distracted with my own.
I just looked at the campaign website for Sue Minter and she seems like such a wonderful person. (Yeah, just ask her.) What’s the problem?