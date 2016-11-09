a fuckup for the ages…

Not official yet, as of 10:30 pm Mountain Time, but this is what it’s looking like. Right now HRC need PA, MI and WI and is down in all three.

If this holds, which now seems more likely than not, it’s the biggest fuckup—from any and every aspect and by several orders of magnitude—in any of our lifetimes, and the beginning of a transformation of this Republic into Something Else Entirely. The racists and the theocrats and the Ayn Rand fetishists will have the bit between their teeth now, and with a GOP majority in both houses of Congress there’s gonna be nobody to haul effectively back on the reins at all.

I’m going to go do something else for a while, I’m too disgusted to talk about this any further tonight. If I wake up tomorrow and discover I put up the wrong picture and my fears are misplaced, I won’t complain.