Hasta La Victoria . . .

So, he’s dead. Of old age. After all those assassination attempts and (non-exploding) cigars too. And his beard never did fall out. I shall smoke my last remaining real Cuban cigar tonight in his memory and wear my genuine-from-Cuba Che Guevara T-shirt.

“I’ll be 90 soon. Soon I’ll be like all the others. The time will come for all of us, but the ideas of the Cuban Communists will remain as proof that on this planet, if one works with fervour and dignity, they can produce the material and cultural goods that human beings need and that need to be fought for without ever giving up.” [Speech at the Party Congress April this year.]

I remember a Channel 4 documentary about those assassination attempts; there were two of Fidel’s old secret service guys totting them up. After they’d piled up all the papers, one said: “I make it 613, how about you?” “I thought it was 642.” “Oh. Do you think we could have counted some twice?”

(Numbers are approximate.)

Trump tweets: “Great news! Trumpery Casino and Trumpery Presidential Suite to open bigly in Havana soon! Yuuge Ivanka Trump Cuban cigars only $148 each! Buy now!”

(I do hope this post won’t get all 9000 feet into trouble later. Red Squirrels already notified to be on lookout for black helicopters with ‘TRUMP CIA’ on them in big letters.)