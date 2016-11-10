I just have let this out of my head; I don’t have a complete picture of what the hell happened, and I have no reason to suppose that, like just about anything else, the answers to that question are not many and interrelated and complex.
But some components seem clearly identifiable, not least of which is precisely the one which I was so uneasy about when I wrote expressing my trepidations about it back in February of this year, before the odious little carnival barker was even nominated;
…Then consider that there is a gale-force wind blowing against any and all establishment candidates, not just in the thickets of wingnuttistan but howling across the entire political prairie.
Add in the indisputable fact that HRC is the very quintessence of an establishment candidate, and that the Democrat party establishment (here’s looking at you Wasserman Schultz) is, as usual, arrogantly assuming that all the bitterly disappointed Bernie progressives will be driven back into compliance by the LOTE argument—she’s the Lesser Of Two Evils—and the appalling prospects of at least one and possibly even two or three SCOTUS justices being replaced by the next president.
Stir all that together with the alarmingly high negatives which continue to bedevil HRC, and you have a formula for an electoral train wreck for the Dems the like of which they’ve not seen before ever, and of which they appear to be blissfully unaware.
So, to all those muppets in comment threads across the intertoobs who are busily and condescendingly characterizing the potential nomination of Trump as “the greatest gift to the Democrats”, stop and minute, lift up your heads and sniff the wind.
Of course all that came on the heels of another Democrat, a very skillful and inspiring speechifier whose campaign in ’08, and again in ’12, resembled the populist messaging of a Bernie Sanders as much as anyone else but who, upon being elected, began immediately fellating the likes of Larry Summers, and then, like the “Big Dawg”— that triangulating piece of shit fetish doll of Dem Party folklore before him—began to systematically throw us under the bus.
So, they got us our train wreck didn’t they? Boy did they ever.
So now what happens, and what’s to be done?
Donald Trump, I’m betting, is no less surprised to find himself President-Elect than we are, but there he is, and it’s not unreasonable to suppose that he’s no more likely to embrace adult and thoughtful characteristics now than he was after he was nominated and would need to pivot, the sages insisted, from the primary battles to the general election.
Well guess what, he didn’t pivot, and it clearly didn’t hurt him one damn bit. So, Trump being Trump is a winning formula, at least so far as the narrative inside Trump’s head is concerned, and always has been, so the task of persuading him that he needs, now, to pivot yet again into becoming a careful and responsible and thoughtful adult is probably a lost cause.
Trump is not someone who surrounds himself with clever people who will challenge him. He doesn’t like opposition or criticism, that’s clear enough, and has certainly never lived a life which required him to adjust to such things, and the empirical evidence suggests his appetite for vengeance is almost insatiable.
There are names now being floated for who Trump is considering as cabinet appointments. OK sure, these are rumors, but there are people who expect to be rewarded, who must be rewarded, for tirelessly carrying water for him for the last year or so and Trump is certainly canny enough to understand that principle. What’s a guy to do with list of muppets which includes beauties like Rudy Guliani, Chris Christie, Newt Gingrich, Jeff Sessions, John Bolton, Bob Corker and many others including our old friend Ben “evolution is bunk” Carson?
As always we cannot know the future for sure. But it’s not outlandish to suggest that the very whitebread Trump/Alt-Right/AynRand/authoritarian/theocratic nexus to whom the American people have just basically written a blank check is not going have much opposition going forward, since the GOP is knee-deep in ideologues who share many of their views and they now control all branches of government except SCOTUS, and that’s on their to-do list without a doubt.
What can be done about any of this now, I don’t know.
We might have a couple of years to deploy the democratic process to change the balance of power in the Senate and/or House, but they’ll also have the same two years to move the goalposts so that democratic shenanigans like that can be stymied evermore.
Some footrace, huh?
Can the Dems (and it has to be them, right, ‘cos nobody else has the political infrastructure to mount an effective opposition in that kind of time window, do they?) get it together and, as Amy likes to say, drain their own swamp, see and acknowledge where they lost the plot and then re-tool for this fight?
Can we help that process along?
I don’t know, so I’m asking.
What is the primary task at hand now for people of goodwill who are unwilling to be governed by people who have already shown an appetite for belittling, even persecuting, their fellow humans by reason of gender or race or sexual orientation, and what should be the strategy?
So I’m standing on the deck of a sinking ship. I have two choices and two only: either go into the water and get eaten by the tiger sharks I can see cruising in circles, or else accept a ride from a guy in another boat. Now I happen to know for a fact this guy is a complete asshole and a pedarast to boot. So in your view, if to avoid death by shark attack I take a ride in his boat, I now support child molestation?
No fucking way. Your logic doesn’t scan.
yeah, exactly that.
Not only was he accused, he was goddamn prosecuted for having a company policy of refusing to rent apartment space to black people. He settled the lawsuit and paid a fine (though he’s said many times that he “never settles” lawsuits). His countersuit for defamation was thrown out of court.
You can look this stuff up, you know.
So yeah, that was a lie, and bringing Jackson and Winfrey into it doesn’t change that one bit.
Ah, hi Nat . . .I was not altogether unaware of the saccharine qualities of the sweetness and the luminosity of the light. . .About neither of which I think I dare comment on specifically.
Except I wonder whether shares in companies that make oil for pouring on troubled waters are at an all time high on the New York Stock Exchange or an all time low . . . Is it ‘Buy’ or ‘Sell’ do you think?
I just spoke to a friend next door, who’s worried about her stepdaughter (husband’s daughter from first marriage). She’s in New York doing some kind of medical degree and was hoping to get a job in the States afterwards. I said, more or less, yes, I had friends we were now worried about: abandonment of Obamacare, no safety net, private pensions or nowt, increasingly crap employment conditions and so on. She said, “Yes, but she’s not going to be feeling very welcome either now, is she?”
I was quite mystified for a few seconds, and then it hit me and I said, “Oh God, I never even thought of that.” Her mother was black (‘Black British’: she was a tall model, and her daughter takes after her). . . and so is she.
It bears repeating, probably, but you may not—even with Bluthner about—appreciate quite the degree of appalled dismay, especially after Brexit, that Trump’s win has caused over here. (It’s even shocked, would you believe, a friend’s ex-wife who voted for both UKIP and Brexit . . .)
Friend next door also told me an American client decided to put her London house up for sale after Brexit, saying she didn’t think she’d be wanted here. She also said she was having dinner with the Clintons that weekend (I presume in New York, not London) and she knew Hillary was certain to win . . .We think the London house may have suddenly come off the market this week.
Bionisation (?) of Squirrel confirmed this afternoon for end of November. System should be up and running and programmed by Christmas (just!). Most expensive Christmas present I’ve ever had. It comes from the US, btw. I think I’m getting one via the Mayo Clinic. If so the remote is very ugly and very inelegant, and I told my surgeon—who knows I was a techy journalist—I had friends who designed and programmed remotes for all the big international electronics companies and perhaps . . .”No, no, no. You can’t.. . .Don’t you dare!” he said. I’d really rather hoped they could have a look at it and turn it into one that controlled the telly and the hi-fi and everything else, or maybe do me an app so I could use my iPhone instead . . .
I come from the white working class, and I am deeply humiliated that the Democratic Party cannot talk to the people where I came from.
So said Bernie Sanders, while we were having our friendly discussion this a.m.
consider that my parting gesture
wishing good health
Kevin, ta.
But I still don’t think the two are quite so directly comparable. It was complicated even more by so many ‘old farts’ who voted Brexit thinking of. . .Well, god only knows. It cannot possibly have been some nostalgic return to the Fifties, because they were absolutely far more dire here than in the US. If the NHS has been issuing senile over-60’s with rose-tinted glasses and hearing aids that play soothing soundtracks of summer cricket and men slurping warm beer, then a good many of us missed out.
And Brexit, don’t forget, effectively broke up our would-be Trumpist party, UKIP. It collapsed suddenly (quite literally; in Strasbourg, ironically enough) and is now in that state paramedics these days call ”incompatible with life”. (In my day, we just used to say “Oh, fuck, they’re dead” but that was before you were almost certain to be recorded on some passer-by’s iPhone.) At least, so I profoundly hope.
Farrago is attempting some kind of comeback as ‘Our Man in Trump Tower’ just now and is already being slapped down for it.
Squirrel: Good response, perfect comparisons never apply between two countries.
In the US there is a rose-tinted remembrance of the 1950’s as the time when everyone was nice, inferior types knew their place and kept to it, you could leave your door unlocked, pretty much the TeeVee fantasy America from early dramas and sitcoms.
It was a fantasy then and it cannot be re-created.
And here in the US, Trumpism has taken over the Republican Party. There are a large number of Republicans, many my friends, who are sickened by this. Whether they will just get used to it, or do something serious about it, is really up to them.
Ghost:
It seems to me, and I accept I’m a rank outsider, that if one were to vote for Clinton, one risked gaining little over and above the last eight years, and perhaps losing a little.
But voting for Trump and what one might have suspected (and now are beginning to know) of his ‘kitchen cabinet’, surely one stood to gain nothing but lose an awful lot from not just the last eight years, but the last five or six decades?
NATO countries are not going to start paying the US ‘back’. They have for years, to their increasing distaste, been bullied into buying ever-more costly kit from the US (and Israel) that either doesn’t suit any European purpose, or doesn’t even damn well work and gets scrapped only to be replaced only in potentia by something long in the future and even more expensive. It’s been treated, really, as a source of subsidy for the US ‘military industrial complex’.
And national defence efforts and budgets have had to be trimmed in consequence.We have, for example, half a navy that can’t put to sea for the next three or four years, because the turbines don’t work. And they have to cut holes in the hulls to get them out.
No wonder the Nordic states and some of the Central and Eastern European countries are panicking. (If voting goes badly next year, Putin could even have a surrogate in Hungary to ‘invite’ him in like the Crimeans.) And if the US were to stand by, the Russians could take over Norway in six hours (at ‘best’: for him) or six days (at ‘worst’: again, for him) according to their minister of defence recently.
I don’t think Putin has ever smiled, unless maybe if he watched someone being fed feet first into the furnace in the basement of the Lubyanka. But I bet he was laughing last Wednesday morning. (After all, Trump’s already given him at least half of the Ukraine and most of Syria for nothing. Or maybe ‘Trump Tower Vladivostok’ in big gold letters on some derelict prison camp.) Telling Trump in a phone call he hoped for more co-operation between Russia and Trump’s USA didn’t sound to me like a request; it was a threat.
It’s all fine to blame the Democrats for their gross failings, but Republicans also failed to elect a decent candidate on their side, too. Yes the Dems failed by running Clinton, failed us all, but the GOp failed even worse. They elected Donald Fucking Asswipe Trump to be their candidate. That’s on them.
Kevin:
Well, for the next four years (or two, I suppose if we are going to be really optimistic) it’s not really their call, sadly, is it? It’s how many Republican Congressmen and Senators decide to blow their Trumpets, surely? It’s like us; unless a Brexit Bill does end up having to go through Parliament* and precipitates a general election, we’re also lumbered with our lot until 2020.
*I ran into an unexpected difficulty over the ‘Royal Prerogative’ May is trying to get out of it with with French friend, who’s actually very knowledgeable about the time five centuries back when the Prerogative really was ‘Royal’ and what Parliament might think of it be damned. Largely because I can’t for the life of me remember when exactly it got transformed into the ‘Sitting Government’s Prerogative, aka Royal’. 1688 at a guess; but I can’t remember when a government last used it or what for, either.
Apologies for that: I imagine you haven’t been following our post-disaster constitutional little ins and outs. Nearest equivalent I suppose would be an ‘Executive Order’ that couldn’t be rescinded by a succeeding President and had the force of a constitutional amendment. . .Fortunately, it doesn’t look as though Trump or any of his goons are bright enough to wonder if they could try something like that.
(You may remember I’ve in the past expressed a certain scepticism as to whether the American Constitution is quite as watertight as it looks or is generally assumed to be. “Congress may make no law . . .” that’s as maybe, but if everyone agrees about some form of suppression it won’t need to will it? Rowe v Wade may still be a Supreme Court decision that’s in force, but in so many states it’s become almost worthless, hasn’t it? We both now live in ‘interesting times’, but I do wonder if yours may turn out to be even more ‘interesting’ than ours.)
Bluthner: Wasn’t Trump meant to fail? In retrospect, given the truly awful performance of the others, it seems peculiarly hard to decide now. Or were they all originally picked to fail?
I had bets with myself on who was the most humourless of the lot, but gave up. I thought Hillary ended up (just) the winner. In that last debate, when Trump was doing his threatening gorilla act behind her, I kept thinking almost any Brit MP could have turned it back on him in seconds. All she had to do was turn slightly and say something like “Donald, stop prowling. Go back to your place.” Which is just how he treated his Republican rivals.
Or “Donald, you’re standing in my shadow. It’s where you’ll always be.” Or if you really wanted to be snide, “Look Donald, stalking women hasn’t done you any good before and it won’t now.” Or even a very risque ” Get thee behind me Satan—Oh, sorry Donald, I hadn’t noticed, you’re already there.”
Or are they too subtle? Honest to acorns I thought those up at the time. Really. Truly.
Kevin:
Your ‘everyone knew their place’ (we all recognise who ‘everyone’ was mostly) reminded me I’d forgotten the Fifties in the UK was the decade of immigration from Pakistan, India and the Caribbean, which has, rather curiously, and utterly contrary to the linguistic projections that were rife certainties when I was doing linguistics at Uni, led to Muslim and Hindi kids having stronger Yorkshire accents than I ever had . . .
And before India, Pakistan and the Windies kept slaughtering us at cricket.
That also reminds me I should be very depressed about that damn vote. Still.
Sq,
You won’t find that kind of wit here – politicians aren’t trained for it, there’s no place for it in congress, and only in the context of six or eight televised debates over our entire history would it have done anyone any good. But Clinton is the least spontaneous candidate we’ve ever had (with the possible exception of Nixon). A Sanders would have had no trouble winning the debate with one line right there. Reagan or LBJ or Lloyd Bentsen might actually have made Trump’s head explode on the spot.
NF and Squirrel:
I know this isn’t a popular view, but the perfect candidate to skewer and roast and dis-assemble Trump in the debates, and throughout the campaign, would have been Uncle Joe, our Veep.
I can see it now, Biden asking the crowd to “Get a load of this guy”, making crowds laugh (which narcissists cannot stand, it drives them bonkers), and really, genuinely connecting to at least some of the blue-collar voters whom our Hills could not reach.
When Biden deferred to Hillary, almost a year ago, I thought at the time it was a big, big mistake.
We would have Pennsylvania and Michigan, possibly even Ohio and Trump would have been a laughingstock by now.
Big mistake.
Kevin
Yes I suppose I can just about see that. But really, was it just ‘maybe Biden’ or ‘probably Hillary’? And really, were the Dems thinking they could manage a copycat Bush ‘dynasty’ or something? It’s just as hard to fathom from over here as that unbelievable phalanx of Republican candidates.
Hillary’s only good line was “How do you lose a billion dollars running a casino?” But that was a year too late. By then it was just ‘What a clever way to not to have to pay any tax for the rest of your life, wish I could do that.” How do you lose a billion dollars with a casino anyway? Until now I’d always been convinced casinos existed to make gamblers lose money, not the other way round. Imagine Monaco being nothing more than a tawdry campsite with showers that don’t work and all the loos blocked. And Princess Grace pedaling about with a couple of strings of onions hanging from the handlebars.
It really was embarrassing watching Hillary with all her perfectly good policies but utterly incapable (as presumably were all her staff) of condensing any of them into any single sentence or even two or three that was at all comprehensible. But then, the Remainers here proved equally incapable. Too long, each of them, in their particular bubbles no-one dared burst.
Yes, that’s one of the several reasons we are now where we are—she is an overly cautious, focus-group driven windsock, and a dreadful and unimaginative campaigner..
When she unleashed that “basket of deplorables” clunker there went up a mighty groan around here I can tell you, and of course the “Deplorables for Trump” Tee Shirts were flying off the shelves within hours.
And they’ve learned nothing either, ‘cos they’re still moaning to anyone who will listen about the FBI or the Electoral College or misogyny or epidemic stupidity or who knows what. Not that those things are irrelevant of course, ‘cos they’re not. But the reason it was that close to begin with is all on them, and they remain oblivious.
Sq,
There’s a lot of history behind how Hillary became, if not the inevitable nominee, then the inevitable frontrunner for the nomination. In 1972 what was basically the anti-war (in Viet Nam) coalition was able to nominate George McGovern. Having watched the Democratic establishment manage and excuse the war prior to Nixon’s election in ’68, having heard endless and unspeakably ugly distinctions between the (good) liberal way to prosecute the war (LBJ, Humphrey) and the (bad) conservative way, these people – I may as well say we – felt ejected, without warning, from the Democratic party. (Some of us still feel that way.) McGovern was to be the answer. You know what happened.
In the wake of that the activists themselves were cast out and the party professionals looked around for ways to ensure that it never happened again. The result was the system of Superdelegates: maybe a quarter of the convention votes were reserved for the pros. Enough to prevent a recurrence of the disastrous McGovern nomination. There is no way to gild that turd, but it was possible to not think its sooner-or-later consequences through. For several years it seemed not to matter. The winners of the popular vote in the primaries were acceptable to the establishment, and the thumb was not perceptibly applied to the scale.
(Coincidentally, and with few people noticing, the party opened another vein and let it drip: the consultant class was allowed to form and take over national election campaigns. I can write [and have written] hundreds of words about these people, but the main thing that must be understood about them is this: their purpose in life is to convince their temporary employers that they know how to win elections, especially primary elections. Their modus operandi is that the only good policies are those that seem to accord with the public’s prevailing mood. Their pitch for that modus operandi is, “After all, you can’t do any of the good things your heart yearns to accomplish unless you get elected.” In the Clintons they found their first and most loyal true believers. The Clintons have never, ever been interested in lost causes and unachievable goals – and to them “achievable” means “achievable now.”)
I suppose that Clinton began her campaign shortly after the 2008 election, though she may have delayed until 2012 – certainly no later. Every known or potential superdelegate got a visit from somebody. There would have been no need for overt bribery or extortion. The pitch would have been more than adequately clear if delivered like this: “Henry, we’re all professionals here. You understand our needs and we understand yours. We need you to support us for the nomination. If you do, you’ll have access to our other supporters and campaign resources [i.e. consultants] for your own campaign. More important, you’ll have access to our fundraisers. If you don’t see your way to signing on with us, then we’ll be forced to back someone who will. It’s not that we want to do that, only that we’d have to. So it’s your decision; would you like a few minutes to think about ir?”
I live in Vermont, Sanders’ home state, a state in which he is virtually invulnerable, in which is enormously popular even among conservative voters for his personal qualities. The day he announced his run, every single prominent Democratic in the state (bar one, Congressman Peter Welch) announced – unprecedentedly – their support for Clinton. (This never happens that early.) The Governor. Howard Dean. Patrick Leahy, Sanders’ friend and colleague in the Senate. All but one declared themselves, on the spot, in opposition to the most popular politician their state had produced in living memory. We also had an election for governor this year. The Democratic candidate (a superficial, glib, nasty woman who is the lightest of all possible Hillary-Lites) managed to lose just about every town in the state by running the most clueless campaign imaginable – a campaign managed by entirely by outsiders who knew nothing about how elections are won here and financed entirely by outside money distributed by PACs that seem to have genuinely thought that she was running against a Trump-like troglodyte. This is what happens when a party becomes the property of the consultant class. Which will stay in charge until it’s uprooted at the local level across the entire country.
Hope this helps.
NF:
Great analysis of how campaigns are run on the Democratic side. The Republicans are a mirror image in many ways.
I’ll add this. Both parties are coalitions and there are differences between them, real ones. The nasty side of the GOP’s coalition is the religious right, incorporated (literally) as a movement. But I digress.
The Democratic Party is comprised, in recent decades, of five basic interest groups: labor, the feminists, the environmentalists and the trial lawyers, and several soft-product industries (film/entertainment and the technology sector, broadly defined) who tend to give most of their money to Democrats and have evolved into a fifth element of the party.
For “labor”, read for the most part the public employee unions. They have the power to force Democrats to betray even other unions, such as the building trades (not popular with environmentalists, anyway) and manufacturing. And they have done so. A lot of what Tommydog rants about is the long-term effects of the public employee unions on states like California where their power is dominant.
This creaky machinery tries to make decisions as a group, as a party and is not very good at that.
Decisions about ‘who to get behind’, which candidate everyone is Supposed to Support, tend to come down from On High and you’re right, the consultant class can bias those decisions a lot. I watched several very good candidates get bypassed by this process in California.
In California, 1998, they decided on a cold fish of a guy name of Grey Davis, for Governor. There were hopes of running him further. I knew Grey Davis. His later decline and recall did not surprise me one bit.
Your Vermont tale about Bernie also does not surprise me one bit.
**
Now here I’ll make a prediction, long term, remember it if you like. The current horrible situation may turn out in the long run to be better for the Democrats than the Republicans. The Dem’s are now forced to deal with their internal faults and the problems that have festered since the 1970’s. The Rep’s, on the other hand, will be dealing with success-gone-sour, Trump will continue to mess with THEIR Establishment.
Both parties are overdue for a reshuffle and a cleanout. The Democrats will now have theirs forced upon them. The Republicans will be too busy dealing with success-that-is-really-failure, to make the changes that they also need.
Squirrel: Hillary up in front of a crowd does not listen. She declaims her prepared lines, does not interact with that crowd. It’s totally different from how a real pol can work a crowd, mostly by shutting up at least twice a minute.
Call-and-response is something that either you can do, or not.
Bill Clinton is a master at it, so is Joe Biden, and so, apparently is Donald Trump.
Obama didn’t used to be good at it, now he is.
Kev,
I wish it were true that “The Democrats will now have [a reshuffle and a cleanout] forced upon them” but history and a lot of people’s immediate interests are against it. Remember, history shows that even losing parties can stay intact long after they’ve lost all hope of winning. And all the names being mentioned in all the predictable places are very familiar. They won’t go till they’re pushed, and they won’t be pushed till a whole lot of people start pushing.
Squirrel –
I live in one of the bluest states in the country. You may remember from the Graun days that when Ted Kennedy died, his Senate seat was up for grabs. (This was before i lived here). The Dems ran our AG, one Martha Coakley, a Hillary wannabe and pantsuiter. She was challenged by the beauteous Scott Brown, backed by the Tea Party. Scott is an essentially nice guy, went out and met the people, shook their hands, listened to their concerns. Coakley couldn’t be arsed, said i don’t know how he can do that, i couldn’t. And well, Massachusetts votes Democratic anyway. O rly. Brown won of course, and ended up being just a basically socially reasonable, fiscally conservative New England Republican (Liz Warren has his seat now.)
Didn’t sink in. Long story short, it was Her Turn for Governor. Upshot – we now have a Republican governor with the highest approval ratings in the country.
Clinton won our primaries here over Sanders by less than 2%. All superdelegates (save Warren) were already in the bag for her. I’m expecting repercussions down the line. In fact, i’ll be delighted to help.
As to Bill, he must be absolutely livid right now, beyond apoplectic. Because he was right as usual and his smugass wife and her snotnosed campaign team were dead wrong.
As for Uncle Joe – anyone seen those Joe Biden memes? I think they’re hilarious and i’ll take my laughs where i can get them these days. And yep Kev, Joe coulda, shoulda and woulda been our potus.
NF: I did not claim it would be easy. And you may be right, the nadir may not yet be reached.
A whole lot of people, pushing together, is the only way any major party ever changes.
But it has to be done. Within our system it’s one major party, or t’other, and the Other Party is now in the hands of a very nasty crowd.
I spent ten years trying to keep the Democratic Party sane and useful to the people. Won some, lost more, and someday very offline I’ll tell you the two best stories.
If you ever travel to Vegas, we need to kill a few beers.
Nat –
“They won’t go till they’re pushed, and they won’t be pushed till a whole lot of people start pushing.”
If the party fossils are too flat out fucking stupid to realize that a whole lot of people just pushed, then they richly deserve the asskicking they’re sure to ge in ’18 and ’20 as well. They may not be able to call the people who pushed collegues, or donors, but ultimately they’re the ones who counted.
Kevin. I agree that Trump’s win is a loss within a win, and likely there will be various ramifications that are, as yet, unknown. However, note what I’ve said earlier about how many states have gone under Republican control and how many states the Dems have lost over the past several years. The Democratic bench has been diminished – decimated might be a little too far, but the trends suggest that might happen over a couple of more election cycles. At the state level they’ve lost the upper Midwest except for Illinois (and IL hardly sets an example anyone wants to follow) and now even at the presidential level.
Clinton ran basically on a platform of 1) I’m not Trump, and 2) I will tax, spend and control even more from Washington. Warren and Sanders would double down on that. There is a constituency for that message; Sanders wouldn’t have done as well as he did if there wasn’t, but as you look at what’s happened state by state, and now nationally, how big is that constituency? It will attract a lot of young computer programmers and lawyers. Anyone else? And as I keep saying, blue collar whites and blue collar Hispanics have largely the same economic interests. One may feel pressed by the other (who don’t like to be insulted), but Trump pulled a slightly larger share of the Hispanic vote than did Romney, suggesting that plenty weighed Clinton’s platform and found it wanting and that overrode whatever chagrin Trump’s insults may have caused them.
Hopefully Trump will only serve one term. In four years the country will be a little more Hispanic, and the Hispanics will be a little older and more established. If almost 30% of them voted for Trump, I don’t see a Sanders or a Warren sweeping that demographic with their message. Not only is the US population becoming more minority. but it is aging – not as fast as Europe but aging nonetheless. And yes, minorities are on average younger and whites are older. However, the Democrats seem to feed off this fantasy that changing average melanin content of the populations’ skin will benefit them more, whereas it may be that the aging is the more important factor that will benefit Republicans more.
I don’t see the Democrats retaking ground until they get over their dislike of industries that actually employ blue collar types. Saying that they’;ll all be employed installing windmills is a tough sell.
I don’t rant by the way. I articulately and carefully pose logical arguments supported by observable facts.
Tommydog: You do rant when it comes to California, you just do so in measured and steady tones. :-)
See my breakdown of the Democratic coalition. It’s weighted against people who make things and people who build stuff. The degradation of US infrastructure for example is the fault of both parties, but in different ways.
The Republicans just don’t believe in using government to serve the common welfare, any more. Their honorable history (back to the Whigs) of supporting ‘internal improvements’ is a distant memory for the bulk of that party. They are too hung up on “all spending is BAD”, to think rationally about economic development. There are exceptions to this, my own current Governor is one. But I’ve described the general tendency accurately.
The Democrats have the feminists and the public employee unions, who are united in their disdain for government spending on construction. Add in the environmentalists, and it’s a toxic stew for infrastructure. They all like to talk about focusing the government on ‘real human needs’, which translates to “things that public employees have to staff up for”.
The real human need for decent roads, adequate airports and shipping ports and so on, well that is just not real to them.
That in a nutshell is what happened to Pres. Obama’s 2009 Stimulus Bill. It went up the Hill as 85 percent construction, guaranteed to provide a real kick to the economy . . . and came back barely 33 percent and that, largely deferred.
The rest propped up the states, counties and cities from laying off the public employees, for about 15 to 18 months. The transfer from construction to subsidies was about $500 Billion.
Thank Nancy Pelosi for that particular fuckup, at the behest of SEIU.
HB:
my favorite Biden meme is the one where he’s glued an Oval Office desk drawer shut with SuperGlue . . . and posted a label “Secret Muslim Agenda”, just to fuck with Don.
I wouldn’t be surprised if he really does it.
My favorite is the one where he’s holding hands with Obama just to fuck with Pence. Or when Obama asks him where to key to the Situation Room is, Joe says, i have no idea what you’re talking about.
Thanks all for the various insights.
Kevin: Yes, that was terribly obvious. She and her team must have spent hundreds of hours in front of flow charts with thick files of prepared statements. “If A, than P, followed up with N2. . .” Fine if you’re negotiating with Iran and when you get stuck at N2 everyone goes off separately for an hour and looks at another flowchart and briefing file 73a . . .
I actually thought that it would help the image a bit when she got down among the audiences after the debates and shook hands and chatted, while Trump just got his family lined up for a photo shoot and then stumped off in a huff when he realised the cameras were mostly on Hilary. Obviously it didn’t.
Squirrel –
Clinton introduced some bullshit policy paper filmed on a staged shot in front of a tractor. Trump went out to the small towns and actually and talked to the people. And not down to them. there’s the difference.
There’s been much said here about, basically, ‘the dispossessed’. I was listening to the BBC World Service last night. Eight years ago, they did a bus tour across the US interviewing ppl before the Obama election. This year, they retraced their tracks.
Eight years ago, they came a across a 14 yr old boy called Tobias in a trailer park somewhere in the South. He was invited into the bus and was fascinated (“I’ve never been on a bus before”); he seemed bright and articulate; wanted to be a policeman.
Eight years on and the same trailer park. (“It looks like a derelict campsite now, but people are still living here.”) They find his sister, now also 14. Mother is a nurse; has three jobs. She isn’t there, of course. Father (Tobias’s ‘stepfather’ [he was deserted by his natural mother and father) had been made redundant; turned alcoholic, killed in a road accident. Sister says they don’t know how or why: no investigation. She and her mother keep urn of ashes in trailer. It was her idea, she says. She also seems bright and articulate. Wants to be a nurse.She thinks her brother (as she calls him) is ‘in rehab’ somewhere in Florida.
Tobias is eventually tracked down to a jail in Florida. He stated taking marijuana at school; started dealing; got involved in a gang. Has been in jail for possession and dealing marijuana for 3 or 4 years. We don’t know when he’ll get out: the prison authorities are not communicative. He is obviously becoming institutionalised: he calls the interviewer ‘Ma’am’ (though he obviously remembers her, her name, and the BBC with some fondness) and is guarded and clearly aware the prison authorities are listening and noting every sentence. He will (of course) therefore, get out, go to college; study ‘criminal justice’. It’s not really a fruitful interview.
Tobias is (probably) black or mixed race. (Conventionally in journalism here, we no longer refer directly to people’s colour or ethnicity, or, usually, religion, but a description of his ‘sister’ and the surroundings suggests it, as does a later interview with an academic.) It is, I imagine, just one tale, one family history. among thousands almost exactly the same. And it seems hopelessly predictable. As are, one suspects, the next eight years of the sister’s life.
(It reminds me of my relatively short period as a schoolteacher, where I’d taken a 14 year old to task for vandalism and absenteeism; about 3 years later when I was a college lecturer, a youth I didn’t really recognise came up to me outside the station, stopped me, and said “Mr —- Sir,, I really wished I’d listened to you back then at school. You were right.” I didn’t want to ask why, exactly, just hoped things would go well, or at least better, for him in future.)
I can’t really believe this sort of thing is down just to one party or the other.
By all accounts, Day Six of the Trump Era was a clusterfuck.
They ran off their one real pro at security and intelligence matters, Mike Rogers, who was going to recruit others with at least some talent, into their team. Experienced GOP-side operatives who could staff up the agencies are now being warned off.
Bolton is now seriously considered for Secretary of State.
Let me repeat that.
John Bolton may become Secretary of State. Or, that weasel Guiliani.
FFS, that is their short list.
Tommydog, this won’t end well. It will not even begin well.
Maybe we get four years without a president after all, which I’ve been advocating for years.
Tommydog: you are wasting time with that fantasy.
Trump is an aggressive bully, a serious narcissist, and is ignorant of most of what he needs to know – but won’t admit to that, see item 2.
And he owes several hundred million to China, possibly more to the Russians.
John Bolton makes Dick Cheney look like Ghandi, never mind Hillary Clinton.
And you know it’s great that an unabashed White Supremacist is going to run the White House, and a guy from Goldman Sachs, or wherever, is going to run the Treasury, and Sarah Palin is going to look after our natural resources, and maybe Arpaio will be in charge of Homeland security- those guys or guys like those guys, it’s all must be a good thing because, you know, Hillary was such an annoying establishment bitch.
If there is an abused dog in this story that dog is Trump himself.
The ‘management by twitter’ (from January ‘government by twitter’) is becoming real:
@surrealpresidentrump
Sad friend of guy jailed Jared’s dad. Mike you’re fired.
@surrealpresidentrump
Bolton better dye that moustache same colour as hair or no job
@surrealpresidentrump
Very organized process taking place as I decide on Cabinet and many other positions. I am the only one who knows who the finalists are!
(That last one, god help us actually is real.)
That last one is more clear evidence of the NPD, a very serious case with this guy.
To hell with worrying about NPD. I’ll settle for them just keeping the video of the swimsuit competition under wraps for once.
Especially if it involves genital, er… grabbing.