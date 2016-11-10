I just have let this out of my head; I don’t have a complete picture of what the hell happened, and I have no reason to suppose that, like just about anything else, the answers to that question are not many and interrelated and complex.

But some components seem clearly identifiable, not least of which is precisely the one which I was so uneasy about when I wrote expressing my trepidations about it back in February of this year, before the odious little carnival barker was even nominated;

…Then consider that there is a gale-force wind blowing against any and all establishment candidates, not just in the thickets of wingnuttistan but howling across the entire political prairie. Add in the indisputable fact that HRC is the very quintessence of an establishment candidate, and that the Democrat party establishment (here’s looking at you Wasserman Schultz) is, as usual, arrogantly assuming that all the bitterly disappointed Bernie progressives will be driven back into compliance by the LOTE argument—she’s the Lesser Of Two Evils—and the appalling prospects of at least one and possibly even two or three SCOTUS justices being replaced by the next president. Stir all that together with the alarmingly high negatives which continue to bedevil HRC, and you have a formula for an electoral train wreck for the Dems the like of which they’ve not seen before ever, and of which they appear to be blissfully unaware. So, to all those muppets in comment threads across the intertoobs who are busily and condescendingly characterizing the potential nomination of Trump as “the greatest gift to the Democrats”, stop and minute, lift up your heads and sniff the wind.

Of course all that came on the heels of another Democrat, a very skillful and inspiring speechifier whose campaign in ’08, and again in ’12, resembled the populist messaging of a Bernie Sanders as much as anyone else but who, upon being elected, began immediately fellating the likes of Larry Summers, and then, like the “Big Dawg”— that triangulating piece of shit fetish doll of Dem Party folklore before him—began to systematically throw us under the bus.

So, they got us our train wreck didn’t they? Boy did they ever.

So now what happens, and what’s to be done?

Donald Trump, I’m betting, is no less surprised to find himself President-Elect than we are, but there he is, and it’s not unreasonable to suppose that he’s no more likely to embrace adult and thoughtful characteristics now than he was after he was nominated and would need to pivot, the sages insisted, from the primary battles to the general election.

Well guess what, he didn’t pivot, and it clearly didn’t hurt him one damn bit. So, Trump being Trump is a winning formula, at least so far as the narrative inside Trump’s head is concerned, and always has been, so the task of persuading him that he needs, now, to pivot yet again into becoming a careful and responsible and thoughtful adult is probably a lost cause.

Trump is not someone who surrounds himself with clever people who will challenge him. He doesn’t like opposition or criticism, that’s clear enough, and has certainly never lived a life which required him to adjust to such things, and the empirical evidence suggests his appetite for vengeance is almost insatiable.

There are names now being floated for who Trump is considering as cabinet appointments. OK sure, these are rumors, but there are people who expect to be rewarded, who must be rewarded, for tirelessly carrying water for him for the last year or so and Trump is certainly canny enough to understand that principle. What’s a guy to do with list of muppets which includes beauties like Rudy Guliani, Chris Christie, Newt Gingrich, Jeff Sessions, John Bolton, Bob Corker and many others including our old friend Ben “evolution is bunk” Carson?

As always we cannot know the future for sure. But it’s not outlandish to suggest that the very whitebread Trump/Alt-Right/AynRand/authoritarian/theocratic nexus to whom the American people have just basically written a blank check is not going have much opposition going forward, since the GOP is knee-deep in ideologues who share many of their views and they now control all branches of government except SCOTUS, and that’s on their to-do list without a doubt.

What can be done about any of this now, I don’t know.

We might have a couple of years to deploy the democratic process to change the balance of power in the Senate and/or House, but they’ll also have the same two years to move the goalposts so that democratic shenanigans like that can be stymied evermore.

Some footrace, huh?

Can the Dems (and it has to be them, right, ‘cos nobody else has the political infrastructure to mount an effective opposition in that kind of time window, do they?) get it together and, as Amy likes to say, drain their own swamp, see and acknowledge where they lost the plot and then re-tool for this fight?

Can we help that process along?

I don’t know, so I’m asking.

What is the primary task at hand now for people of goodwill who are unwilling to be governed by people who have already shown an appetite for belittling, even persecuting, their fellow humans by reason of gender or race or sexual orientation, and what should be the strategy?