I want to move on—past whose fault this train wreck is—toward whatever strategies might make sense for people of goodwill to pursue.

Obviously, or at least it seems obvious to me, the only potential source of effective resistance to the designs of the little carnival barker who’s promised to make the trains run on time (and who will surely follow the historic precedent of fulfilling that promise by making it illegal to talk about the trains running late), is the Democratic party.

But clearly a Dem party under the continued leadership of the appalling muppets currently holding court therein won’t be, is incapable of being, a source of that resistance, so changes in the party leadership must happen.

The Democratic National Committee is the governing body of the party, so the Chair of that committee is a big deal. For most of the time since 2011 that position was occupied by the odious Debbie Wassermann Schulz, who juggled her responsibilities with being a congresscritter from Florida where among other things she did whatever she could to smooth the path for the predatory “paycheck” lending industry.

Schultz was not elected to the DNC chair, she was appointed by Barack Obama.

The current interim chair is Donna Brazile, who has her own troubles with corruption accusations but who has made it clear she’s just the interim chair and is not running as a candidate for election to the post, so there’s no real point to dwelling on any of that.

Current declared candidates are former Vermont governor and DNC chair Howard Dean, Minnesota Congressman Keith Ellison and South Carolina Democratic Party chair Jaime Harrison.

Ellison’s candidacy has been endorsed by party luminaries like Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Chuck Schumer and Harry Reid, and up until now he has been reported as “the front runner”

Dean is fairly well known as the architect of the “50 state strategy” when he held the DNC chair from 2005 – 2009, and is already mustering no small amount of online support on the back of that track record, since the 50 state strategy was seen as successful in terms of winning elections.

Dean was an early supporter (an instantaneous supporter, the very minute Sanders declared his candidacy, according to 9thousandfeet’s Vermont correspondents) of Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign.

The third declared candidate is Jaime Harrison, who in 2013 became the first African American to chair the South Carolina Democratic Party. He has not held any elected office so far, and it’s probably realistic to think of his candidacy here as having at best an outside chance.

The date of the actual election is not as yet nailed down but will be “on or before” March 31, 2017.

It’s not unlikely that additional candidates may emerge, and there is another variable to consider as well;

Article V, Section Four of the DNC charter reads; “The National Chairperson shall serve full-time and shall receive such compensation as may be determined by agreement between the Chairperson and the Democratic National Committee.”

It’s the “full-time” provision which may be invoked by Dean supporters (and possibly others, going forward). The argument that the responsibilities of the DNC chair, especially now, are so important and so labor-intensive that the position should be a full-time job is compelling.

Ellison is a congressman and so already has duties which, if executed properly, should themselves add up to a full-time job, so his holding elected office could become a vulnerability.

There is of course plenty of precedent for the occupant of the DNC chair holding elected office simultaneously, so the rule has been overlooked before (cf Schultz, most recently), but I expect Dean to run a campaign for the post which presses this not insignificant point.

This election, entirely internal to the Democratic Party, with the votes cast only by DNC members (most of them so-called “superdelegates”), is a very “inside baseball” kind of thing but it is going to matter enormously. Somebody competent and persuasive could really help organize resistance to Brother Benito’s agenda.

Somebody ineffective, or worse, somebody effective but dedicated to preserving the existing party establishment’s hold on power, would be calamitous.

So I’d like this piece to be a starting point for discussion of this issue. Comments which continue the discussion about who fucked up the worst in bringing us all to this ugly situation can continue in previous threads, where I may myself be tempted to continue participation.

But we have to move forward eventually. I’d like to start here.