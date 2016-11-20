I want to move on—past whose fault this train wreck is—toward whatever strategies might make sense for people of goodwill to pursue.
Obviously, or at least it seems obvious to me, the only potential source of effective resistance to the designs of the little carnival barker who’s promised to make the trains run on time (and who will surely follow the historic precedent of fulfilling that promise by making it illegal to talk about the trains running late), is the Democratic party.
But clearly a Dem party under the continued leadership of the appalling muppets currently holding court therein won’t be, is incapable of being, a source of that resistance, so changes in the party leadership must happen.
The Democratic National Committee is the governing body of the party, so the Chair of that committee is a big deal. For most of the time since 2011 that position was occupied by the odious Debbie Wassermann Schulz, who juggled her responsibilities with being a congresscritter from Florida where among other things she did whatever she could to smooth the path for the predatory “paycheck” lending industry.
Schultz was not elected to the DNC chair, she was appointed by Barack Obama.
The current interim chair is Donna Brazile, who has her own troubles with corruption accusations but who has made it clear she’s just the interim chair and is not running as a candidate for election to the post, so there’s no real point to dwelling on any of that.
Current declared candidates are former Vermont governor and DNC chair Howard Dean, Minnesota Congressman Keith Ellison andJaime Harrison.
Ellison’s candidacy has been endorsed by party luminaries like Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Chuck Schumer and Harry Reid, and up until now he has been reported as “the front runner”
Dean is fairly well known as the architect of the “50 state strategy” when he held the DNC chair from 2005 – 2009, and is already mustering no small amount of online support on the back of that track record, since the 50 state strategy was seen as successful in terms of winning elections.
Dean was an early supporter (an instantaneous supporter, the very minute Sanders declared his candidacy, according to 9thousandfeet’s Vermont correspondents) of Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign.
The third declared candidate is Jaime Harrison, who in 2013 became the first African American to chair the South Carolina Democratic Party. He has not held any elected office so far, and it’s probably realistic to think of his candidacy here as having at best an outside chance.
The date of the actual election is not as yet nailed down but will be “on or before” March 31, 2017.
It’s not unlikely that additional candidates may emerge, and there is another variable to consider as well;
Article V, Section Four of the DNC charter reads; “The National Chairperson shall serve full-time and shall receive such compensation as may be determined by agreement between the Chairperson and the Democratic National Committee.”
It’s the “full-time” provision which may be invoked by Dean supporters (and possibly others, going forward). The argument that the responsibilities of the DNC chair, especially now, are so important and so labor-intensive that the position should be a full-time job is compelling.
Ellison is a congressman and so already has duties which, if executed properly, should themselves add up to a full-time job, so his holding elected office could become a vulnerability.
There is of course plenty of precedent for the occupant of the DNC chair holding elected office simultaneously, so the rule has been overlooked before (cf Schultz, most recently), but I expect Dean to run a campaign for the post which presses this not insignificant point.
This election, entirely internal to the Democratic Party, with the votes cast only by DNC members (most of them so-called “superdelegates”), is a very “inside baseball” kind of thing but it is going to matter enormously. Somebody competent and persuasive could really help organize resistance to Brother Benito’s agenda.
Somebody ineffective, or worse, somebody effective but dedicated to preserving the existing party establishment’s hold on power, would be calamitous.
So I’d like this piece to be a starting point for discussion of this issue. Comments which continue the discussion about who fucked up the worst in bringing us all to this ugly situation can continue in previous threads, where I may myself be tempted to continue participation.
But we have to move forward eventually. I’d like to start here.
It’s hard to disagree that it ought to be a full-time job. I haven’t heard whether Dean has yet given up his own more-than-eyebrow-raising day job, or has promised to quit it if he lands the DNC gig. I do think that not just Dean but any pre-pledged, declare-your-allegiance-to-Clinton-before-the-primaries-start superdelegate has, at best, a lot of explaining to do – and I’m not sure that any amount of explaining could ever be enough for me.
NF: No one should be considered who is a blast from the past. Whatever annoyance Dean provided in 2016 (and I think it was noted, he was keeping a promise which IS important within any political party), he’s had his chance. He did a good job when he had that chance. He was not Terry McAuliffe, a corrupt hanger-on of Team Clinton whose notions were destructive at best. (He is Virginia’s problem now – for a very short period more.)
Ellison needs to focus on his day job. I like the guy and he has good prospects.
I would like to see a choice, more than one state chair. But if it’s just a 3-way thing then I would go with the guy from SC.
After the Wassermann Schultz mess, why are Sanders and Warren and Reid not on board with the need for a full time chair?
Kev,
Agreed. Except: my problem with Dean was not annoyance; my problem with him was that he was clearly not a free agent. And I have no way of knowing whether he’s one now.
GP,
I think – at least in Sanders’ case – was that what he wants most is a new broom, and one he trusts.
Question for anybody: What do we think are the chances of a new DNC chair/candidate for chair presiding/running on the theme of “I think we all see how the superdelegate thing fucked us in the last cycle. It’s time to lose it. We can’t go into our next election with half our own voters thinking they’d been robbed – never mind the rest of the county.” That would be pussyfooting of course: superdelegates never were anything but preplanned robbery. But I’m not sure the new guy needs to be that in-your-face about it out loud; the existing crop of superdelegates he’ll have to sell have to know full well how poorly the system just served the party (if “the party” means anything more than “one candidate who couldn’t eat more than one slice in a pie-eating contest”).
Nat,
so basically let the Dem party voters decide who they want? All by their lonesome? Won’t that lead to a crash in exactly the same place Trump crashed, ie to a shouty huckster demagogue carrying off the party apparatus like a Cossack grabbing up a village maiden at full gallop off the steppe? I mean it could lead to another, gulp, McGovern.
What I predict is a sop fix that pretends to do away with super-delegates, but really just changes the name to ‘members of the delegate caucus’ or some such.
In a more serious vein, just because Bernie was a good guy doesn’t meant a huckster worse than Trump and a better liar couldn’t jump up and do to the Dem party exactly what Trump did to the GOP. I’d say it was more likely than not.
The problem is NOT the Chair but the organization beneath that chair.
When I was active with the CA Dem’s, we had a grass-roots permanent structure of clubs, Assembly District committees and county committees, that incorporated a slew of activists who staying involved, election to election. That structure was well established all over the state.
We even defied the High Elected Folks from time to time, especially on certain issues.
In the county I was active in, we tended to have the local field offices open and functional BEFORE the paid staff flew in from a national campaign. We liked to rent them corners of the offices we already set up, and a fraction of the phone lines we had already activated.
We just had one more successful high-turnout election here in Nevada. And yet again there is almost no residual organization developed by that success, to carry on to the vital 2018 election when all the State-wide offices will be open (term limits). (All six of those offices are currently held by Republicans, a legacy of the disastrous 2010 election here.)
The Clinton Campaign fought for this state with a host of flown-in organizers from elsewhere. They did not hire locals to get that experience or credibility. I’m sure this was OK with Harry Reid.
The Democratic Party here has almost no local structure to it. Our County Committee here in Las Vegas, which has about 3/4 of the state’s Democrats, elects members at the precinct level. This is far too atomized for real grass roots structure or activism. There are a few clubs here and there.
I’m told by long-time Democrats here, long frustrated, that every attempt to build up a real grass roots structure here, has been opposed by Harry Reid. He likes to run things from On High.
I’m not sure if he is really retiring, or just becoming the Wizard of Oz, behind a screen. We shall see.
The key to developing a better Democratic Party is to build it from the ground up, one community at a time. In most states the level to accomplish that is State Assembly districts, supported by community-based clubs – permanent features of the landscape.
The communities organized at the club level can be geographic, or affinity-groups, or keyed to targeted Congressional districts, whatever is needed.
I’ve seen this work. It can be done anywhere if enough people have enough caring and patience to make it happen.
Bluth,
I agree completely about the risk of unknown crooks catching fire – Gary Hart, John Edwards – and next time around I guarantee you we’ll have at least fourteen phony Bernies to debunk. One of them could sneak through, no doubt about it. But after Hillary, the “the pros have vetted her so you don’t have to” meme will never work again, ever. (“Ever” meaning at least 12 years.)
Kev,
Agree completely. Either you have a functioning local organization or you’re the political equivalent of H & R Block, except on a 4-year cycle. On the other hand, if you do have functioning local organizations you could have joined, look what you lose: no more license to bitch about the lousy candidates you’re being forced to pick from…
The night of the Wisconsin primary in ’68, us McCarthy volunteers were partying hard when a crew of 20-something suits with Mass accents moved in and spread out. They worked us all, one small group at a time, to make sure everyone got the message: “Good job, guys, you’ve earned your fun. There’s a long summer ahead and you’ll need to do more of this. But understand – you’re all working for Bobby Kennedy now, so get used to it. Gene has done his job.” That’s what you get when you yourself are all you have to fall back on.
NF: the beauty of a properly functioning organization, is that it produces candidates you know, have vetted yourself, observed in local races and offices.
That is the good side of political machines.
There is no perfect system.
Kev,
Yes indeed. It’s a machine when you don’t like the results – it’s the closest thing imaginable to democracy when you do. I still don’t know what “Democrat” means in most places. In ’76 or so I was working for the first time in California and met a local who said he was one. After the second or third beer I asked him how he got on with his precinct captain. He said “What’s that?” I figured it would take me a while to understand what “Democrat” meant to him. I was right. It’s been 40 years and I still don’t have a clue.
In all the misery of the last couple of months I read somewhere that one way to look at how the two main parties in the U.S. have evolved is:
The GOP has become the party of the capital elite and the Dems have become the party of the status elite. I think that scans pretty well because it leaves out the capital-lite and status-lite workers entirely. Which was the ommission that both Trump and Sanders aimed at, and which Trump more effectively exploited, or maybe it was more like Sanders had far more effective opposition within his own party than Trump did. Which is hardly news: against the likes of Carson and Jeb! and Christie and Rubio an even mildly charismatic Great Dane could have come out on top of the GOP primaries.
In the reading what has happened is the capital-lite and status-lite voters were fed up with being ignored by both sets of elites, so they said a big fuck you to both sets of elites by electing Trump.
Which has to be one of the most bizzare non-sequiturs it would be possible to write. But here we are.
NF: in the old eastern-cities type of machine the precinct captains were directly active with the city governments. Ward heelers. If you wanted your potholes fixed, it paid to let them know you voted early and often for the candidates of their choice.
That sort of machine never existed in California, so far as I know. Perhaps in San Francisco, sometime, not in any recent decade for sure.
The type of grass-roots machine I’ve described needs a lot of volunteer effort to keep going. It requires that citizens give a damn about their country and society, enough to show up.
It’s hard to maintain. That sort of civic involvement is fading from American life, which is one of the root causes of our many ills. Now, people just watch teevee or the Internet, make a choice, vote and assume it means little. After all, it means little in their daily lives.
It really does matter but they don’t feel that connection, most of the time.
“Giving a damn” now means filling out an online auto-mailer to your legislator, or if you’re really exercised about something it’s a strongly worded email or blog post.
I don’t know how bad things will need to get before people in any serious numbers (especially white people) become willing to actually leave their house and face the prospect of rubber bullets and tear gas, but maybe Trump might help with that project after all.
Or maybe it’s too late now anyway. It’s gonna be a close call.
We need about 10 million people willing to organize and work in shifts, out on the streets, of a couple million at a time in perpetuity until Congress finds a spine.
That’s about what, maybe a little over 3% of the population?
Anything less than that, and more would be better, and I think we’re fucked.
I’m in. Amy said she’d be in.
So that’s two. Long way to go, but whatever.
And Obama is running around talking about how the “reality” of the presidency will force Benito to change. Is this the same “reality” which all the sages said would force him to “pivot” after the primaries?
Obama’s lost the fucking plot entirely. Trump doesn’t give a toss about the rules and protocols which Obama respects, even reveres.
Never did, and never will, ‘cos he thinks he can bend those realities to his will.
So far, the evidence suggests he’s right about that.
But either way, the dems will still need a DNC chair, and right now there are only three candidates. My instinct is that there will be a massive push for Dean, since he’s the one with contacts and probably loyalties with strong roots in the existing establishment structure.
Many internet sites with a previous record of reason and sanity are pushing for Dean now, and urging people to call in with that recommendation, all on the strength of the “50 state strategy” he curated prior to the ’08 election.
Comments on those sites which suggest that backwards might not be the best direction to look for the kind of change we need are met with that particular kind of passive/aggressive hostility which comes poorly disguised as “acceptance of diverse viewpoints”.
The narrative that Dean was a “proven winner” for the left (!!!), and that’s what we need now, is total bollocks, but is building rapidly now.
9k,
Involvement in a local party (call this A) and being on the street with the tear gas and the rubber bullets (this is B) are two entirely different efforts that address two entirely different aspects of the whole mess. Effort A – if enough people do it – can apply upward pressure on party policies and, much more importantly, influence the selection of candidates. As such, A is an important but wholly insufficient for now Effort B is a much blunter instrument but it it pays off, to the degree that it pays off, in the present, not two or four years down the road.
A without B does nothing to address events as they happen. B without A leads to the stasis we’ve seen for years, although much heated up: in due time someone will show up to announce that he’s our leader, and then we can either support him or not. We’ll have no say in who he is. It’s obvious that we’re all looking for radical countermoves – at this point, even a conventional liberal or conservative opposition would be a radical countermove if it was effective enough to work – and it’s hardly a new or contentious idea that radical movements need both patient organization and immediate action.
***
Re Dean. I agree completely that this Proven Winner on the Left trope is total bollocks, and would be even if Dead is the best candidate for the job. Which he might be, though I have no way of knowing what he’d do till he did it. I’m just not willing to push for a guy who was entirely in the bag for Clinton, and I won’t be willing to push for him till I know exactly what his obligations to his fellow Clintonites are today.
nat, I agree about A and B.
However, B, if carefully targeted at dem legislators, and maybe even more critically right now, GOP legislators who still have a shred of dignity and integrity left (there might be a handful here or there) and for whom a constant presence of constituents in the parking lot might nudge them out of lockstep party unity when it really matters.
About the only thing that hasn’t changed much with the politicians who are not blindly driven by ideology or religious insanity is that they are still amenable to persuasion if their meal ticket is on the line.
Strategy B, therefore, carefully synchronized and working in harness with strategy A, might be just the ticket.
I’ve seen nothing that persuades me that A alone will be able to erect barricades fast enough to prevent the wholesale dismantling of the republic and watching its assets distributed among the various Gauleiters upon whom Trump might bestow his favors.
And now Trump insists Bannon is not a racist and has nothign to do with the ‘Alt-right’.
So here’s the onlly question worth asking: does Trump think we will believe that because he said it, or does he think we have no choice but to pretend that we believe it because he said it.
Or -scary version- does he believe it now himself because he said it?
Bluthner:
According to Barbara Res, a former project manager for Trump (18 years), when she first worked for him the bullshit slung as much as now. It’s a lifelong habit.
She left for a while and came back, I think in the 00’s. She did not stay long.
The change she saw in Trump was that he still emitted the bullshit constantly, but he now believed it himself. He was even fooling himself and he insisted that all around him believe, also.
So of course Bannon is not a racist. Trump said it.
Notice that his most frequent ending words of any statements are “Believe me!“.
That is a scary mindset, combined with the authority of CinC and the availability, 24/7 of something called the “football” in strategic circles.
And he is already working full-time on the Press Intimidation Project, very closely related to his need to be Believed.
I”m going to try drawing a map of how this territory looks to me, from personal observation.
I think Trump believes in the idea that white people, esp those of northern European extraction, are genetically predisposed to a number of qualities, one of which is “higher” intelligence.
That belief does not, in Trump’s mind, mean he (Trump) is a racist, or that Bannon—who almost certainly has similar beliefs—is a racist.
I know quite a few people for whom an attitude like that is just “common sense”.
Furthermore, for these people (the ones I know personally now, I don’t know if Trump goes this far, though I’d bet Bannon does) it’s also “common sense” and “an observable reality” and “not at all racist” that the races are “happier” when living “with their own kind”.
For many in this group, people who accuse them of racism for such attitudes, or who speak of the merits of “multiculturalism”, are playing “the race card” and engaging in a dangerous game called “identity politics” which seeks to stir up racial hostilities by capitalizing on a phenomenon called “white guilt”.
Their accusers, therefore, are the racists.
It’s possible of course to get even further out in the weeds and find the folks who discuss “mud people” and the like, and you can find some of them on Breitbart.com, referring to the Obamas that way. Particularly Michelle, for some reason.
There’s no doubt that both Trump and Bannon would describe those lovelies as racist.
9,
I grew up in the South with defacto apartheid, or segregation as we called it, the kind with signs that said White Only, and the kind you just had to know about, if you were black, or you’d end up badly hurt or dead. 95% of the whites I knew didn’t think there was anything at all ‘racist’ about it, either. They thought, as you say, it was just the best and natural way for white and black people to get along. Everyone knew that black people had lower intelligence than whites, it wasn’t even controversial to say so. If you said otherwise while people would just laugh at you. Without rancor.
But of course they were all stone racists. I”m sure Trump’s thinking is the same, as you say, except it really can’t be, not anymore, not if he lives in the world as it is now. So either he’s lying to himself something fierce, or he doesn’t live in the world. Either way it’s an appalling and impossible situation to have a man like that in charge of a country where race and racism and discrimination and the legacy of segregation and slavery is still right at the top of the list of problems he must deal with.
And then where is the get out for Bannon’s anti-Semitism? Jews count as white in Bannon and Trump’s view, I would have thougth. Clearly the wrong kind of white, the kind you can rile up a properly white audience of Trumpsters by dragging up the protocols of the Elders type nastiness. Does Trump think that isn’t racism either? Clearly that is the story he is telling us and himself.
The transcript of the ‘conversation’ with the NYT that Squirrel linked on the other thread here is one of the most chilling things I’ve read in a while. I think Squirrel is right, Cheeto Benito has no clue what he intends to do – beyond cutting taxes and repealing as much Federal regulation as possilbe- or what problems he will have to deal with, he will just wait for his people to bring him decisions, which they will put to him, and he will make snap judgments and then forget whatever just happened and go back to staring in the mirror.
When WW2 started there was a period of a few months before the fighting really got going called the ‘phony war’. Everyone knew terrible things were going to happen, but they hadn’t started happening yet, so there was a strong impulse to hope that maybe even though horror was inevitable, because it hadn’t happened yet maybe it would never happen. I think that’s where we are right now.
I know quite a few non-racists for whom there is only one kind of racist – say, the Klansman who ties the rope, or the guy who won’t watch a TV show with a black character. Now those people are racists, not me. I just don’t want my kid hanging around with blacks because he’s at an impressionable age and they’ll drag him down. And I don’t want them at the club, either, cuz people gotta feel free to speak their minds. And hell yes, I don’t hire them – not that all of them won’t work, but I’ve got some truly low rent people out in the shop, and sooner or later there’d be the kind of trouble I just don’t need.
‘Phoney War’. Absolutely, wish I’d thought of that. I can’t speak at all for what kind of organising Democrats might need, because things are so different over there. Broadly, Instinctively I go with Kevin, but it’s hard to get that to work at local level and then transmit it right up to the top of the party (cf Brexit, Jeremy Corbyn) even when you have, as we do here, local party offices for every constituency, and they cover fewer voters and much smaller geographical areas.
As for ‘Option B’ (if I’ve understood that. . .even with Option A working well, isn’t it almost a non-starter with all those miltarised police about, whose working assumption and tactics appear to be that every peaceful demonstration is inevitably going to be violent. A self-fulfilling premise when the police are.
I just heard Ieshia Evans on the Beeb who famously stood in front of a line of riot police; she ended up, after the photo was taken, arrested, handcuffed, taken to jail, strip-searched and charged with ‘getting seen by the media and therefore conspiring to be aggressively in the way of cops when they want to beat people up without anybody noticing’. Actually for ‘obstructing the highway’. Funny that; looked to me that was what the cops were doing to her, not the other way round.
Sq,
Back in my own Option B days, we didn’t have to deal with actual charges. There would be a march, some teargas, some nightsticks, you’d get thrown into a van, then into a cell, and in the morning a judge would turn everyone in courtroom loose. We had to have been charged with something but it never mattered much what. Your sentence had been carried out the night before and you had the bruises to prove it. This time around I expect everything will be much more formal, with the T-word thrown around quite a bit just to spice things up.
Nat, I’ll divert my reply to ‘Where are We’, I don’t want to be responsible for getting this one off what people need to do about the Dems and all back to Trump again.