the face of change

This might become a series of posts with photographic representations of the sinister drones who are now being installed at the levers of power.
So, since I’ve been chatting recently about shitting on the couch, let’s start with Steve Bannon.
It takes a long time and a lot of practice to acquire a facial expression like that.
If he were a woman, of course, Trump would be dismissing him as “ugly” and a “fat pig”, but he’s not and so different rules apply, although we’re expected to pretend that’s not true.
Our media is still Trump-heavy; the latest Republican response to “What the hell is a Ku Klux Klan guy doing in Trump’s team?” seems to be: “He’s only one guy, don’t worry, there’ll be lots of nicer ones coming along any minute.”
Not asked, but implied: “And who might they be?” “Er . . . ”
Meanwhile, Obama is galloping around Europe trying to convince us—in public anyway—that whatever Trump said, he probably didn’t really mean it. That may be true, or that may be what he implied in his meeting at the White House. Or (I at least tend to this) it’s just what he (and Obama, of course) needs everyone to believe to keep the lid on the nasty stew until Trump’s got his feet under the desk in January.
I’ve thought a lot about Trump’s presidential management style, and I can’t help but think he will let people loose with rather vague instructions, and then:
@trumpthepresident:
Sec state for wall can’t lay one brick after 2 months. Sad! He’s fired!
Once upon a time, there was this series over here called ‘Yes Minister’ in which a British government minister was constantly bamboozled by a clever civil servant.In one episode after a long discussion, the minister says “Well, after all that I’m none the wiser.” “Yes, minister,” comes the reply, “but you are doubtless better informed.”
(I felt that way reading Le Monde on the train back to London from France in September, after reading two pages—twice—purportedly on whether and why Sarkozy might stand for President again.)
But if you go to the Trump transition site, and look at ‘Daily Schedules and Briefings’ you will be neither wiser nor informed . . .it’s completely blank. So is ‘Events’.
‘Making News’ leaves you both no wiser and barely informed at all; for the 17th November:
“President-elect Donald J. Trump today met with Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger in his office in New York.”
“President-elect Donald J. Trump met yesterday with U.S. Senator Jeff Sessions in his office in New York.”
Notice anything missing? (Apart from any actual information.) Well, try:
‘Japan’s prime minister, Shinzo Abe [the first foreign leader to meet Trump] described Donald Trump as someone in whom he had “great confidence” after they met in New York on Thursday.’ [From the Grauniad]
An odd meeting that, too: Trump’s son-in-law and daughter were there. So, a foreign leader—let’s say Putin—turns up at the White House, presumably just ‘dropping in when he happened to be in the country’, and the son-in law and daughter join in?
So a senile, forgotten, and once downright disastrous oldie of an ancien ministre who’s been out of it officially for forty years (I think; why isn’t he dead yet? Don’t tell me he was looking for a job!) potters in and gets an ‘onourable mention; the Prime Minister of Japan . . . Who cares about him?
Well, Trump did say ‘America(ns) First’.
The first result has emerged of having a committed racist so close to the Dear New Leader, to make sure that his own nastiness remains un-miitgated.
Back in 1986, a guy name of Jeff Sessions was investigated for the possible elevation to the office of Federal Judge. He was found to have expressed a slew of racist statements and attitudes. People who knew him came forward to testify. The Senate declined to confirm him.
So he ran for the Senate, and Alabama being Alabama, won election.
Now, he will be the new Attorney General of the United States.
Our recently re-departed former friend from a northern clime would no doubt explain this all away.
So it goes.