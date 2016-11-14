the face of change

This might become a series of posts with photographic representations of the sinister drones who are now being installed at the levers of power.

So, since I’ve been chatting recently about shitting on the couch, let’s start with Steve Bannon.

It takes a long time and a lot of practice to acquire a facial expression like that.

If he were a woman, of course, Trump would be dismissing him as “ugly” and a “fat pig”, but he’s not and so different rules apply, although we’re expected to pretend that’s not true.