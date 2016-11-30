Or maybe 3.0, given that she isn’t eligible to run for president for another 11 years or so: Tomi Lahren. Slim, blonde, telegenic, can speak coherently, down on Muslims, liberals, feminists, Black Lives Matter, taxes, collective life, etc. Probably up on guns, I can’t stomach her long enough to find out. Could her face be the face of the first female POTUS? Hers or one like hers.
She appears fairly frequently in video clips on sites like RawStory whenever she proposes something especially outrageous.
There’s a stable of these photogenic young women who seem to fill the role of some kind of fetish dolls for the Alt-Right/TeaParty nexus, and who are smart and articulate, even clever, in the same way that people like Ann Coulter are smart and articulate and clever.
Andrea Tantaros was one such, on Fox News, before jumping ship with accusations of sexual harassment by Aisles (and accusing Scott Walker of groping her too, for good measure). There are at least a half-dozen others on Fox and elsewhere.
Lohren’s perch is at The Blaze, which is of course the home base of conspiracy theorist extraordinaire Glenn Beck.
Lahren is a piece of work, no question, and is working the “white grievance” angle, now a rather large and growing industry, which has been pushing back against affirmative action (toward blacks, gays, the handicapped, anyone who doesn’t look like Tomi Lohren) for years by demonizing it as “identity politics”
I find her shrill and unwatchable, which probably means she’s dangerous as hell. Her Facebook embedded rants often rack up more than 10 million views, so she’s sure as hell not irrelevant.
A researcher with a strong stomach could get a taste by searching for her by name on YouTube. It’s probably not possible to fully understand what’s going on in US politics right now without being at least passingly familiar with the output of people like Lahren;
I’ve been cynical about Stein’s motives from the start. And now I can’t shake the thought that she grew to like seeing her face on the front page to such an extent that she just can’t give it up.
If a recount costs $7 million, who actually gets paid? I’m thinking a least some thick slice of that money must be paid to staffers who worked on the campaign for either Stein or Hillary? Is this just a way of keeping some of their people in work just a little bit longer?
I think that that $7m “cost” means no more than “if you give it to me, I solemnly promise to spend it all, and spend it exactly as I see fit.” Meaning I agree with you entirely, since the actual cost of any recount is borne by the taxpayers. Once any required petitions are gathered, of course; I suppose there are ways to run that bill up as high as anyone wants to.
I think this piece confirms what most of us have been thinking: Trump picked up some voters, but Clinton lost many, many more, most of whom just declined to participate. Nobody can know for sure (and simply because there’s no way to test the proposition empirically) whether a different Democratic candidate would have lost as many. Which is to say, nobody can know for sure how many voters withdrew in order to cast their half-vote against her or against the party. (I suspect it was a combination of both: a quarter-vote against her personally and the same against the kind of party that could have nominated her.) Nor can we measure how much of that part of the non-vote that was aimed squarely at her would have been aimed at a different corporatist Democratic candidate and how much of it was just personal animosity. And, finally, we can’t say for sure how how much of the unknown part of the unknown part that was the result of personal animosity reflected animosity toward her very frank and obvious corporate loyalties and how much reflected decades of slander and rumor. But what is proven is, I think, enough: that brand don’t sell anymore, that patched-together old airplane has flown its last flight, that rustbucket will never make it across the ocean again – and what was once the safe way to win is now a sure loser, not because of its abundant lack of principle but just because it has at long last demonstrably failed to keep its meanest, crudest promise. Which never was anything more than “Who cares how we win – all that matters is that we do.”.
I did wonder why anyone should have to raise $7m for recounts, just kind of assumed you had to pay lawyers.
Note Trump is busily militarising civilian government.
Squ home with cable coming out of back plugged into a controller/battery pack on a belt. . .miniaturised version goes in on 14th, probably, if it really works. At experimenting stage now. No morphine for weekend to see if it really will take over.
Not going anywhere there might be security checks: not too sure what they’d make of a cigarette packet sized white thing on a belt round my waist that has two blinking LEDs on it . . .And with a remote control! I have to carry that around all the time. Can’t really be passed off as an iPod. And I want to know why there isn’t an App for my iPhone instead. . .
It’s bizarre. I don’t just have a consultant and surgeon now, I have a computer programmertoo . . .Got to go into hospital to be re-programmed. Squ not allowed a copy of the software to play with, sadly; no instruction manual either. Squ ineffably curious, of course, but must keep paws off. Nearly deleted one of the programs by mistake poking about . . .
That’s a program I’d be way too chickenshit to take even a tiny part in writing.
What if Squirrel’s white cube gets hacked by Russians!? I guess we’ll know it’s happened if you start singing encomiums to Cheeto Benito. I hope your weekend is pain free.
If Squirrel is lucky, his white cube was programmed by Russians, at least by older Russians trained in the Soviet era. Best programmers on earth, and for a combination of reasons – the main one being the rarity and obsolescence of their equipment, which demanded the best possible work habits and understanding of exactly what was going on inside the machine. I wouldn’t be surprised to learn that all the programmers in the whole Soviet Union combined didn’t have access to as much memory as little Molly Jones uses to store her collection of selfies in her smartphone.