where are we?

I’m not at all sure that we won’t see a veritable deluge of drainage, from congress outward. I think of the whole country as the waiting flood plain.
To switch metaphors, I see congress as a capacitor or a storage battery that has been building up a huge charge for decades and will now have a chance to discharge it in a single governmental instant. This is not a wholly unified charge but rather an amalgam of distinct agendas: these, in no particular order, may be called the Social Conservative Agenda, the Drowning It In A Bathtub Agenda, the Unleashing The Creative Power Of Free Enterprise Agenda, and The Symbolic Clearing Away Of Impurities Agenda.
The Social Conservative Agenda can never be fully realized, but two of its dominant concerns can be addressed at once. (1) Ending all access to legal abortion can be achieved as a practical matter long before the supreme court officially announces its legal end. (2) The return to traditional social values can be got underway by (a) reversing all laws and executive orders that specifically benefit gay and trans people, (b) establishing a national public school curriculum that overturns the disgraceful secularist attack on religion and historical truth, and (c) issuing a mix of new laws and executive orders guaranteeing the individual’s right to freedom from compulsion to participate in acts that conflict with the dictates of his conscience and religious beliefs.
The Drowning It In A Bathtub Agenda can be started on its way by (1) reducing taxes (need I tell you on whom?) to the level required to support only essential services (need I tell you what those are?) and (2) abolishing useless and counterproductive organs of government (the EPA, OSHA, the DOE, for starters) and cutting all – all, with only a couple of obvious exceptions – other agency staffs by a healthy 50% (95% for the new Department of Fees and Excises, which will replace the IRS). (3) Reform of Social Security may take some time but steps toward the auction of the social security trust fund and the conversion of existing benefits to shares in the eventual Social Security Investment Fund may be taken at once.
The Unleashing The Creative Power Of Free Enterprise Agenda can be begun by (1) immediate repeal of the ACA, (2) removing all impediments to True Energy Independence and abolishing all regressive taxes that hobble the Producers of Energy in their selfless goal of delivering oil and coal wherever Demand dictates it should go, (3) an immediate end to all governmental repression of Essential Industries (as designated by the secretary of Commerce), (4) a national Right To Work Act forbidding (in Article XXVII, aka The Anti-business Sabotage Suppression Clause) all interference with the decisions of company management not initiated by shareholders.
The Symbolic Clearing Away Of Impurities Agenda can be almost wholly achieved through executive orders, requiring (1) prominent display of “In God We Trust” on all public buildings, (2) ending all federal interference with the several States’ sovereign right to
apportion voting privileges among qualified adults, (3) countermanding all existing orders aimed at privileging officially favored segments of society the expense of others in matters of employment, education, and housing, (4) immediate enforcement of all laws concerning immigration and naturalization (including revocation of the so-called birthright citizenship of all so-called citizens whose birth in the US was enabled by prior violations of immigration law), and (5) compassionate issuance to genuinely disabled people of Certificates of Exemption from the requirement to stand whenever (a) the Pledge of Allegiance is recited and (b) the National Anthem is played (but only when said recital and said playing is initiated in strict accordance with the National Mutual Respect Act), provided that such people sit quietly with their hands (if such they have) over their hearts during the Spontaneous Ceremony of Mutual Respect.
All of this can be achieved within a matter of weeks, provided only that congress and the administration act in concert and according to their Mandate – for such is the irrevocably declared will of We The People.
Kev,
I love your rumor about a new wave of truth telling washing all the lies away, but-
Since the invention of the printing press, pages printed of fictional news (ie lies), have never not outnumbered, indeed dwarfed in number, pages of carefully investigated and soberly reported truth.
And before that spoken gossip, I woudl hazard a guess, was the same: a vast ocean of fabrication with a few nuggets of truth floating in it here and there.
So you aren’t just anticipating a different internet, you are anticipating a different kind of animal posting stuff on the internet.
Lies will be posted so long as lies pay off. At the moment lies seem to be paying off handsomely. But was there ever a time when they didn’t? And has there ever been any form of media used by humans that wasn’t rife with lies?
And what will be the incentive to stip telling lies? (Surely there won’t be a penalty.)
The Swimsuit Apprentice contest (Secretary of State Series) continues I see:
In a tweet earlier on Thursday, Conway drew attention to what she described as a “deluge of social media & private comms re: Romney Some Trump loyalists warn against Romney as sec of state”.
In a second tweet she added that previous secretaries of state such as Henry Kissinger and George Shultz “flew around the world less, counseled POTUS close to home more. And were loyal. Good checklist.”
OK, so among the new qualifications for US Sec of State is fear of flying and agorophobia. (From the Greek: (1) Fear of open spaces; (2) Fear of shopping in duty-free airport malls?)
Exclusive from the CounterFactual News Agency (a Red Squirrel Enterprises production, somewhere in Russia):
Scotland’s highest mountain, Ben Nevis, to be replaced by highest TrumpTower in Europe, several hundred metres higher than The Shard, previously Europe’s highest building, Ivanka Trump tells CFN. “We at Trump Presidential Enterprises are very pleased with the go-ahead Scotland’s First Minister has given to this project. It will improve the view from every part of the country and most of northern England by several hundred per cent,” she said.
“We have no awareness of any suggestion that President-elect Trump threatened to nuke every Scottish wind farm within a hundred miles of his golf course and that report has no foundation,” added Kelly-Ann.
This agreement follows other similar ones concluded in the first three weeks of President-elect Trump’s pseudo-presidency, in India, Argentina and, most recently Georgia (former USSR).
“Squirrel says:
Your comment is awaiting moderation.”
Eh?
Maybe I take back some of what I said ab the G. Interesting piece on Fake News here.
I can’t really see the ‘Hippocratic Oath’ taking off, not while ppl like Zuckerberg and Uber insist they are ‘Tech’ companies, and not media or taxis, which is common sense to the rest of us.
Sq,
This fake news thing has really gotten out of hand. I’ve actually met people who believe that Britain has voted to secede from Europe and that Donald Trump has been elected president of the US. Next they’ll be telling us one more time that Fidel Castro is dead – and some people will believe even that (they always do, you know). Where will it all end?
Kev,
Give it up – stopping fake news is a lost cause, and fighting to stop it is in many ways the same as surrendering to it. Careful historians long ago determined that lies have always outnumbered truths by a factor of 48.9 and rumors have overwhelmed actual knowledge by a whopping ratio 803.4 to 1 – and these figures go all way the back to the stone age, when the average lying rumor monger had only 13.7 other people to mislead (and succeeded with 10.3 of them).
The final paragraphs of the otherwise excellent article Squirrel just linked to come perilously close to recommending that anyone who can be plausibly accused of attempting to spread news should be licensed and regulated. I’m quite sure that this idea will appeal to POTUS Trump, and I have no doubt whatsoever that he’ll be able to sell it to both congress and the public. Which is to say, The First Amendment Protection Act of 2017, which will mandate felony prosecution of unlicensed disseminators of news-like content (and especially news-like content that contradicts the products of Certified Purveyors of Truthful Information, will be greeted with the loudest of enthusiasm. Or, at least, the reports you’ll read and hear and watch about it will say so unanimously – though maybe only after the week during which it is proposed, enacted, and enforcement is begun. (Somewhat haphazard enforcement at first, of course – after all, it takes time for law enforcement to catch up to newly reformed laws – but since the very worst offenders are even now well known to the Lawman in Chief, even those first tentative steps will bring welcome relief to a public that is more than ready to shed its divisions and Heal.)
Or at least to those more than ready to shred it’s opponents and Heil.
And now I’ll say something serious about that article. Two aspects of it, actually: the culture of the Vale of Silicone, and the verb “to monetize.” And the common element in both tales is this fellow Zuckerberg – but only as an example of a long-established type.
One thing a great many people don’t realize about Silicon Valley is its longstanding moral imperative to become a billionaire. If you believe, as most people do, that to earn, say, a few million dollars in business is to be successful, then you absolutely do not understand Silicon Valley. Sure, even in Silicon Valley a few million dollars is the (very active, very plausible) dream of many people. It’s enough to let almost anybody live as they’d like to. It’s enough to ensure security, privilege, a lavish lifestyle, and a full respite from more problems than you can count. But it is way, way short of what is needed to become A Leader. On the contrary, it establishes you as a valued follower of a Truly Great Leader – a member of Silicon Valley’s upper middle class. And there is almost no path from there to The Top. To genuine status. To the respect– I interrupt myself for a lesson in the lexicography of Silicon Valley: in Silicon Valley, “respect” is very much like what the rest of the world calls “envy”. Very much but not exactly: to be respected means that you’re greatly envied by the non-technical masses, which in turn requires that you’ve become a household name (at least among the households of the Bay Area’s strivers and merely well off). End of interruption. To be entitled to the respect of Silicon Valley, you simply must make it to The Top.
This is about far, far more than status. To be successful, a company in Silicon Valley has to attract people like me. People who will never become even single-digit millionaires but who do have the skills that can get others there. People like me are needed in great number – if you can’t attract us in great number, you can’t really compete. So we have to be convinced that we should hitch our wagons to your star; we have to believe that the companies we’re betting our futures on has at least a decent chance of Making It. We must be sold on the ability of our leader to take us all there with him, at least for a good long while. Without us, a company has nothing, but to get us, to get enough of us, a company needs money: lots and lots of money. The company that doesn’t get lots and lots of money in inexorably driven out by some other company that does. And the company that does get lots and lots of money is the company that has learned how to monetize its product.
This can be difficult to do – not so much in execution but in concept. Most of what we make has little intrinsic monetary value. A system disguised as a service, for instance, a service to let people talk endlessly to their friends (or Friends™). Millions would love such a service, but very few of them would pay much if anything for it. How, then, can this product be monetized? The modern way is to use it to sell advertising. Which in turn means that the sale of advertising has to become its deepest premise in both the business and technical senses. The product must be designed (or, more often, redesigned) from the bottom up as a superior advertising delivery system – as a delivery system that advertisers know they ignore at their own peril. So to succeed at monetizing an advertising delivery system, you have to leave your true customers (the advertisers) with no option except to pay you. You must convince them that if they pay someone else instead of you they get less of what they know they have to buy. And what is it that they know they have to buy?
Clicks. They have to buy clocks, but to get clicks, they have to first buy eyeballs. And how can they know that they’re buying eyeballs? It must be proven to them that large numbers of the people you want to sell to view your content more than your competitors’. And beware – you can’t just claim this; eyeballs are counted, and the count is known. And eyeballs are more than merely counted: they are minutely classified by many, many demographic factors (e.g. how old are you, where do you live, what is your income, how far did you get in school, and most importantly, how often do you visit 9thousandfeet.com and how many of your comments contain the word “opera?”)
Now one thing reliable eyeballs tend to do is read and or watch the news. Do I need to pursue this much further? I didn’t think so. No power on earth can keep something called The News off any successful Silicon Valley product, and no power on earth can keep The News that’s presented to any particular eyeball from being The News that the best Predictive Analytics money can buy prove is The News that that eyeball is most likely to read or watch.
I give up.
OK, you win. Despair rules.
I’ve tried to point out several trends and factors and realities that will slow down Trump, until he has a chance to self-destruct. And I’ve pointed out the high likelihood that he will in fact self-destruct. His noisy allies are already proposing to push their weird victory too far, which is what these right-wing fools always do, they always overdo their thing and they always wreck themselves.
Gingrich did it, Karl Rove did it, and now Trump will head himself into a bridge abutment at full speed, even faster than they did.
He’s appointing some notable fools into powerful positions. They are guaranteed to screw up.
Dr. Carson running HUD is a prime example.
But oh no, despair must rule.
Fine.
I’ll come back in a few months. I’ve got a lot of issues to deal with, not least the search for a better job.
Be well until then.
Kevin: I don’t think any of us disagree about the outcome of all the Trumpery, just how long it will take and the route (which somehow suspect will be somewhat akin to Apple’s fist attempt at mapping). So don’t desert us.
Here’s Squirrel, (very) long time Socialist, and as a friend keeps telling her husband—who is relatively recent convert, and we call a ‘born again socialist’—those of us who’ve been in it a long tome should be a) used to disappointments and reverses and b) the revolution being continually postponed.
All the same. . .Hasta la Victoria Siempre is still the watchword. . .
Nat:
‘ . . .most importantly, how often do you visit 9thousandfeet.com and how many of your comments contain the word “opera?’
That hurts. We both know perfectly well as far as opera is concerned Siliconia is eyeless in Gaza opera house . . .
Sq,
Well, I duuno. They’re doing some amazingly avant garde stuff this season…
Yep, he’s a peach for sure.
Lets’ take a momentary diversion to bask in the glow of his intellectual prowess… Darwin’s work was encouraged by Old Scratch himself, and many many scientists realize that evolutionary theory is bunk but “political correctness” is now such a powerful force that they are afraid to say anything
9k,
It’s HUD. HUD exists to transfer white people’s money to black people. Carson is black, so nobody can oppose him without being called a racist (and thus are the likes of us hoist by own smelly petard). Better yet, he believes in God, so you know he’ll always do the right thing. His mandate will be HUD-prevention; I for one predict that he’ll do a fine job of it.
9k,
Er…about fake news, and also about today’s QUOTE TO BE PROUD OF…
Well, there you have it.
My point exactly, and yours too, I think.
That’s funny. And it’s stimulated my rascality gene to boot.
Kev,
I second Squirrel’s invitation to stay. Just because we don’t think the world in general is going to change doesn’t mean this part of it on particular is hopeless. If anything will defeat trump it will be a million small pockets of sanity like this one, where fake news is still called out as false.
And good luck with the job search. If Trump keeps his promises for a huge infrastructure stim combined with deep tax cuts, there’s bound to be a period of ‘business’ as Tommy likes to call it. Which would be a good time to salt away as many insulating provisions as possible because the crash that will follow the bubble he is going to inflate will blow a chill wind indeed.
Nat:
Oh, exciting!
I went to the RoH ‘Young Performers’ Oreste at the old Wilton’s Music Hall a couple of weeks ago. Booked ages ago, it sold out in days. Hell of a production — really shocking in parts, Kensington Gore all over the place—you heard the whole audience gasp and I won’t be able to look a hammer in the handle for a few weeks yet without technicolour flashbacks—and brilliant singing and band.
Been missing out otherwise, alas, this season, since it was clear spine might not be up to it back in the summer. Interesting, prices for San Jose much the same as Covent Garden, except I can usually sneak a £25 ticket if I’m quick enough. £35-45 if I don’t. . .Got a ticket to the dress rehearsal of Rosencavalier in December, but second stage of implant may be that day or day before, so might miss that too, boo-hoo.
Hmmm. I do like ‘predictive text’. Like those algorithms that ‘predict’ I shall want to read bits of the NYT I won’t, my Mac decided ‘signing’ was the word I wanted, not ‘singing’. OS El Capitan deaf to opera, obviously.
I second the hmmmm about predictive text. I tried to write busy-ness above and it seems to have come out “business”.
I’ve also run across the Fort Worth Opera (dig the photo!). I do approve of the intentions behind it, but I have a hard time with the general air of “this means we’ve got it all now, doesn’t it? So why go to New York?”) I’ve seen good productions in San Francisco, and some years Chicago is genuinely good (but the schedule is always too packed with standards – the donors have to get their Puccini fix, yes they do).
I see that in Fort Worth ‘to attend a Festival’ is ‘to fest’. So, when the festival is over, those who attended will have festered?
And if you fisted while you fested? Would that be too festidious?
Please don’t mock the Fort Worthies – there really is a lot to like there, especially for them as loves their vittles. Subtract Fort Worth from North Texas and you’re left with Dallas – then you’ll be sorry. Trying does count, you know.
Foreign policy by tweet . . .This is totally absurd, isn’t it? The Chinese object (pretty mildly) and what does the orange outan do? Gets into a paddy and chucks 40 years of foreign policy toys out of the pram.
And he isn’t even actually the president yet!
The future social, economic and foreign policies of the USA, and al USA diplomacy: are they really all going to be decided in 140 characters or fewer at 2 am in the bloody morning?
This guy really could start a fucking war in 140 characters at 2am. This really is frightening. How the hell is anyone supposed to know (unlike, supposedly, the great average American voter) when to take the orange utan ‘seriously but not literally’ or ‘literally but not seriously’ or whatever he hell that absurd formulation was. Or whether Trump’s ‘facts’ are ‘true’ or Trump’s ‘truths’ are ‘facts’. This is truly political theatre of the absurd.
(Watched a bit of the live Supreme Court broadcast—ours, not yours—when I got home from the reprogramming this afternoon; rather abstruse in parts, but fascinating. Squirrel happy to note that the government’s lawyer seemed to be making rather heavy weather of its case. Seems to me if you have to make the same argument in about thirty different forms, while it essentially still remains the same as it was when you started, you’re losing. . .but I’m not a lawyer.)
Squ in hospital this afternoon for a spell of reprogramming; we’re now trying out v4.00 which I may finesse into v4.01, 4.02 and 4.03 over the next week. (V2.0 turned out to be a bit of a dud over the weekend and v1.0, 1.02 and 1.03 weren’t quite up to it.) I think I’ll end up with programmes for sitting watching the telly, sitting at the computer, sitting in an armchair reading, sitting at the table eating, lying in bed reading, going to sleep on a bed, going to sleep on a sofa, cooking in the kitchen, travelling on a bus, travelling on a train . . .and so on and so on.
It’s all a bit more complicated than I expected, but it’s quite fun really. (Except when I get it wrong and various nerves buzz like a steel guitar with the amp turned up to 11 . . .) Checked this afternoon if the remote was ‘waterproof’ or only ‘splashproof’, with future kayaking in mind: couldn’t manage it at all this last year. Programming guy quite unfazed when I explained why I wanted to know. Nurse from the unit a bit taken aback though: not used, obviously, to kayaking being one of the ‘goals’ people hope to achieve with this thing. I, er, think I may have ‘forgotten’ to mention that ‘goal’ to the psychiatrist . . .
Suddenly occurred to me unlike other people in future I won’t be collecting prescriptions from the chemist but going into hospital for software and firmware updates. . .
Sq,
It seems like just a year ago or so that Twitter was going to save the world: it would start by overthrowing Mubarak and the Ayatollahs and would move on swiftly to challenge oppression wherever it is found. I wonder what possibly could have gone wrong with such a clear, coherent plan.
Re “Except when I get it wrong and various nerves buzz like a steel guitar with the amp turned up to 11 . . .” Years ago I had a bit of putative therapy on an injured arm which involved stimulating a nerve with a very crude machine. They told not to turn it up too high. There were settings from 1 to 10, but none labeled “too high”, so I figured 8 might be a good place to start. I remember that buzz very clearly – even more clearly than I remember tearing about six muscles I’d never known I had.
I can see it now, insteat of the Serbian Ultimatum (which you can still see, under a sheet of glass, on the desk on which Franz Joesph signed it) we will have the South China Sea Twat. Or the Baltic States Twat.
(surely the past tense of tweet is twat, or should be).
I’ve never seen one, but I remember when you could buy an ‘passive excercise’ kit that used electric current to involuntarily contract one’s muscles. I saw a funny scene in a terrible film in which a man wants a six pack without effort so he goes to a spa, and gets hooked up to such a machine, only to then find that the woman running it is a bitter ex-girlfriend. Who of course turns it up to eleven.
Keep your programmers sweet!
A tweet goes round the world faster than . . .any journalist can get on the phone to find out what really happened. . . .
From what I can glean pretty casually:
Apparently, Trump’s caddie fixes up to give Carrier $7 million in return for ‘saving’ 800 jobs out of over 2000. . .Which is about 40% of what Carrier intends to spend on robots to replace the 800 jobs that were ‘saved’ once they’ve shown Mexicans how to do the jobs of the other 1300 . . .which they were probably going to be doing anyway?
And a Japanese company promises Trump it’ll spend half the dollars in the US that it said it might spend before he got elected . . .
It’s Trump out-trumped. And next . . .well, Boeing tries for $700 million in return for reducing the over-run (which hasn’t actually happened yet and may not until after 2020—I nearly wrote ‘at the end of Trump’s second term’) by a billion?
Hey, that’s business! That’s how you do deals . . .But it’s not the ‘deal’ that matters, it’s the tweet about it, isn’t it?
It makes me wonder who’s in charge of the highlighter. Who was it who highlighted ‘overspend takes cost to $4 bn’ but not the rest of the briefing note; not even the words preceding it: ‘by 2024 possible. . .’?
Someone correct me if I’m wrong, but isn’t this the first time a pre-president has been making policy decisions and generally interfering before the current one has left office? It’s making the last month or two of Obama’s presidency not so much a lame duck as a dead parrot.
Nat, I was always sceptical about Twitter ‘saving the world’; I think it followed more than ‘led’. Much was done the old-fashioned way: door-to-door and word of mouth as I understand it.
It’s common sense really, that if you’re hoping to achieve some kind of popular revolution where you will be met with tanks and machine guns, not just batons and pepper spray, you don’t immediately take ‘Let’s all go to T Square to protest, you get a T-shirt’ at face value.
Last ‘update’ working quite nicely, so far. Hope Boston Scientific’s software engineers aren’t ex-Micro$oft, or I’ll be going in for OS updates and bug fixes about twice a week . . .
Just seen this from Twitter’s Dorsey or I’d have included it above:
“He’s known how to use it for quite some time. I think it’s an important time for the company and service. And having the president-elect on our service, using it as a direct line of communication, allows everyone to see what’s on his mind in the moment. I think that’s interesting. I think it’s fascinating. I haven’t seen that before.
“We’re definitely entering a new world where everything is on the surface and we can all see it in real time and we can have conversations about it. Where does that go? I’m not really sure. But it’s definitely been fascinating to learn from.”
Asked how he felt about Trump’s use of the service, Dorsey said: “Complicated”.
“I feel very proud of the role of the service and what it stands for and everything that we’ve done, and that continues to accelerate every single day. Especially as it’s had such a spotlight on it through his usage and through the election.”
[Grauniad, today]
Well, Mr Dorsey, who gets to have a Twitter ‘conversation’ with Trump rather than about him? But hell, it’s a good ad for Twitter when it’s ‘@surrealdonaldtrump: failing—sad!’ isn’t it?
Sq,
Re “…isn’t this the first time a pre-president has been making policy decisions and generally interfering before the current one has left office?” I think it’s more a matter of degree, and much of that is a matter of what really doesn’t deserve to be called Trump’s style. Presidents-elect generally get more attention than the guy on his way out but there’s a certain traditional tone of phony reticence: “I strongly disagree with this approach but let’s all remember that the president is still the president…” Meanwhile there are more or less frantic off-stage conversations between current mid-level staffers and their replacements (“Item 62A, then, the scheduled updates to Squirrel’s software. Microsoft reports that planning for revisions 68 through 73 is about 70% complete. Our people estimate that this figure won’t slip below 62% by Inauguration, at which point – thank God – it’s your problem. Item 62B, on the other hand…”)
I’ll say two things about Boeing and Air Force 1: I think they’re being slimed, and I think it couldn’t happen to a more deserving bunch of guys.
On the theme of opera, I note that the Houston Opera has commissioned a new work, which is in progress now, based on It’s a Wonderful Life.
Which is a great idea! Has there yet been a proper operatic bell canto version of a bank run? The lyrics write themselves:
etc.
I once worked on a financial software project that was managed by an opera lover. The working name for the product was Bel Counto.
I only just discovered that Prof Hubbard published an apology for gettting his numbers so badly wrong.
Does anyone else think that the response of many Democrats, and supporting media to the election result is becoming more and more tangential, irrational and bizarre?
Expat,
You’d have to give examples. Just because Trump won, that hasn’t changed Trump, he’s still by far the most egregiously unqualified to be president in any living person’s lifetime. Which is saying something. It doesn’t mean that Bannon isn’t in bed with white supremacists.
So far I haven’t seen or read anything about the particularly bizarre or irrational. But then I’ve been very busy with work and not much inclined to read about Trump, because there won’t be much else to read about come next February, and everything I do read depresses me. And you may well be reading other stuff. Do tell.
Sorry a chunck of the first sentence in the second paragraph seems to have dropped out. Should say: So far I haven’t seen or read anything about Trump that is particularly bizarre or irrational.
Bluth – it’s a general background chatter at the moment because there is nothing hard to oppose yet. Throw out something, feign shock and horror and hope nobody notices that it doesn’t make sense.
Examples from last week.
Before the recounts flopped there was a mocking narrative that the Trump campaign shouldn’t oppose them as they might validate his claims of illicit voting. How does recounting anonymous ballots do that?
There was shock and outrage that Bob Dole had lobbied the Trump campaign on behalf of Taiwan but I never heard anyone ask if Taiwan had hedged their bets and also lobbied the Clinton campaign, which would have been the smarter thing to do at the time, with Trump as the hedge.
This week it was Russian hacking that mainly highlighted incompetence and hubris in the Clinton campaign but you’d be hard pressed to tell from most of the coverage that went something like – Russia bad. Trump like Russia.
Expat:
Not entirely sure what you mean, but I’ve noticed from over here that the ‘normalisation’ of rump seems to be progressing apace. The right-wing think tanks, pundits and so on seem to be increasingly coming out and saying ‘Nothing to worry about, he’ll probably be an OK guy, the people he’s picked will know what they’re doing’ etc. etc.
And . . .”What’s good for Trump Presidential Enterprises Inc will probably be good for the USA…’
This despite all the evidence of the last year; and despite that he’s picking from either the One Per Cent or generals.
The general theme emanating from Trump Tower (to be renamed, when/if Trump divests himself of his empire, ‘The High Castle’?) begins to me—and a friend of mine who’s taken to muttering this under her breath these days when the T word comes up—to look very like ‘If you aren’t with us . . . ‘
Squ bit upset: they took my remote away on Wednesday. Said they wanted me to ‘reflect’ and ‘compare’ before and after. They hadn’t told me they were going to do that until Monday afternoon: I actually suspect that they didn’t have the staff to monitor it over Christmas and New Year—or the budget’s run out? (I did wonder why they’d started this so close to Christmas: thought perhaps someone had dropped out and they had a spare slot.) I said I didn’t need another 2-3 weeks to think about it, they could finish the implant in the next five minutes as far as I was concerned. . .
Now looks as though it’ll be late Jan or Feb. Back on morphine and all the rest of the stuff now and constructing graphs for Jan 3rd appt with consultant. (Instead of answering silly questionnaires and ticking ‘On a scale of 1-10, how shitty did you feel last week?’ which I keep adding footnotes to . . .) And re-planning Christmas goose cooking timetable with friends . . .
Normalising – a word I hear a lot Squirrel.
Hope everything works out on the health front.
Best wishes from a frigid Vermont
Expat,
Your examples don’t seem particularly shocking; nor do they sound anything like serious reporting; they sound more like background chatter. I can’t remember a time when the background chatter wasn’t mostly stuff and nonsense.
Like Squirrel I just keep reading more and more whistling in the dark: i.e. he can’t possibly be as bad as he promised he would be.
Me I think Trump will be every bit as mad, bad and dangerous as he promised. Not a whisker more, but then he doesn’t need to do a whisker more than he promised he would do to be a complete catastrophe.
Squirrel: sounds like what you might need, after all, is a friendly Russian Hacker to hack you painless through the ‘holiday period’!
Expat,
on the subject of irrational and Bizzare, what about this pizzagate nonsense? It’s hardly even being mentioned in MSM in the UK as far as I can tell, and they will jump on just about anything lurid. Is it one of those stories cooked up in the new Croatian growth industry of false American news? (one of the weirder recent wrinkles in the life of our disfunctional nation).
Bluth – it seemed to appear from nowhere here too. At least as far as I was concerned. In the dark corners of the web a malicious conspiracy theory was hatched and some nut acted on it. Thankfully his intent doesn’t appear to have been to kill and maim.
Not only was it hatched, not only did it inspire that armed nutjob, but it’s now continuing to spread like wildfire. Fanned and fed by a concerted campaign by some group which is clearly out either for the lolz or the breakdown of what remains of our political discourse. One or the other.
I think that one has been neutralized Bluth but it’s a game of whac-a-mole. Education and the encouraging healthy skepticism is needed. We need to avoid being lured by censorship.
I think that one has been neutralized Bluth but it’s a game of whac-a-mole. Education and the encouraging of healthy skepticism is needed. We need to avoid being lured by censorship.
I’m the last person who is going to advocate censorship, Expat. And the first to advocate education. I expect we’ll get more of the first and even less of the second, though, as we Trump along.
In a better world it would be useful if it was possible to attach notices to stuff that gets cooked up by mercenary teens in Croatia tho, letting the gullible at least in on the joke. But of course those mercenary teens would find a way round in under 9 seconds.
So who and how identifies that to be so noticed? And what stops them scooping up legitimate dissent Bluth?
Expat,
Read that quote again and tell me if you really think I am actually advocating for authorship to be recorded?
Bluth – That’s not what I said, or at least not what I tried to say. I apologize for not being clearer.
I was asking who gets to decide what gets flagged, or even censored, and what or whose criteria do they use?
Clearly the platform provider gets to decide what they allow within the constraints of the law and their business model but we could go from a free and open, if caveat emptor medium of mass communication to one that is curated in ways that we don’t like or agree with.
I have heard rumblings of Facebook contracting with one or more of Snopes, FactCheck.org, Politifact, ABC News and the AP to assess content. I and others believe that these organizations often publish opinion journalism while claiming an implausible level of objectivity under the Fact Check rubric.