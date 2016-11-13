where are we?

I’m not at all sure that we won’t see a veritable deluge of drainage, from congress outward. I think of the whole country as the waiting flood plain.
To switch metaphors, I see congress as a capacitor or a storage battery that has been building up a huge charge for decades and will now have a chance to discharge it in a single governmental instant. This is not a wholly unified charge but rather an amalgam of distinct agendas: these, in no particular order, may be called the Social Conservative Agenda, the Drowning It In A Bathtub Agenda, the Unleashing The Creative Power Of Free Enterprise Agenda, and The Symbolic Clearing Away Of Impurities Agenda.
The Social Conservative Agenda can never be fully realized, but two of its dominant concerns can be addressed at once. (1) Ending all access to legal abortion can be achieved as a practical matter long before the supreme court officially announces its legal end. (2) The return to traditional social values can be got underway by (a) reversing all laws and executive orders that specifically benefit gay and trans people, (b) establishing a national public school curriculum that overturns the disgraceful secularist attack on religion and historical truth, and (c) issuing a mix of new laws and executive orders guaranteeing the individual’s right to freedom from compulsion to participate in acts that conflict with the dictates of his conscience and religious beliefs.
The Drowning It In A Bathtub Agenda can be started on its way by (1) reducing taxes (need I tell you on whom?) to the level required to support only essential services (need I tell you what those are?) and (2) abolishing useless and counterproductive organs of government (the EPA, OSHA, the DOE, for starters) and cutting all – all, with only a couple of obvious exceptions – other agency staffs by a healthy 50% (95% for the new Department of Fees and Excises, which will replace the IRS). (3) Reform of Social Security may take some time but steps toward the auction of the social security trust fund and the conversion of existing benefits to shares in the eventual Social Security Investment Fund may be taken at once.
The Unleashing The Creative Power Of Free Enterprise Agenda can be begun by (1) immediate repeal of the ACA, (2) removing all impediments to True Energy Independence and abolishing all regressive taxes that hobble the Producers of Energy in their selfless goal of delivering oil and coal wherever Demand dictates it should go, (3) an immediate end to all governmental repression of Essential Industries (as designated by the secretary of Commerce), (4) a national Right To Work Act forbidding (in Article XXVII, aka The Anti-business Sabotage Suppression Clause) all interference with the decisions of company management not initiated by shareholders.
The Symbolic Clearing Away Of Impurities Agenda can be almost wholly achieved through executive orders, requiring (1) prominent display of “In God We Trust” on all public buildings, (2) ending all federal interference with the several States’ sovereign right to
apportion voting privileges among qualified adults, (3) countermanding all existing orders aimed at privileging officially favored segments of society the expense of others in matters of employment, education, and housing, (4) immediate enforcement of all laws concerning immigration and naturalization (including revocation of the so-called birthright citizenship of all so-called citizens whose birth in the US was enabled by prior violations of immigration law), and (5) compassionate issuance to genuinely disabled people of Certificates of Exemption from the requirement to stand whenever (a) the Pledge of Allegiance is recited and (b) the National Anthem is played (but only when said recital and said playing is initiated in strict accordance with the National Mutual Respect Act), provided that such people sit quietly with their hands (if such they have) over their hearts during the Spontaneous Ceremony of Mutual Respect.
All of this can be achieved within a matter of weeks, provided only that congress and the administration act in concert and according to their Mandate – for such is the irrevocably declared will of We The People.
Is there anything really new about fake news? For years the National Enquirer has run tabloids with headlines along the lines of “My Daughter Married a Space Alien” or “Is Hillary Really a Reincarnated Slave Driver”. That a lot of smoke is blown in this world is not exactly news.
Nothing new about fake news, except when it was in the National Enquirer everyone who stayed in school past 4th grade knew the national Enquirer was totally fabricated. And they knew the (highly enjoyable) silly stories in it were, well, in the National Enquirer.
If Google even was able to put a tag on blogs from Croatia flagging that it may say it’s news from America but it actually comes from an anonymous blogger in Mostar, who started posting stuff three weeks ago… that would be worth something. But of course the anonymous blogger in Mostar will know very well how to make it look as if his blog originates in Detroit.
The trouble with caveat emptor is the whole country is the emptor but only some of the voters have enough understanding to caveat. How many hundreds of thousands of Hillary Haters are still buying into Pizzagate? Even though it is clearly not just fake news but fake news which is, or was, put out there not just randomly but by a concerted effort at pushing misinformation.
Again I’m not advocating for censorship, I’m advocating for universal education of the kind that promotes and instills critical thinking. The trouble with that plan is, at the very least, it won’t do a thing to get us out of the very bad trouble we are now in. And quite likely to get a hell of a lot further in before there’s any glimmer of a chance of moving in the direction of back out again.
Education is good. Though a concerted effort at pushing misinformation is called promulgating propaganda, an activity that predates the internet. In the long run it will really be up to the various web sites as to whether they want a reputation that what they display has been vetted or whether they are known for a lot of junk. That is also true of newspapers, magazines, and all media outlets in general. Again, nothing new.
Sure propaganda has been around for a long time. And of course has been crucial in creating the most brutal authoritarian regimes the world has ever seen. Is America so exceptional that the same couldn’t happen here? I see no reason to suppose it is.
It’s an interesting idea, that the people who haven’t the tools to identify gross propaganda will somehow nevertheless have the tools to identify which web sources are trying hard to deliver the facts and which are spewing junk.
The internet is unprecedented in it’s sweep and scope and speed and reach. So it stands to reason that the effect it will have on politics and political choices and political behavior will be unprecedented, too. I suppose in 1460, after the Gutenberg press had been around for twenty years, there were plenty of people still insisting that seditious and heretical idea had always been around, and always circulated, so what’s all the fuss about?
We have pretty broad freedom of speech in the US. Admittedly, there are restrictions. You can be prosecuted for false advertising or misleading investors or lying under oath, but generally the rights of free speech, even ridiculous speech, are pretty well protected. So, we’re not going to ban it. That leaves you with the web sites either take steps to protect their reputations, or perhaps some choose to revel in reputations for outlandishness. Your alternative would appear to be to have regulations and presumably committees to review what stories might be published for their veracity. That, of course, could ultimately morph into establishing a “government line” and deviations from that would be prosecuted. As usual, I’ll take the wild west and see what happens.
By the way, rating services have been around a long time. People rate bonds, charities, TV shows, restaurants, etc, etc, etc. Expat posted a simple graphic rating in his recent column. That’s probably how people will begin to get a clue as to who is spewing junk and who is not.
Clinton did not lose because of false news. That assumption is, in my humble opinion, is rendered unlikely because the Dems had already fallen so far at the state level and they fell even further this election. It was not their year. It really hasn’t been their decade. Most of us here had acknowledged that Clinton would probably have been beaten by any reputable Republican candidate. She ran as the lesser evil, and there is a good a argument to be made that she was. Howefver, not enough people bought that argument, so she was beaten by a disreputable Republican candidate. Tough way to end a career.
Sorry to add more salt to the wounds, but the Precedentiul Baby is at it again:
Tweet 1: “China steals United States Navy research drone in international waters – rips it out of water and takes it to China in unpresidented act”
Tweet 2: “China steals United States Navy research drone in international waters – rips it out of water and takes it to China in unprecedented act”
Tweet 3: “We should tell China that we don’t want the drone they stole back.- let them keep it!”
Tweet from PRC Beijing:
“Oh,we thought it’d make a nice Christmas present for you, but thanks. Now, when we pinch Taiwan you won’t be wanting that back either, then. Or the Philippines? And we don’t suppose you’ll be all that bothered about Hawaii? So generous! ”
“Oh, and did you just declare war on us? Or shall we wait an hour for the next tweet before we launch the missiles?”
Meanwhile, while he sows chaos, he keeps tweeting about the yuuge crowds on his ‘Thankyou All you Dumb Bastards Tour 2016.’ Starting end of January, the ‘Thankyou All You Dumb Bastards Tour 2017’?
Un-fucking-believable.
” it will really be up to the various web sites as to whether they want a reputation that what they display has been vetted or whether they are known for a lot of junk.”
So what if they are? Look at all the websites already that don’t give a toss about blazoning “Woman loses 2,480 lbs in Two Days!”, ‘109 year old granny looks 11 with this simple trick’ and so on in their sidebars. What’s the difference, really?
Look at that ‘Boy Dies in Santa’s Arms’ story that got everywhere: and now the paper that started it says they can’t verify it, and no one can find a dead five-year-old anywhere. Bit late.
And i’m beginning to think I’m going to start saying I’ve retired from something as far removed from journalism I can think of, believe me. Penguin Plucking or something.
“I’m not a penguin plucker, I’m a penguin plucker’s son. . .”
Tommy: you don’t need any kind of censorship. Just the way responsible journalism used to work, like when a sub like me would read and edit a journo’s story, and if experience and knowledge threw some doubt over it, you threatened to spike it until it got confirmed by another source.
(And if a sub like me didn’t catch it, and the editor did, you and the journo had a rather unpleasant time in front of the editor, and maybe the publisher as well.)
But that just doesn’t seem to apply any more. And Zuckerberg ain’t going to start employing a couple of hundred subs like me to spot the fakery and the crap.
There is still responsible journalism. The WSJ news pages are considered reputable even if a lot of people don’t like the editorial pages. Ditto for the NYT or the LA Times. I think my local San Jose Mercury always tried to do a good job but it appears to have fallen on the hard times that the loss of classified advertising revenue has done to so many papers. Decent papers co-existed with the nonsensical National Enquirer and other rags like the Guardian for decades.
However, there isn’t going to be censorship. The rights of free speech and freedom of the press are too strong and I rather doubt that anyone here really wants to see them restricted. So, it’ll be the wild west for a bit until some sites choose to protect a reputation as reputable or just glory in wallowing in the mud. It’s been that way since before the internet. Heck, I’ll bet someone looked at Gutenberg’s press and started wondering about publishing a little heresy (or even a bit of porn).
Wow that’s really shoving a whole bucketful of words into my mouth. I said that? Really? Care to show me where?
What other alternatives did you have in mind?
Censorship is not an alternative I ever suggested, nor would I ever consider it.
I did suggest that if it was possible to know the source of stuff that is on the web, that might help a little, but when I say that I mean very basic information: what country it comes from, and if it is anonymous or if it is attached to an entity with a profile and a reputation and a history. But I also recognize that even such a minimal provenance would be impossible to implement.
I can’t work out how you can read that sentence about the Gutenberg press and leap to the idea that I advocate censorship. There is no path from one to the other I can find. It seems to me irrefutable that the internet brings new challenges, that are categorically different from those that came before, in a way that is not identical to, but shares a lot of similarities with, the changes that the Gutenberg press brought. You seem to be denying that. I’m arguing against your denial of that, I’m saying it’s a real issue and we had better be thinking about how to deal with it, but I am in no way whatever advocating censorship.
Ok. There isn’t going to be censorship in any event, but it’s ultimately going to be up to the various web sites to determine what sorts of sites they want to be.
In any event, it wasn’t fake news that cost Clinton the election.
Again: did I ever suggest it was fake news that cost Clinton the election?
Someone made a wry observation recently observing that perhaps the false news were all the polls showing Clinton in the the lead.
An urgent message from The Dept of Fake News. Saw a headline up on the G this morning that has utterly smacked my gob. (Didn’t read the article itself, and I do not apologize for that: there are some things you just shouldn’t ask a guy to do.) The headline, a rather sensible one under most circumstances, is “The Clintons turned the Democratic party over to donors. Can it recover?” Good question, except it’s being asked by a certain Jill Abramson: the very woman who spent six months or so calling Bernie Sanders a sleazy, out-of-control amateur and Hillary Clinton the best of all possible solutions to every problem we face.It’s the gall that gets to me, and nothing else: just the pure, unadulterated gall. And it’s way, way too early in the day to start drinking.
You would have to hit the bottle if you read it, Nat: Jill spends quite a lot time trying to make a case that the Clintons never did like or trust her, because she had their number from way back in 1991 and has been making a point of letting the rest of us know how badly they were corrupted by Big Donors ever since.
Bernie gets a very short mention, but almost as if he hadn’t happened at all.
What seems to have inspired her to write the article was a great big bash Hillary threw last week at the Plaza for all her supporters, and Jill was not invited.
Wikileaks exposes otherwise innocuous information that is embarrassing to the Democratic party and that it could be argued should have been ferreted out by the 4th estate, and it is treated as attack on democracy. Wikileaks exposes classified information the could compromise the security of the nation and the leakers are recommended for pardons.
Or…
Putin pays hackers to expose the inner workings of one of the campaigns -but not the other- in an (successful) attempt to alter the outcome of the American elections is treated, as it should be I would argue, as an unacceptable attempt by Putin to destabilize the American political system.
Whereas citizens of the U.S. who expose classified information that exposes crimes of their own government could be seen as patriotic whistleblowers. Same as Daniel Elsberg and the NY times were (eventually) seen in re the Pentagon papers.
Wikileaks is just the delivery system. It’s just shouting “squirrel” to suggest it’s all about Wikileaks. Might as well just say “the internet”.
I guess it depends on how seriously you take the notion of your own government breaking its own laws in the name of security. And how seriously you take the threat of Putin’s clear desire to do as much as he possibly can to destabilize the west generally, and weaken American’s commitment to NATO specifically, so when he gets around to “making the Soviet Union Great Again” no one stands in his way.
Is Trump saying he has inside information on who hacked the Democrats? You can’t make this up.
Hi, Gang.
Within the past few days, the PumpkinFuhrer has emitted a tweet that referred to his critics as “enemies” and other tweets praising Putin as a smart feller. And now he claims inside info that is superior to the intel briefings, which he could get daily but he’ll get to “sometime next week”, apparently just to see if they are better than his wonderful nifty insider info . . .
No you cannot make this up.
He has never expressed admiration for anyone but foreign dictators, not once to my memory for any democratically elected ally of this country.
I’m reminded of when he claimed that his “agents in Hawaii” were digging up incredible revelations about Obama . . . which we never saw.
It also came out the the security arrangements from the campaign will continue inside the White House. His private rent-a-cops will be in place instead of the Secret Service. That means that the people near him, with guns, will NOT be anyone who is sworn to protect the Constitution, or the country, just The Dear Leader.
A paranoid person could get very nervous about that revelation.
We’re in for 40 miles of bad road. I remain hopeful that a significant proportion of conservatives, who really do love this country, will turn on him if he keeps this schtick going much further.
Happy fucking New Year, everyone. Hope you’re all healthy and safe.