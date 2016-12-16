Comments are most welcome. If you are registered you may comment without a captcha barrier, so registration is recommended.

Your email will not be shared with anyone for any reason without your express written request, and I won't spam you.

Fair warning; if your comments are bigoted, homophobic, misogynist, racist or otherwise deeply stupid and disagreeable, they may be deleted.

This blog is not intended to be just one person's soapbox. Several people are able to post their own articles here. If doing that is of interest to any regular participant on this blog, just let me know via the contact page. The remuneration is the same for everyone. Glory, and the admiration and gratitude of us all ...