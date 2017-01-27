“The media should be embarrassed and humiliated and keep its mouth shut and just listen for awhile,” Bannon said, in an interview. “The media here is the opposition party. They don’t understand this country. They still do not understand why Donald Trump is the president of the United States.”
Clearly what we got here is a failure to communicate.
Of the many troubling things happening, it’s the war on the media that is most alarming, though I think there are promising signs that it’s finally awakening to the crisis, and is ready to push back.
The arrest of the four journalists in DC on the day of the Inauguration should be a profound wake-up call. They face ten years in prison and huge fines for covering an election and getting caught up in the crowd that surged around the lit car. Numerous eye-witnesses have confirmed that they had nothing to do with the incident itself.
I would hope that other journalists would rally to their cause; in the same vein, I hope that the next time this thug turns on a journalist, the way he did at a press conference a few weeks ago, everyone gets up and walks out.
The one thing that would drive this man crazy is no coverage at all. Make his page in the history books a blank one. He’s all but begging for that.
Can’t say I agree. Historically, silent resistance doesn’t have a very good track record. Most regimes thrive on it in fact. I can’t imagine many crisis meetings being called because the press has stopped reporting and everyone but the Trump fans has shut up. “Good lord, Chief! They seem to be sulking! Tweet something, fast!”
Like it our not, Trump is already history. But so is the Black Death and this music video. Sometimes really regrettable shit happens. Trump would absolutely love to be left alone by the media he hates so much. To him that would be like going outside in the summer evening and not being bitten by mosquitoes. And nothing more.
Also, you know I’m on your side, but I’m sure you know, Ahbright, that those four ‘journalists’ are not all your ideal martyrs for the 4th estate. If all four of them are ‘journalists’ then we here all probably count as journalists, too. Their civil rights have almost certainly been violated, but those rights are rights that any of us have as well. Make a big deal about them being journalists, instead of ‘bloggers’ or ‘activists’ and you make the main issue whether or not that is a true statement. Stick to the undeniable fact that they are citizens and they have been arrested even though they did not commit any crime, and you, and they, will be on on far firmer ground.
Ignoring Bannon’s personality for a moment, what is untrue about his statement?
The financial and competitive stresses faced by much of the media these days, particularly the print media, is well documented, but these stresses, not really surprisingly, have also portended a decline in much of the traditional media’s influence. The days when a couple of reporters working for an influential newspaper could bring down a president appear to be long past.
I was struck several months ago watching some morning interview between Trump and Matt Lauer. Lauer pressed Trump on some inconsistencies (or lies if you prefer) between what he was saying now vs we’d he said previously, and then you could see Lauer lean back with this look on his face that said “hey, I’ve got you now; I’m the one who delivers the mortal wound”. Trump brushed him off as if swatting a mosquito. Now, Lauer is not Brokaw, but Brokaw himself these days is just a bigger mosquito.
The media now consists of a broad spectrum ranging from far left to far right, sometimes moving so far to their sides that they touch on the back side of the moon. It likely always has, but with the internet lessening the need for wood pulp and printing presses and lowering costs of broadcasting greatly, eyeballs and attention spans are split between a plethora of news sources all scrambling for a tiny slice.
The surviving remnants of what were once very influential media institutions now appear to be weak, creaky and out of touch. Possibly, they don’t have the resources to get back in touch, as many organizations mightn’t be able to pay their reporters’ expense reports should they actually try to venture into the more rural areas of the country.
I’ll bite:
1. What has ‘the media’ (by which I take to mean the media that hasn’t bought Trump’s bullshit) got to be embarassed about?
2. Ditto ‘humiliated’. The pollsters should be embarassed and humiliated, and generally are I think, but the pollsters are not the media. The media reported the polls. And placed some stock in the polls. But so did everyone else in the world, including Trump and his team. So where is the humliation?
3. They should ‘shut up’? You think that is some truth in that statement? Banon is pissed off because ‘the media’ has been calling out Trump for lying. Call it inconsistency if you’ve drunk the Kool-aide, but it’s not as if his lies have been nuanced or even the least bit subtle.
4. There have been endless really astute pieces in ‘the media’ describing exactly how Trump won the presidency. Only a hermit who is deaf and blind and never comes out of his bunker under the ground could at this point have any doubt about how Trump won the country. To say ‘the media’ doesn’t understand the country is just Banon throwing chaff to try to distract anyone paying attention to the white supremacist race-baiting mysoginistic and outright false elements of Trump’s… rantings (I almost typed policies there but I don’t think it’s possible to raise his rantings to that level).
So tell us Tommy, where is the true part of that statement by Banon in your eyes? It’s a genuine question.
The true part of the statement is that what we’ve generally called the traditional mainstreet media (i.e., the major news papers, news magazines, and networks) did not understand what was going on in the country. Yes, after the fact they’ve been trying to deconstruct it, though much of the analysis I’ve read I think is weak, not astute.
But this is all after the horse has bolted. They spent the election in their bubble, I would suggest, largely because they didn’t have the resources to get out more. Now, no one has to shutup if they don’t want to, but their credibility is diminished because it appears they simply can’t afford to figure out what is really going on and there’s not much reason to expect that this will change.
Some of the polling organizations, by the way, are owned by such mainstream media companies.
The more interesting question, however, is what might be the ramifications of the traditional newsmedia no longer being nearly as influential as it once was?
TD:
to your last question, it seems that new online sources, the ones that keep their quality up and avoid spewing fakery, will soon establish themselves as the new watchdogs.
Some of these will include on-line editions of the Old Media. I’ve read some very good items in the Daily Beast, for one. (It was a DB writer who uncovered, for example the whole Roy Cohn/Donald Trump connection, around March or April of last year.)
This is nothing new. The news biz has always been a Darwinian jungle.
To the quote up top, I have one observation.
If this creep Bannon thinks that he can intimidate the people of the US, if he thinks they can establish their new-model Fascism easily, then he is the one who does not understand this country.
Tommy,
Do you honestly think that the reasons Banon would give for why Trump won the election would constitute a true, honest and in any sense complete analysis of what actually happened? Because his view will of course leave out any mention of the egregious race baiting and the epic fear mongering and the outright and entirely intentional serial lying. Much of which he concocted and orchestrated and egged on his own self. And it’s just wrong to say the media didn’t notice or remark on any of that.
When Banon says the media don’t understand what happened, he means they aren’t willing to ignore all the egregious race baiting and the epic fear mongering and the outright and entirely intentional serial lying, and hew to his line. Which is as true as 13 dollar bill featuring the comb-over in chief, which I’m sure he’s already planning, through maybe in a higher denomination.
So I call bullshit on the idea that the media was or is so confused. What they got wrong was they were complascent enough to believe the predictions that the country would reject a racist msyognyist lying bullshitting huckster neo-fascist. But almost everybody got that wrong, almost everyone, including Banon and Trump, got that wrong. To say that is a reason to shut up and report falsehoods as facts, and give up calling out bullshit as it spews… that’s tatamount to a calling to end the entire American experiment full stop.
Which is of course Banon’s objective, which he isn’t even being coy about.
I’m outta here for a week or two.
What Bannon does understand, is that almost all of the traditional media, including the historical heavy-hitters, has now been defanged very effectively, and in their blind arrogance they totally fucking deserved it.
They allowed, for more than a whole year and time after time, a presidential candidate to put their employees in pens like sheep and then stand there, helplessly, enduring the jeering taunts and insults of the crowds, big ones, goaded by Trump personally.
What the media doesn’t understand, and Bannon does, is that this was deliberate strategy not unlike a boxer, in round one, flicking out various left jabs and other exploratory attacks to see if the opponent had any idea of how to defend and then counterattack. The opponent didn’t, and still doesn’t.
Trump is now in round two of the project to transform the media. Fox News is now being increasingly and openly quoted and put forward as the example of what they want media to actually be, which is a simple megaphone to transmit lies and agitprop as if it were actual reality-based information.
The plan is for Fox to become a larger wing of Breitbart.com, and together coalesce into Trump’s Der Stürmer. Only it won’t be nearly so crude and obvious, and will be fully integrated into a technological communications modernity the likes of which Julius Streicher never dreamed of.
It’s no accident that Trump went after CNN reporters personally and refused to take questions from them. Expect to see more of that, and more seats in the press briefings taken up with an assortment of Alt-Right friendly bloggers and whackos.
This will provide for Trump or Spicer or whoever is conducting the kabuki “press conference” all kinds of alternatives to accepting questions from media outlets they don’t regard as de rigeur.
At that point there will be no need to confront CNN or CBS or NYT correspondents, they just won’t be called upon at all, and will be ejected and have their passes pulled if they make a scene about it.
The non-compliant media (from Bannon’s point of view) remains utterly trapped in reaction mode to the incessant deluge of outrageousness from the Trump camp. This morning’s crazy is replaced by this afternoon’s crazy before the media has time to check facts and assemble a coherent report.
Meanwhile Liz Warren, one of the supposed truly progressive warriors in the Dem bullpen, is actively assisting in the confirmation as head of HUD one Benny The Blade Carson, a lunatic who believes all kinds of crazy shit, including that Evolutionary Theory is actually a creation of a powerful supernatural being whose mission is to confound the hearts and minds of humankind.
Let that sink in for a minute.
I think you’re reading more into what Bannon said than that quote suggests. Besides, he’s a flack just as, for example, Tomasky is a flack.
But it boggles my mind to think that you think the media knows what’s going on, but that they just got it wrong for the reasons you think they got it wrong. The whole concept is contradictory. LIke the proverbials lemmings going over a cliff, they screwed up en mass.
I tend to think this is something of a consequence of the financial stress that so much media is under. It’s entirely possible that they can’t afford to get out and dig any longer, but they can sit in their office parrot what each other says because that doesn’t cost so much. Everyone believed what they were parroting because not many were publishing contradictory opinions, but the logical next step as a consumer of news is simply to no longer trust that they’ve put sufficient work or thought into their news stories to trust. At least, not until they’ve reestablished credibility.
For Kevin, I think we’ve entered an environment where even a rag might write something worthwhile once in a while, but we’re going to be short on any media organizations that are consistently reliable. Ironically, that might lead to people becoming more educated readers due to the need to sift the good stuff from the crap.
I’ll give you a prediction and we can check back in a couple of years. While I agree that by 2018 people are likely to be pretty weary of Trump’s boorishness, if the labor participation rate is below 65% and the market is up over 12% between now and then, there won’t be much of a Democratic party left after the 2018 election.
at 65%
From the little I know about journalism (none of which conflicts with anything that Squirrel has tried to teach us), the competent journalist’s life is a perpetual and often losing war against both accidental and willful incompetence: incompetence at all levels, but mostly flowing down from the top. I think that now that war has been openly declared, we may see a little less willful incompetence flowing downward. It even seems to be happening at CNN — and if it can happen there, it can happen anywhere. Today’s top-of-the-site headline: “134,000,000 people banned from the US” (subhead: “Official:Trump’s barring of citizens from 7 countries likely just a first step to broader ban”). Lesser headlines up right now, all of them above the fold:
“Trump temporarily shuts door to people from 7 countries”
“Trump says Christian refugees will get priority”
“Zuckerberg: Keep our doors open to refugees”
“Understand Trump’s refugee restrictions”
“The Twitter resistance”
“For these people, Trump’s plans are personal”
“Billionaire Carlos Slim tells Mexico not to fear Trump”
“Author of voter-fraud study refuses to show proof”
“Trump signs action to ‘rebuild military'” [Quotes in the original – unprecedented!]
“Trump echoes Bannon: ‘The media is the opposition party'”
“Can Trump do something illegal?”
“Slightly more subdued Trump faces media”
“Haley to UN: ‘We’re taking names'”
And that’s all that’s up there: that, plus a few opinion pieces, all hostile to Trump (“Trump’s big mistake of Syrian refugees”, “Khizr Khan on refuge ban”). The rotating slide show is all photos of protests against the counter-Jihad.
Now CNN has been as much a bottom-feeder as Breitbart and Bannon ever dreamed of being. Their whole existence has been a search for another Gulf War I, when for a few glorious weeks they were the only game in town. They were almost solely responsible for both the OJ circus and it’s permanent aftermath, the perpetual quest for the story that’s so amazingly shoddy and prurient that millions are compelled to hear it talked about for days or (bliss!) weeks on end.
But even during this ceaseless and irredeemable struggle to destroy the very concept of responsible journalism, they harbored a core of genuine journalists in their midst. And now it seems that maybe they’ve come to realize that they can either use them now – or just shut down, as Bannon and Trump demand. And if they’ve been driven to this a-few-weeks-ago-impossible-to-even-contemplate extreme, then others likely will be as well. And don’t even begin to think that we don’t need them. As the great Donald Rumsfeld said. you go to war with the army you have. And we go to this war with the shards of the Fourth Estate that have somehow managed to survive our best attempts to neglect them out of existence.
Phew! That’s a relief.
Thank god it’s just boorishness that’s preventing people with visas and green cards and even US citizenship from entering the country right now.
Thank heavens the declaration that Christians will be give preferential treatment is nothing more that bad manners.
For a minute there I was worried that something a little more serious might be happening. Good to know that there’s nothing to get exercised about just so long as the stock market is booming, eh?
Well, I think I posted that before I was aware of the Muslim ban, and I do know and work with quite a few Middle Easterners, and I like most of them. I expect I’ll be hearing a bit about when I see many of them on Monday.
However, my point really is about trying to speculate as to what may happen. There are, in fact, a lot of municipalities breathing a bit easier over their pension obligations since Trump won. If the economy is clicking a long at a faster pace than it has been under Obama and the market is up, I expect that the Democrats will lose even more ground in 2018.
Do you disagree with that speculation as opposed to disapproving?
I don’t know if things will play out in accord with your speculation, Tommy.
I do know that I sure as hell hope not.
Because if it does indeed turn out that a friskily rising stock market can induce the American people to embrace, or even tolerate, the advancing agenda that the current administration is set upon, and turn a blind eye to the racist and theocratic policy horrors that so many of the people Trump has surrounded himself with have been advocating openly for years (oh yes they fucking have, Tommy, sure as eggs, and if you don’t know that then you haven’t been paying atttention) then the US experiment with a constitutional democratic republic dedicated to the idea of real freedom—as opposed to the spurious Freedom™ bullshit the ideological zealots on the right have been peddling for years—will have ended.
Trump will be endured and survived, and you know that I have long argued that his support is a direct result of too many Democratic policies that effectively been a boot on the neck of too many. Yes, I was surprised that this support carried him over the threshold, but then I too thought the pollsters were probably accurate. I’ll be a little more skeptical for now on.
A few months ago I was arguing that what we’d have is stalemate, to general responses on these boards that stalemate would be just awful.
Stalemate would look pretty good right now wouldn’t it?
I’m not a lawyer, but a layman’s reading of the Constitution says pretty clearly that Congress is supposed to the set the legislative agenda and the President executes but may make suggestions to Congress. Somehow this has morphed into the president sets the agenda and Congress is supposed to follow. Obama’s use of his “phone and pen” was pretty widely endorsed if Congress wouldn’t do as he told them. Now, it’s pretty obvious that that is a double edged sword.
I think some good will come out of this in the end, though I agree that some of my Middle Eastern friends, among others, are going to be unfairly treated. I don’t support that. But if we can get away from this notion that the president should be able to act so much on their own, that Congress is subordinate to the President, that so much of our lives should be controlled from Washington, and move to one where Congress exerts itself more (even if the result is stalemate), and where there is less effort to control a nation of 330M from Washington and allow the states to go more their own way, then perhaps we’ll eventually be on the path to a somewhat improved, less contentious and freer country.
It’s going to be a pretty wooly four years, and I’ll support most every lawsuit geared towards ending this abusive system of executive orders. But damit, you guys brung this on us.
And with an aging population who is ever more directly reliant on stocks in their IRAs and 401ks, don’t underestimate how economic well being influences how people vote.
I’m sure they’ll be delighted to hear that.
Would I be right in concluding that you don’t expect anyone in your household to be among those “others”?
Not one thing you have said so far leads me to think that your entire posture on any of this is not organized around the idea that since right now they ain’t coming after you and yours, personally, with their theocratic and hypernationalist bullshit, then hey, you know, it’s just some temporary unpleasantness and we just have to hold our noses for a while until it passes.
I’m hoping, as this horror show accelerates into ever more disgraceful lunacy—and it will, for sure—that you’ll prove me wrong in that evaluation.
Tommydog:
the short term run (upwards) of the stock market may only be a Hawthorne effect.
In the long run, uncertainty and lurching changes in policy create uncertainty.
And uncertainty is very bad for business, as you know.
Plus, we are overdue for a recession anyway. The Obama years featured the longest period of continuous job creation, upwards, since WW-2. Not enough jobs, not the best-paying jobs, but at least NOT job losses, net, in any financial quarter.
The misery index is going to hike upwards by Nov. 2018. Bank on it.
My wife is of El Salvadorean background raised in East LA, so not Muslim, but not on Trump’s A list either. That probably applies to the kids too.
But sorry, the Dems created this situation and brought Trump upon us. So yeah, it probably won’t be that unpleasant for me or mine, and in fact, I didn’t cash out as Kevin did and have ridden the market boom up, but as I outlined above, I am hopeful that in the end we have considerable distaste for presidential executive actions no matter who weilds them and even less taste for strong governance from DC. If Obama failed to sell the public on the benefits of strong, centralized governmental rule, there’s a chance that Trump will really put a nail in the coffin. If there’s a silver lining here, that would be it.
Kevin, very few people take seriously the statements that Obama created all these jobs in Texas. Trump is a result of the ongoing reaction against the Democrats and Obama. Jeez, even NY state has lost population now.
However, there will be a lot of litigation that may eventually hamstring Trump, and hopefully constrain future presidents. In the meantime, even liberals have begun to advocte for states’ rights.
Tommy,
“But sorry, the Dems created this situation and brought Trump upon us.”
It’s a good start but I think it’s going to need a little beefing up if it’s going to justify passivity and acquiescence for the whole next four years. Or, at this rate, for the next four weeks. Otherwise, people will begin to notice the other lifelong Republicans and the lifelong contrary Democrats and the dedicated, lifelong pick-and-choosers who won’t be going along – and they’ll start asking what makes you different I can’t give you the whole answer but I know some of the hit tunes of yesteryear; it’s not too soon to see if you can find one or two that fit. “It’s all very well for you but I have a family to protect” – that one’s always been popular. “You’ll never know how many ways I resisted secretly while you were just shooting off your mouth” – that one has also proven saleable sometimes. But you’ll have to decide for yourself.
NF. I expect that many of the executive orders will be litigated like hell just as some of Obama’s were. I hope they are, and my further hope is that at the end of it we somehow curtail their use. Given that it is now obvious to everyone what a double edged instrument it is, that should be a possiblity. However, it could also be a case of where the Dems just hope to get that sword back into the hands of one of their own.
However, I also think that the Republicans will get a lot of what they’ve long wanted in terms of lower tax rates and some lessened regulation, save those regulations that pertain to encouraging immigration so sought by Silicon Valley, agriculture, and many other industries. You’ve made that same observation. But, contrary to what Kevin says, my guess is that there will be something of a boom as the boot on the necks of those industries that actually employ the working class will be eased somewhat. So, I think there is a pretty reasonable chance the Dems will be hammered in 2018, leaving them with a diminished minority in both houses of Congress and control of perhaps 5 (some large) states.
With a bit of luck Trump will be in no shape for a second term and everyone will be heartily sick of the notion of strong central government.
Wow, uncertainty creates uncertainty.
Not my best post!
My point is, rapid change increases risk which is NOT good for an economy.
And unpredictable changes are even worse. Who knows where the sick mind of the Dear New Leader will lurch, next?
Toward installing Steve Bannon onto The National Security Council, apparently.
The man is clearly a white nationalist, a racist, a homophobe, a misogynist and an odious and vindictive bully. Just like his boss.
But it’s OK, I’m told that with a bit of luck this will all work out for the better by decentralizing political power and punting all kinds of regulatory powers back down to the states. Who needs clean rivers and schools which teach elitist shit like science and critical thinking anyway.
9k,
Three other gifts in that same box. Not only is Bannon in but:
1. Reince Priebus is in too.
2. The chairman of the joint chief is out.
3. The director of national intelligence is out.
Now I know that cynics will seize on this to suggest that Trump can only tolerate sycophants or can’t bear to hear words like “complicated” or “we just don’t know.” Nothing new in that – cynics are always jumping to wild and superficial conclusions that seem to justify their cynicism.
The truth is both more obvious and more prosaic. The joint chiefs and the DNI are concerned (and rightly so: it’s a thankless job that somebody has to do) with things that happen on the unimportant side of the wall. And for as long as the NSC has focused on those conjectural far-off worlds, the National Security that matters – the security that begins at home – has been neglected. And no single person has a better handle on how that kind of security needs to be managed than Bannon, And no other single person has better access to the proven experts in promoting Freedom and domestic tranquility than Priebus.
It’s really that simple (and it always is, isn’t it?) What were President Trump’s alternatives? Appoint the whole board of the NRA? And every expert in defending the rights of Conscience and religious freedom? And every police official versed in the arts of Dissension Management and Proactive Crime and Terrorism Prevention? You’d never fit them all in one room! And what if only one in ten felt they just had to say something? Meetings would last for weeks!
Much, much better this way. To finally secure the long-neglected, long-eroded blessings of liberty where they count will take a lot of work, and when a lot of work is needed it has to begin quickly and proceed at a sustained and intense pace. And you don’t get speed and intense action by subjecting Management Directives to debate.
Yeah, I saw that.
I can’t begin to tell you how relieved I was to discover it’s all just a temporary diversion brought about by simple boorishness, and that it’s just a hiccup to be endured on the way to greener pastures where there are no boots on anyone’s neck.
And, after all, what better way to eliminate the sight of boots on necks from the national landscape than to remove the necks upon which those boots must otherwise trod? I tell you, it’s simply thrilling to at last see the unsatisfying muddle of our national life blown out to sea by the refreshing breezes of Clear Thinking.
In passing, I should note that the above-mentioned media spine transplant has not gone unnoticed. You have to get up pretty early in the morning to slip a change of this magnitude past Kellyanne Conway:
I don’t think that day can be too far off when Steve and Kellyanne tire of offering advice no one listens to and get down to providing more concrete kinds of assistance to overworked, in-over-their-heads network executives whose rambunctious, out-of-control employees have gone off the reservation and show no signs of even calling home.
Meanwhile, Sean S soldiers on, and he is not left to soldier on alone, either. On the remote chance that the linked-to Tweet will somehow twitter away during the night, here it is verbatim.
A news outlet of some kind called, let’s see, The Onion (strange name) Tweets: “@SeanSpicer’s role in the Trump administration will be to provide the American public with robust and clearly articulated misinformation.”
Sean S reTweets it with this endorsement: “You nailed it. Period!”
Tommydog:
there are situations so vile that the only honorable place to be, is in trouble.
You can make all the smug irrelevant comments that you wish.
But if you’re not opposing Trump at some point, you’ll face the fact that silence equals assent.
Yeah, I know you didn’t vote FOR him. But that won’t be enough.