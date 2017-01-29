and in local news…

A few hundred people showed up at Denver International Airport to protest Hair Führer’s immigration order, and were met by one Tony Lopez, a Denver Police Commander, who, with a perfectly straight face, explained to the assembled crowd the error of their ways;

Stop doing anything which could be construed as free speech without a permit.

Then in conversation with one of the protesters, we find this delightfully informative exchange;

So, I cannot carry the constitution without a permit? Correct.

The video itself, like so many YouTube examples, is a messy dog’s breakfast, but I include it anyway to confirm the accuracy of the quotes.

If a senior officer in a police department in what is really quite a liberal city can have his head so far up his ass that he can make statements like this in all seriousness, there’s going to be no shortage of authoritarian functionaries willing to make up Hair Führer’s SS divisions, we can be sure of that.

(I’m stealing, from Tengrain over at MPS , various nicknames for characters in this current horror show. Because why not?)