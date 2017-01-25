Comments are most welcome. If you are registered you may comment without a captcha barrier, so registration is recommended.
Priceless. Part of the resistance is humor and this was droll and delightful. My husband roared with laughter watching with me. Thanks so much for this, Gunny.
Let us now compare and contrast (1) death from a swarm of bees vs. death by angry tiger, (2) death from shotguns and machine guns vs. death from sniper rifle, (3) death by tsunami vs. death by lightning strike, and (4) death by Trump vs. death by by Reagan.
During the two campaigns of last year (the GOP nomination and the presidency), Trump routinely committed dozens of fatal political errors every week. And first survived and then prospered. And everyone wondered how he did it. And almost no one got the answer right. Because the right answer was too outrageous to be true. It was, that every jaw-dropping spasm of malign ignorance protected him from those that had come before it. It was not the content of his eruptions that protected him, it was the rapidity with which he produced them. It deprived his opponents of their capacity to focus. It still does.
Today, six days into it, we’re engulfed in volley of wicked stupidities that cannot possibly be addressed as they should be. Because they should each be addressed by hundreds of patient words of explanation and elucidation, and they can’t be. Because no sooner does someone try than they are overwhelmed by the next one. Yesterday we saw the outline of a plan to ban private insurance payments for abortion, but it won’t be discussed because today we learn that (a) a new policy mandating torture by the CIA has been issued and (b) that Trump’s new head of the agency had been told nothing about it. No one will even begin to grapple with that because it’s still a long way from lunchtime and there will be something else this afternoon. Don’t tell me this isn’t a strategy, and don’t tell me it’s anyone’s strategy but Trump’s. He invented it, he perfected it, and he’ll keep on using it to overwhelming effect until he’s either won everything he wants – or somebody figures out how to stop him.
But there is no one such somebody. There can only a counter-swarm of somebodies. So far only one weapon has scored any hits: direct attacks on his swollen ego. Mockery like this is one such sting. There need to be thousands upon thousands more.
I agree that the only weapon against Trump that has proved of any use so far is mockery. And that what is needed is much, much more of it: relentless, sustained, informed, viscious and unceasing mockery.
In the short run it tends to bolster his supporters and make them rally round him all the more and all the more adamently. But in the longer run it even they will start to laugh at him, at first only in private, then only behind his back.
And in the longer run he’s bound to over-react, and use a sledge hammer to squash a gadfly, and that really will be the beginning of his end.
If he doesn’t get us into a major shooting war first.
This is just so exciting. I’ve lived in only a very few countries, and today was the first time I’ve ever lived in one that has an official Office for Victims of Crimes Committed by Removable Aliens. This will be thrilling beyond words. (Bonus thrill: can you find the dangling modifier below?)
And to think we had alarmists, even some around here, who worried that somebody was going to drown it all in a bathtub – Oh they of little faith…
Or, ‘the first Office for Alternative Facts’ ? (Or ‘OAF’ for short.)
The news conference with Theresa Maybe is going to be very interesting, especially as his idea for a bilateral trade treaty now has a built-in 30-day cancellation clause. What will be even more interesting will be the Orange-Utan’s tweets when he has second thoughts as she’s on the plane home.
(Or tweets what he really said in the News Conference only all the meedja was busily misunderestimating him again.)
The Economist Intelligence Unit has reduced the number of world democracies from 30 to 29; the USA is now rated a ‘flawed democracy’. Not that that would be recieved in Republican circles as anything but a compliment: I never did get over all those Americans who kept telling me the USA ‘is not a democracy, it’s a republic’.
Oh, and The Netherlands is still up in the top 29.
My first reaction to the item you posted Nat is that it must be Fake News. Which is to say it must have come from somewhere like the Onion. But on two seconds of reflection of course it isn’t.
“Removable Aliens” sounds like something I’d have seen in a toy shop when I used occasionally to enter such places (generally in late December): Action Powered Spaceship with Removable Aliens®!
Presumably Removable Aliens®! come with Detachable Due Process®!
“Studying the effects of victimization” is a clause by itself worthy of entire lifetimes of analysis.
Also I wonder if that is the first time a government directive has required “proactive” services, as opposed to, well, services. Not to mention ‘professional’ services as opposed to, I suppose, amateur ones? Not to mention ‘adequate’, which can only be opposed to ‘inadequate’.
What I can tell by reading Section 13 is that it has been nowhere near the eyes and/or pen of an even marginally competent lawyer. Or even a marginally competent scribbler. So I’m guessing it had to have come from the laptop of Banon. Or Sonny-in-law. I’d bet on Banon.
And we are only seven days in. Holy Fucking Christcakes.
Also worth not forgetting: the Congress that will tolerate and even, I dare say fund, these studies of the effects of victimization by Removable Aliens®! with Detachable Due Process®! is the same Congress which has expended much effort time and expense to prevent even one penny of tax money to be spent on studying the damage caused by victims of <em>Guns For All Christian White Folk Forever and Without Limit or End®!, otherwise known as the 2nd Ammendment.
And as for that bathtub, except as applies to spending on police and paramilitary forces aimed at the melanin-rich citizens and non-citizens in our midst, and outright military spending aimed at whichever countries Putin directs, I’d say the shrinking and strangling is still very much on course.
With the proviso that to dark-skinned and removeable we will no doubt soon see the added adjectival derogative of Disloyal.
It’s not too late to emigrate. I hear Germany is still open to political refugees.
Minor gems from this anodyne CNN buffet of idea (and sentence) fragments. All emphasis is mine.
That’s right: we work for the Nonremovables and the Undetachables, and let us not forget it. But clear as that should be, perhaps we can clarify it a bit more:
This does not encourage me, for I am not a county. At least I never knew I was. And I live in a county that voted for the beast: do I get nothing for voting against her? Am I now Detachable?
The way to combat this kind of loose talk is to speak clearly oneself. Let CNN show us how. With reference to those five million fraudulent voters:
Wait a minute! Those famous allegations do not exist?!? I knew the media was corrupt, but I never suspected it was this bad.
But CNN would not be CNN if they could not find the gleam of hope that lights the end of the tunnel to… But CNN would not be CNN if anybody had to go home without a lollypop:
Whew. I just can’t tell you how much better that makes me feel. I mean, I literally just can’t tell you that.
Golly, Squirrel, why didn’t you tell us your PM is a poet?
Y’all haven’t given us better advice since Tony B explained to congress why Bush was absolutely right to invade Iraq.
Mockery is vital to the resistance.
Mockery and humor are in fact the only way that we’ll get through – to the millions who aren’t paying enough attention, and to the vicious mind attached to those tiny hands.
Everyone near him has said, somehow that all the protests and the insulting jokes really do get to him. In mid-January we even had Spicer and Conway both pleading with us all to stop . . . “He’s getting very upset about it all” was the message.
Good.
His ranting about ‘voter fraud’ comes from the constant reminder that he in fact lost the race that he really really did care about – the popular vote.
Let the jokes flow!! They are a powerful weapon and provide a bonus, that they’ll help us all to remain sane amidst all this insanity.
Had a long call with a Dutch colleague this morning. He tells me this video is being talked about nonstop and is spreading to the rest of Europe fast.
Two of my daughters have sent me the link to the Dutch video, days ago, from two different cities in the realm.