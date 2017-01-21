Inaugural Speech Trumpets New Era

“Now we witness how class upon class are collapsing, how hundreds of thousands, gradually driven to despair, are losing their livelihoods. . .the most industrious class in is driven to ruin and then this process spreads back to the cities. . .

“This is where the destruction of production begins, the destruction wreaked by these Marxist theories of economics, and the madness of taxation policy. . .

“We all want to build and work on giving new heart to our people. . . one day we will lead this country back to life and to greatness.

“World culture is founded upon the cultures of the different nations and peoples. A world economy is only conceivable if supported by the economies of healthy individual nations. . .we must eliminate the causes of our own disintegration and thus bring about reconciliation.

“We want to educate our youth to revere our time-honored army, which they should remember, which they should admire, and in which they should once more recognize the powerful expression of the strength of the nation.

“To do justice to God we have turned to the people. . .we shall never believe in foreign help, never in help which lies outside our own nation . . when we have succeeded in leading this country onwards by means of its own work, its own industriousness, its own defiance, and its own perseverance—only then will we rise, just as our fathers once made this country great.

“. . .even if millions might curse us today, the hour will come in which they will march with us after all, having recognized that we really wanted nothing but the best!”

(I acknowledge the tip as coming from an Economist reader.)

It’s been edited a bit for, as KellyAnn Wotsername would say, ‘elegance’. . .which until now I never knew meant ‘short, bitter and abrasive’.

