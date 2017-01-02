The Return of the Jedi

Regular members of this friendly forum will recall that I predicted something after the Nov. 8 disaster: that in the long run this “Trump Victory” will hurt the conservatives, and generally the Republicans, far far worse than the Democrats. They will lose in the middle of an apparent victory.

I’m sometimes wrong with predictions. But not, I think, about this.

The extremists always screw themselves up, they push their notions too far and too fast and far beyond any trace of a popular mandate. That is happening again and this time their Great New Leader is an outstanding ass. And a majority of the voters know it.

The response is already happening. A host of new people are stepping up to get involved and a lot of them are women. Some will be conservative but after the upcoming antics of the extreme regime, as it’s taking shape, most of them who will get elected will NOT be conservatives.

The G just published a great story about what is already happening.

Check it out.

Yes, we are in for 40 miles of bad road, first. Beyond that is something better.