The Return of the Jedi

Regular members of this friendly forum will recall that I predicted something after the Nov. 8 disaster: that in the long run this “Trump Victory” will hurt the conservatives, and generally the Republicans, far far worse than the Democrats. They will lose in the middle of an apparent victory.
I’m sometimes wrong with predictions. But not, I think, about this.
The extremists always screw themselves up, they push their notions too far and too fast and far beyond any trace of a popular mandate. That is happening again and this time their Great New Leader is an outstanding ass. And a majority of the voters know it.
The response is already happening. A host of new people are stepping up to get involved and a lot of them are women. Some will be conservative but after the upcoming antics of the extreme regime, as it’s taking shape, most of them who will get elected will NOT be conservatives.
The G just published a great story about what is already happening.
Check it out.
Yes, we are in for 40 miles of bad road, first. Beyond that is something better.
Kevin, you know Squ here is rather cynical about that notion. (And not out of despair so much as socialist-war-weariness: ‘Here we bloody well go again’.)
Today, the Repugs have, apparently, secretly and with no mandate from their voters at all, seemingly made political corruption in the legislature effectively legal, inevitable and easy. For the Republicans to hurt themselves would require elected Republicans all over the country to identify and ally themselves with the forces that could hurt them: and, from here on the outside, the ‘Trumpetus’ seems to be inclining them to begin the first year of Trumpower reducing every and all possibilities for just that.
I’m with you, I think, in believing the Dems need to get the grass roots growing again somehow. How, I have no idea. Here, we have a long-existing structure of local party member meetings (a friend we call ‘a born-again socialist’ since he came to our point of view rather late in life) has just joined the local Labour Party. He came back from his first meeting a bit shocked at the sheer amount of voluminous detail relating to local politics (our Borough is a Tory fief, effectively) the members were examining and planning to raise questions and generally interfere about.
And, of course, this extends all over the country, and, crucially, to selection of would-be MP’s in the next election. (I expect, after the quisling-like betrayal of Corbyn by so many of the current crop, there are going to be some awkward questions asked.)
It’s that, I think, that keeps pressure on an elected government (though more often local than national) to remind them (occasionally, and sometimes less effectively than is necessary) that they do not become a permanent autocracy when elected. (Even when, as in my Borough, one party effectively has been for decades.) But, crucially, local and national bureaucracies here are not elected, and in general, also act often as a ‘civil’ ameliorating force against fanatical political impulses.
I hope (for all our sakes, since Trumpism over here is generally viewed, I think, with increasing horror as we reconcile ourselves to having to imagine Trump is not just a bad joke any more) you turn out to be right; but I suspect it might be a longer road. And we learnt from Thatcher (and later Blair) just how much near-irreversible damage can be done in a relatively short time when fanaticism, especially of the Right, takes over the polity.