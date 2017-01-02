The Return of the Jedi

Regular members of this friendly forum will recall that I predicted something after the Nov. 8 disaster: that in the long run this “Trump Victory” will hurt the conservatives, and generally the Republicans, far far worse than the Democrats. They will lose in the middle of an apparent victory.
I’m sometimes wrong with predictions. But not, I think, about this.
The extremists always screw themselves up, they push their notions too far and too fast and far beyond any trace of a popular mandate. That is happening again and this time their Great New Leader is an outstanding ass. And a majority of the voters know it.
The response is already happening. A host of new people are stepping up to get involved and a lot of them are women. Some will be conservative but after the upcoming antics of the extreme regime, as it’s taking shape, most of them who will get elected will NOT be conservatives.
The G just published a great story about what is already happening.
Check it out.
Yes, we are in for 40 miles of bad road, first. Beyond that is something better.
Three random (sort of) news (sort of) items today which kind of caught my eye.
1. A poll that says Trump has lost considerable approval chops from his supporters since the election. Since he’s still doing exactly what he did to get elected, this needs explaining. I could give you a couple of plausible but utterly contradictory hypotheses (if you find “He lied! The foreigners are still here!” to be plausible).
2. An article in CNN that early this morning took up almost everything above the line. A guy named Richard Spencer, he of the Hail Trump! videos and tweets, is disenchanted. The brown people are still here. Now I don’t mean to suggest that Richard Spencer matters in the least — but why on earth does CNN think I think he does? And what if they’re right, and I really do think it and just won’t admit it to myself?
3. An article about people who voted for Trump primarily to get Obamacare repealed – and are now outraged that they’re about to lose their health insurance: because the GOP is not only repealing Obamacare – they’re repealing the ACA too! And they never once said they’d do that!
NF:
that last bit reminds me of those great Teeper protest signs from 2009:
“Keep the Government Out of Our Medicare!!”
Those signs really did appear.
How soon until we start hearing that Trump’s true deep plan was to get elected as a right wing asshole, give the 2016 Congress all the rope it needs to hang itself, cause a strong swing to the Dems in 2018, then show his true colors as a reforming crypto Democratic president, working with the mid-term congress for two years to re-establish the new deal, and, having flushed all the white supremecists and gay and women haters and religious intolerant bigots out of the underbrush, mow them all flat while nailing down civil rights for all once and for all.
It’s as believable, at least, as anything Trump spews. And would finish him completely with the mouth breathers.
Bluthner:
it’s a nice fantasy. However it assumes that a lifelong bully and exploiter of the vulnerable, who never saw a final invoice from a small company that he really did have to pay, actually gives a flying fuck for the welfare of anyone but himself.
Those 3,500 lawsuits are a tell.
But if your surmise is correct, then we can all laugh for years to come.
Kev,
I was thinking of that tall tale as more of a good lie to tell Trump’s rabble, so as to convince more of them to turn on him.
Apparently they will believe anything.
This is an interesting article
http://www.nbcnews.com/specials/democrats-left-in-the-lurch
It certainly is a strange state of affairs isn’t it Tommy: 3 million more votes than the Republican candidate, which is almost 2% of the total vote, and that in a year when a large chunk of their usual voters stayed home because they ran a compromised candidate. And yet they are now shattered and as the article says in the worst position almost ever.
And the old truism about the party in power needing a strong opposition to keep it honest has never been more correct, either. Trump’s crowd of appointees is the most appalling group put into positions of responsibility in living memory.
So far nothing we know about the coming new regime is NOT clusterfuck. As Cicero would advise: head for the hills.
There was an interesting contrast in Nevada on Wednesday evening.
Our new Legislature convened early (session begins in early Feb.) to here our Republican Governor give his last State of the State message. Democrats now control both chambers. Last session, two years ago this GOP Governor worked with both parties to pass a fat tax increase to fund improvements in our schools.
Now he proposes to go further, is working hard to bring non-gaming industrial jobs into Nevada, and wants further infrastructure improvements and is willing to pass the taxes to get that done.
He never resorts to the style of a Trump, is civil and generally well liked.
It’s like, DC is a nightmare and our own state capital is a island of relative sanity.
Given the plunging poll numbers for Trump and the GOP-led Congress (already dismal, there), I think the GOP leaders in various states will be cautious about joining the Bannon Alt-Right Revolution. For one thing, it’s very bad for business as Indiana, Kansas and North Carolina already learned. Corporate America sees little benefit in bigotry. They cannot afford the stain on their reputations. Bad for both marketing and for recruitment.
LL Bean are learning that this month.
I’m not agreeing. Yes, I think that people will weary of Trump, but I’m highly skeptical of this concept that demographic trends favor the Democrats. Trump pulled 37% of the millennial vote, and minorities make up a good portion of the millennial generation. The article comments about how the large majority of this group voting for Clinton bodes well for the Dems. I look at it and think, jeez, Trump pulled 37% behaving as he did. Think of what he might have pulled had he not been such a jerk. He also took almost 30% of the Hispanic vote despite his behavior. The economic concerns of working class Hispanics are not dissimilar to those of working class whites. They will converge – and as I jokingly like to point out, the intermarriage between their respective children and grandchildren will speed that along.
If this convergence occurs, combined with the “handicapping” structure of the electoral system described by the article (and which may be made even more so following the 2020 census) then the Dems may be the minority party for a long time.
I thought Trump pulled so many votes as he did for the very reason that he was behaving like a pluperfect jerk. Take the jerk out of Trump he would never have come close to the number of votes he pulled. He would never even have won the GOP primary if he hadn’t been such a jerk, clearly.
Some truth to that. I’ve commented that I thought the motivation of many Trump supporters was to hurt people they really believe deserve to be hurt (and I’m inclined to agree that they did deserve a whacking). But remember, the Republicans are now dominant at the state level and state policies likely affect your prospects more than the feds. We wouldn’t have so much internal migration if they didn’t. The Democrats hold may remain strong in those states where a major city overwhelmingly dominates the rest of the state but not where that is not the case. Interestly, their dominance in such states might be abetted by policies that cause their second tier cities and rural areas to continue to lose population to red states. Ironically, as these red states grow in population vis-a-vis the blue states, it will lead to increased support for Republicans at the federal level.
Or, alternative scenario, 20 million people who voted trump wake up in the next few weeks or months or even years with a serious case of buyer’s remorse, kick themselves in the head and scream “what the fuck was I thinking?!” And think again about the choices they have been making.
And one result of that is that some serious voting reform is enacted, even state by state, that makes it more likely in a highly polarized country to elect middle of the road independents. Which is not so far fetched as it sounds.
are you familiar with the old saying that “the race goes not necessarily to the swift, nor the battle to the strong, but that’s the way to bet”?
If was in the habit of betting, on the swift or the strong, I would never have bet on Trump.
Indeed. An exception. Though I don’t think we should trust the oddsmakers (err, pollsters) in future.
So (being parochial here) the new Trump ambassador to the Court of St James is the owner of a (‘failing’ —or so I gather— to use one of T’s favourite words) American football team.
I presume he will be bringing his own especially thick/soft toilet paper with him? (And his first job no doubt will, in the name of free trade, be to renegotiate the import duty, which I gather may be 4%.)
After all, being rich, a contributor to various Repug candidates (and finally to Trump when he eventually saw which way the wind was blowing) and the owner of a football team, he is so obviously one of those highly qualified experienced ‘negotiators’ Trump promised would be appointed ambassadors instead of those who merely . . .were rich and handed over money . . .
Sq,
Of course he’s a great negotiator! Jeebus, he made enough money to buy a freaking football team! How much proof do you need?
I noticed yesterday -first time for me in any case- the term ‘illiberal democracy’. Used to describe the way political arrangements generally seem to be headed these days.
Tommydog:
You keep pointing out the sparse office-holding of Democrats at the moment, which is true but I think you forget that pendulums swing in this game. This one has swung as far as it’s going to.
The demographics really are trending towards Democrats. Texas for example may not be reliably Republicans for more than one more cycle. Georgia is trending back towards the middle. Wisconsin, post-Scott Walker may well swing back to the center or the left. GOP mis-government in Kansas will be punished, at some point. And so on.
And Trump himself, now that he’s about to become the very visible Creep-in-Cheif, and can no longer distract people with one Hillary, is going to recruit millions of people into two trends: NOT voting for Republicans, and definitely showing up next time to cast that vote.
Brace yourself for a ‘yuge’ backlash in 2018. And that will decide who controls many of the state governments, in the 2021 reapportionment. The timing of this all may turn out to be fatal for the Republicans, more than for Democrats.
The voting base that elected Trump is dying off, about 20,000 a month. Drip, drip, drip . . . .
Squirrel:
well hell’s bells, of course the rugged warriors of the NFL need their comfy toilet paper.
Someone did some outstanding research for the team, before loading their container for Blighty.
I liked the one point near the end, that they also included a proper supply of hot sauce and barbecue sauce. As a Westerner, I’m always shocked at how hard it is to find a proper bottle of Tabasco to go with my morning eggs, when I visit anywhere east of the Mississippi.
Tommydog:
one more point.
Trump clearly holds a deep rooted bigotry towards Latinos.
Every Cabinet since Reagan’s, of both parties, have included at least one Latino member.
Not the new one.
That is being noticed. And it won’t help the GOP brand in 2018.
Kevin
If anyone can piss the country off, it is probably Trump, but I think you’re in error in some of your thinking. For one, Trump beat Clinton in TX by 10 points and the combination of Trump + Johnson was an even greater margin than Clinton + Stein. Even if the border counties were pretty blue, the state isn’t going red any time soon.
Another issue is what do the Democrats really offer the Hispanics? Their only claim is that they love them and the Republicans hate them, but the Dems imagine a very scaled down life for the increasing population in high density apartments next to the tracks, somewhat like immigrants in 1900, but with the rats under control. The Dems are not the party of opportunity for anyone who doesn’t work in intangible industries, hence the reason for so much migration away from states such as CA and NY. If you are correct and the Hispanics create a strong Democratic future, I expect that the Hispancs who eventually ascend to leadership roles in the party will change the party in ways that may surprise you. This idea that the future will be a progressive brown one led by old white hippies like Sanders is something of a fantasy.
Finally, the Dems face a daunting 2018 Senate election (unless Trump really, really upsets everyone, and he’s just the guy to do, but who knows…..?). You’re hoping to fill a flush with your bet. Should the Dems lose seats, as seems most probable, their next hope is 2020. Who knows if a 74 year old Trump will win again, but there will be a 2020 census and with 35 or so states under Republican control, the reallocation of House seats from north to south will continue and the lines will be gerrymandered to make them as safe for Republicans as can be.
The numbers aren’t slanting your way, unless you really want to argue that blue collar Hispanic economic interests are very different from blue collar white economic interests.
A better idea is to quit with this idea that so much should be governed from Washington and allow the states to be more independent and different. Let DC be a sleepy backwater. Consider how much controversy that might alleviate.
Tommy,
I’m curious what things the Federal government prevents states from doing are things you think would be fine if different states had different views.
Off the top of my head I can come up with a list of some of the main things the Feds stop (some) states from doing:
Rigging the voting laws so poorer people find it harder to vote.
Allowing pollution to go unchecked and unpaid for, and stopping irreplaceable resources from being irresponsibly strip-mined.
Discriminating against minorities generally.
Preventing women from making reproductive choices.
Preventing Believers from enforcing prayer on non-believers, and religious dogma instead of science on school pupils.
Protecting wildlife habitats.
Keeping the money more reliable than it used to be when every state had its own currency(s).
Stopping banks (at least somewhat) from cheating and stealing.
Making sure states don’t set up what amount to tarriffs in favor of local residents as opposed to businesses from other states (commerce clause laws generally).
Keeping a damper on, or at least providing some alternative to, corrupt police forces.
Adjusting for (some) economic disparity by redistributing tax funds from the more prosperous parts of the country to the least.
Etc.
Meanwhile the thing you seem to hate most, which I take to be Zoning restrictions, is entirely run at the local level in all states.
And state governments are famously easier and cheaper to buy wholesale than is the Federal Government, so if the states were allowed to be excused from most Federal regs, what we would end up with of course is a lot of local fiefdoms run by the ‘innerests’ and those who control the ‘innerests’.
Talk about illiberal democracy, it would be a reciepe for illiberal democracy on anabolic steroids.
Bluthner, my point really is that there would likely be a reduced sense of discord if there was less effort to direct the country from DC and more localized control. I don’t disagree that residents of one state might dislike what another state is doing but the whole sense of discord might be lessened if they were just allowed to do a lot of it. Afterall, there’s not a lot of fracking going in in NY but through Washington many New Yorkers would like it stopped everywhere. That generates some discord.
For all your efforts to suggest that the Democrats are more on the side of the angels than the Republicans, you’re hard pressed to explain why the people you claim you would treat better keep moving away from you.
Tommy I’ve never come close to saying Democrats were angels, not once.
And fracking in Pensylvania can poison the water in Ohio and fuck up the climate in Stockholm. Sounds like a pretty good driver of continued discord to me.
As it happens, people want to move where I live. But if you mean to suggest that I am hard pressed to explain why poorer and less educated people are moving from Blue States to the Red States- when have I ever been hard pressed to explain that? I don’t recall being hard pressed. What I recall suggesting that if the states weren’t engaged in a race to the bottom, but instead the surplus was distributed more widely and fairly, then people wouldn’t find themselves driven to up stakes and leave their communities and look for work and lives in places they probably wouldn’t want to live in otherwise. Which is a very different thing than being ‘hard pressed’.
So what is it you think State ought to be able to do more or less of that the feds are currently stopping them from doing? Is fracking all you’ve got?
Well, that was suitably demagogic of Trump wasn’t it? ‘America the Exceptional, First, Last, Foremost and Devil take the hindmost . . .’
When will he give up his rabble-rousing campaign cliches this side of 2020?
But what about The Wall?
Anyway, friends and I shall be having fizz (Prosecco in honour of half-Italian Scoiattolo instead of English fizz—they’re not allowed to call it Champagne, but it is extremely good, as good as some of the best French btw) to take our minds off that horrible man tonight.
Squirrel, you are a tougher soul than me if you watched the Trump trumpet hisTrumpismo. But I’ll be drinking, too. Seems no other rational course.
From The Dailymash:
You’re aware that race to the bottom is a nonsensical statement that can not be accurately described in any sort of logical or accurate manner.
Tommy, no I’m not aware of that at all. If two countries, say, are competing for manufacturing jobs by removing workers’ rights (to make it cheaper to hire) that’s a race to the bottom. Or by saying “hey if you come build your chemical factorty in our country we won’t test your effluent for toxic waste any more but those other guys will.” That’s a race to the bottom. Same goes for states competing with other states, on whatever protections and safeguards and minimum standards they are willing to forego in order to lure capital. But of course you know that very well.
Tommy,
Do we ever get to find out what actions the Feds are stopping States from doing that in your ideal loose federation they will be allowed to do as they please to “stop discord”? I mean besides fracking.