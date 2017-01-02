The Return of the Jedi

Regular members of this friendly forum will recall that I predicted something after the Nov. 8 disaster: that in the long run this “Trump Victory” will hurt the conservatives, and generally the Republicans, far far worse than the Democrats. They will lose in the middle of an apparent victory.
I’m sometimes wrong with predictions. But not, I think, about this.
The extremists always screw themselves up, they push their notions too far and too fast and far beyond any trace of a popular mandate. That is happening again and this time their Great New Leader is an outstanding ass. And a majority of the voters know it.
The response is already happening. A host of new people are stepping up to get involved and a lot of them are women. Some will be conservative but after the upcoming antics of the extreme regime, as it’s taking shape, most of them who will get elected will NOT be conservatives.
The G just published a great story about what is already happening.
Check it out.
Yes, we are in for 40 miles of bad road, first. Beyond that is something better.
Juan Cole obviously doesn’t read The Economist (or reader’s comments there . . .) or he could have been somewhat more specific . . .
The idea that the people of the US (or the individual states) are somehow protected in whatever status quo they have once had or recently reached, by the Constitution looks to me increasingly implausible.
Look at Trump’s first Executive Order: it allows, effectively, without being in the least specific, individual states, and for all I know, local governments too, to abandon whatever elements of the ACA/Medicare/Medicaid they think they can get away with.
And meanwhile . . .It’ll be interesting to look at all the forthcoming Executive Orders in the same light; all formed like the first as ‘anything not expressly forbidden is allowed’. . .and everybody can argue about what should have been allowed or not later. Much, much later. By which time the Supreme Court will have been fixed to agree with Trump anyway, won’t it?
It’s been pretty obvious for years now what states/localities can do to Roe v. Wade, education, health, environment and segregation evenwithout ‘executive permission’ from the President . . .And it’ll need a lot more than a few thousand pussy hats to stop it.
Seems Theresa Maybe will be the first sacrifice on the Trump foreign policy altar on Friday. (Glad Squ. didn’t place a bet on Netanyahoo. . .)
It’ll be interesting to watch the (heretofore obligatory) joint press conference, if there is one, won’t it?
I really cannot imagine what the First Ego might say (apart from, presumably, taking credit for having organised Brexit from start to finish, and fixing up an interview on Fox with Nigel Farrago) or how embarrassed Mrs Maybe is going to look at PWQ’s next Wednesday if by then Trump’s tweeted a few ‘alternative facts’.
Could it be that the now suddenly notorious misfire of one of our Trident missiles (towards Florida instead of the mid south Atlantic) was actually a try-out rather than a mistake?
Squirrel –
Trump’s EO can only potentially undo the parts of the ACA that Obama put into action via EO. He can’t EO the parts that were made law via legislation. And by knocking it down to the states, it puts state government on the hot seat. Which is not such a bad thing, to make them responsible. After all, they live to get re-elected. It’s a very fucked up law as it stands. The effect that the EO will have will be to potentially spook the insurers. But so many of them already bailed out.
Did you see this in the Graun?
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2017/jan/22/americans-who-crowdfund-their-health-costs-fear-for-future-under-trump
That’s pretty fucking sick if people already have to crowdsource their medical costs under the ACA. And that’s only one of the problems.
Do you really think it’s only red states who enact detrimental education and segregation policies? Here in Mass we’ll still have coverage even if Ocare is repealed – we had Romneycare first. And if it got us some sort of single payer, i’m all for it. Local governments can’t do much about RvW, as far as i’m aware. But they have a lot of influence over housing and education, also local public unions. The housing is generally corrupt as fuck, and nimby as fuck. Ditto education.
Again, the constitution cannot be overruled without legislation. It’s quite a laborous process, as it should be.
https://www.archives.gov/federal-register/constitution
But it can be circumvented in some circumstances, or at least attempted. But keep in mind, even the Supreme Court in Texas struck down the Texas law that attempted to restrict abortions.
http://www.npr.org/sections/thetwo-way/2016/06/27/483686616/supreme-court-strikes-down-abortion-restrictions-in-texas
Tommydog:
I don’t thing Trump is Hitler. But he is a lower-rent Fascist of some type. All the elements are there, he’ll do to the vulnerable just as much as he can get away with . . . as he’s done all his life.
They tried some blatant lies right away, just to test the limits. That won’t change, it will just get worse.
And I do know that you didn’t vote for the creep.
**
AorB, the demonstrations on Saturday at least showed that a lot of people are pissed off. Congress critters look at crowds like that and get cautious. It was useful, that so many turned out in so many different places. More cautious Republicans, at least a bit scared of losing their precious seats in 2018, is a good thing right now.
As for the Democrats sorting anything out, that takes time. You seem to expect some sea change of attitudes in just a few weeks . . . with Nancy still in place. Not gonna happen that fast.
**
To all, as for the crappy piece of leg. called the ACA, if they simply repeal it without a replacement then the hospitals will go into financial free fall, within weeks. The next phase, the Great Replacement, is completely theirs to produce. After eight years of lying and whining they have to work at legislating, draft something solid, get it scored by the budget committee staffs and then stand up and vote for it.
I hear from conservative friends that some nifty package is about to be revealed.
I’ll believe that when I see it.
Of course we’ll never really know for sure, but I suspect that if there was less effort to direct from Washington and a greater willingness to let the states do their own thing that the conditions for a Trump to be elected might never had arisen.
Kev –
The congress critters should be scared of losing their seats, and i do include Republicans in that. Say Trump and Chao and some Dems actually get a decent infrastructure package going. It’s not going to look good for them if the Ryans shoot it down. Ditto any sort of NAFTA or manufacturing program.
As for the Dems, i surely don’t expect and sea change in a few weeks. Too bad for them. As for Nancy still in place, that was their first fuckup.
At least my senator seems to be rolling up her sleeves and getting to work. Good, keep it up. And stay off of the fucking Twitter, unless you’ve got legislation to promote.
Tommy, Trump got elected because people want jobs. Not much states could do if the feds are slavering over how many more jobs they can offshore and how many more H1-bs and other cheap labor they can import. And if they’re paying for health insurance they want access to care.
“Trump got elected because people want” more moneythan they’ve been getting for the last thirty or forty years for what they did forty years ago.
The jobs that paid them well then are done by robots now. Those created by ‘the greatest jobs creator God ever invented’ are never going to be those of forty or fifty years ago, however much wishful thinking goes into it, or how many are (counted only for tax purposes and bearing no real relation to reality) brought ‘onshore’ again.
And they are certainly not going to be created by handing millionaires and billionaires tax cuts.
It’s a delusion.
Ford is not going to build a new plant in Mexico. Why? Not to ‘save jobs for Trump’ and America: because they’ll save maybe nearly a billlion dollars (or at least half a billion) abandoning it: which they needed to save to keep their share price up. For how many jobs? About 700. Most of which will probably be those just building it.
And . . .they (and others) are no doubt now factoring into their calculations that in many states the minimum wage will be abandoned, as will any limitations on working hours, any extension of the already abysmal holidays with pay over there, and there will be minimal costs to employers of health care or education. That’s what getting rid of the ‘burden’ of regulations means to them. And Trump’s cabinet is wholly on board with all that to a man (and woman).
When it’s going to dawn on the denizens of the ‘Rust Belt’ or when those in Texas finally subside under polluted fracking waste dumps, or those nearly everywhere get poisoned by lead, arsenic or heavy metals in the drinking water, or die because so much of their meat is packed with antibiotics they no longer have or can gain any immunity to anything, I don’t know. It could be a long time: if they were that bright they wouldn’t have been taken in in the first place.
From Gideon Levy in Haaretz, Jan 22, 2017
Jonathan Freedland in the G:
Sorry about that chunk in the middle should have read:
Squirrel.
Yep, they want more money. And more hours, and better protections. We sure don’t have many protections here in the gig economy. The states that have increased minimum wages are not going to be abandoned. The states voted for those minimum wages, it’s not federal. There are a few other jobs so far that decided not to fuck off overseas as well so far, in the face of a tariff Trump threatened to impose, for jobs that pack up here for overseas, but plan to ship their stuff back to sell to us. If some sort of infrastructure plan gets inplemented, those are jobs as well. And in many industries that can’t be outsourced – construction, meat packing, service work – it’s illegal labor that has driven wages to the floor, not robots.
And what you all don’t seem to get is that for many people who voted for Trump, it has nothing to do with brightness, or not. It had to do with desperation. Which is a wholly different thing.
If I’m desperate because my leg is broken and I vote for gangrene, because Donald told me gangrenous necrosis will be soooo special, and though he isn’t a doctor he feels that he’s actually smarter than most doctors, that kinda does have something to do with brightness.
Bluth, no point in rehashing this from before. The Clintons and the Dems weren’t going to do jack shit. They still aren’t. So the smart people got whupped by the dummies.
Oddyly enough, it seems that Lizzie Warren is polling lower here and they’re looking for some fresh blood. Hints about the likes of Kennedy III, Seth Moulton, the mayor of my little town, or Charlie B challenging her. Seems kinda stupid, sez me. Let Baker take another term as gov, Seth lead the house contingent. And then go for Markey’s seat in ’20 instead. That’s the one who’s been around for too long.
More i think about this, it’s interesting. Moulton and K-III wanting to run against Lizzie could be a result of the Pelosi factor. Feeling trapped in the House under a dinosaur. Baker is a different can of worms. First of all, he could win it. Second of all, even though he’s a RINO, that would be a Dem seat they didn’t plan on having to contest, let alone lose. Flip side is that we’d probably have a D governor again though. I have no reason to vote against Lizzie as it stands, but I could possibly be persuaded to vote for Moulton or Baker over her.
More like the dummies fell for the lying fuckwit who is going to whup their butts ten time worse than they would’ve been wupped otherwise.
Point is, the Democrats lost. With good reason. Done deal. Piss and moan all you want, but what are the Dems going to do about it? Not a fucking lot, by the looks of it. Easier to piss and moan and blame everyone but themselves than to actually learn something, adjust, and do something about it. That would take humility, and an adjustment in attitude. I have an idea, let’s make some pink hats.
Wasn’t me pissing and moaning. Was responding to this: And what you all don’t seem to get is that for many people who voted for Trump, it has nothing to do with brightness
Sure we are all in the shit. But it weren’t cleverness that put us here.
So keep calling them stupid and see how that gets them on board for the next election. And then you’re still in the same shit. Here’s a thought – instead of the Dems saying, no we can’t, so suck it up and deal with it, they could maybe come up with some actual jobs plans. We certainly can still manufacture here, we can retrain for more than butt wipers and babysitters and call center workers. But as long as the Dems keep saying no we can’t, then it ain’t gonna happen. And if you get infrastructure money, use it for, like, infrastructure? Instead of for ipads or for “human infrastructure” for the pussyhats. Because there are no female civil engineers or construction workers or managers, right? As that article i read yesterday said, there are more research universities in the rust belt Great Lakes area than there are in any other area of the country. Use that, and build on it instead of just blowing off those areas because they don’t contain your demographics of choice. But that would take some sort of vision and will, so fuck it. They could continue to work for their donors, as i imagine they’ll do. Could be a problem though, seems that state level donors are feeling kinda burned by the Dems and don’t want to open their purse strings anymore.
I’m not calling them stupid, you are. You called them dummies. I am calling what they DID stupid. Can you see the difference? Or maybe you don’t think it wasn’t a stupid decision? If the latter is so, wait for it. If the first three days of the shit show aren’t proof enough.
Put it this way. If they end up holding on to a job, or getting one, that wasn’t shipped off elsewhere, it probably wasn’t stupid.
If they do it will be in spite of Trump, not because of Trump. Much more likely is they are going to remain in misery, more of their friends will be in misery, but everything will cost more. And that’s just the good news.
He just EO’d a shutdown of TPP, it’s dead. Which is exactly what he said he’d do. And now plans to renegotiate deals with individual countries. So bullshit isn’t walking on that one. Now i have no doubt whatsoever that he’ll make a hamfisted mess of of it. Unless he lets saner heads prevail, which could possibly happen. He’s negotiating with Foxconn for a $7b manufacturing plant in PA. The wages are what to watch for there, and right to work vs the unions.
TPP was dead in the water. Bernie made sure of that. Wait and see what incentives he offers manufacturers: if they don’t send their plants to Mexico it will be because they are able to pay near Mexican wages, with Mexican worker’s rights, at home. Unemployment was under 5% when Trump arrived. Because of crap pay and gig jobs. If you think that’s going to change then I’ve got six bridges to sell you real cheap. Trump voters have sold the country down river for a mess of stale potage.
Do i think crap pay and gig jobs are going to change? I do not. Remember, i’m in that demographic. And as i said, watch the wages, right to work, and union situation. Pay wages too low that people don’t want the jobs? Ok, so hire illegal labor then. Oh wait… They’ll screw themselves. And surely you know how to read between the lines on those bogus unemployment figures, right? Start with the U6, then look to numbers of hours worked, workforce participation, and disability claims. Just for starters. Look at the seasonality. And then look at how many of those jobs went to Americans.
On the infrastructure thing, a while ago they asked the states for project proposals, and they’ve gotten proposals from around 43 of them. They figured it was a better way to do it then pork. SOunds kinda reasonable on the surface. Privatizing it, if that’s their plan,doesn’t.
But look. Any Clinton voters are going to be opposed to anything Trump does by default, just as Repubs were against Obama, just as people like me were against Clinton might do. And even if he did something good he’ll get no credit from his opponents. That’s what happens when there’s no trust anymore. I sure don’t trust Trump. I didn’t trust Clinton, and i came to not trust Obama. So all we can do is wait and see. But for the moment it seems that at least some of what he’s doing is what he said on the tin. And some (not all – see cabinet appointments, corruption and conflict of interests, etc) of that was the selfsame things i supported Sanders on. So wait and see then.
It isbetter in German; the Orange Leader has signed an order making the 20th of January for evermore . . .
Der nationale Tag des Patriotismus!
How long til someone compliments him on making the trains run on time?
B: Hah-ha . . .When California finally gets a 300kph train running?
Squ will miss today’s trumpery, probly; off to my second home (Chelsea and Westminster Hosp, which btw had the most amazingly perfectly conical real Christmas tree: we checked!) to be made permanently bionic.
It was decided faster than I thought: my GP reckoned ‘cos of Squ’s pretty four-colour day-by-day graphs showing how much shittier life was without it and back on only the bloody morphine for three weeks . . .I’d got a bit fed up with their stoopid ‘on a scale of 1-10, how near death do you feel’ questionnaires, and kept writing in ’11’ :-)
(Actually, I didn’t: just said it. Not entirely sure psychiatrists or psychologists have a sense of humour. Or how low exactly it measures on a scale of 0.1-11. Not since I came across my first in nurse training when I was 17.)
Good luck with the metamorphosis!
Sq,
Yeah, good luck.
Somehow I don’t see 20 January, 2017 – Der nationale Tag des Patriotismus – turning into the first of Trump of Year I, T.E. But a day of perpetual reverence for our national salvation? Sure, why not?
Only the main thing we need saving from at the moment declared the holiday.
Bluth,
Gideon Levy done good, didn’t he? But then he has an educated ear. He may not think he does. He may think that everyone can hear the echoes he can hear, but he’d be very wrong to think that. An echo is just another noise if you never heard the sound being echoed, and most of the people who voted for Trump and even most of those in congress who think they’re unwrapping their Christmas presents never heard it. And you can be sure that everyone who’s now saying “Come on, let’s give the guy a chance” and “At least it isn’t that fraud/crook/bitch/bumbling-comma-lying-corporate-sellout Hillary” never heard it and don’t believe anyone else can hear it either. We’re all just Chicken Little-ing ourselves into another spasm of fashionably liberal drama-queening.
But the people up there on the dais knew. The people in the White House know. The new department heads sent forth to slash and burn know, Kellyanne knows and little Sean knows and especially Big Steve knows, and they’ve been waiting a long, long time to let us in on what they know. About the only people who may not know are Trump and sonny-in-law themselves, who may very well think they’re merely hosting the biggest feeding frenzy in our history. But even if so, they’ll be just fine with it when the new boys get around to explaining it to them.
From NYT’s account of Trump’s meeting yesterday with “Congressional Leaders’:
Combine statements like that with the text of his Proclamaition for his National Day of Patriotic Devotion:
The voters who voted for Hillary do not count as ‘real voters’. The ‘People’ are the ones who voted for him, and the only contstitution that matters is the one they have in their hearts. If they don’t believe it, it ain’t true, if they don’t agree with it, it ain’t law, if it don’t suit their idea of peace, it ain’t gonna be peaceful.
I sure as hell can hear the echos that Gideon Levy hears.
I first was aware of encountering the notion of Freedom as a kind of irreducible and uniquely American political/spiritual substance during the Goldwater campaign of 1964. A few of the bright kids in my high school were quite taken with it. I’d known a number of them since kindergarten, we were mostly friends, and it bothered us all that I didn’t get it. I kept asking “Freedom from what? Freedom to do what?” And they kept saying “Just Freedom. How hard is Freedom to understand?”
I wasn’t naive. I knew that the Civil Rights Act had passed that summer, that it was read as threatening that our all white town wouldn’t be all white much longer, that Goldwater opposed it, and that that was mostly all his grown-up supporters could talk about. But not my friends. For them Freedom itself was both tangible and indescribable, and those were just about its only attributes. There are no atoms or constituent pats of Freedom, it just is or isn’t, and here it is and elsewhere it is not. And it won’t be here anymore if the government can tell us what to do.
Like what, I ask. Obey the speed limit? Don’t rob the bank?
No no no, those are laws. Freedom’s not about laws, it’s about being Free.
So I never did figure it out, but I did get used to it. By the time Bush was throwing it around with reference to Iraq, I knew I was on familiar if thoroughly mystical ground. I’ve been listening to the most specious, arrant nonsense imaginable thrown out about it for over fifty years. But not once until now have I heard a man who actually made it to the White House tell me it’s the ether that fills the hearts of free Americans, and that I cannot be a free American if it doesn’t fill mine.
NF and Bluthner:
It is not really a new concept. Notice that Trump ended, deliberately with “no peace where the people do not pray for it“.
It is the old idea that we are not really a secular republic, that only the right sort of religious believers can be good citizens, that is the mystical idea they are throwing around.
Even Joe Leiberman, that nasty fool from Conn. whom Gore took along for his Veep (and who later played a key role in preventing a “public option” in the ACA, damn him to hell), even Joe emitted that thought very openly – while running in 2000 with Gore. He opined that only active members of a religious congregation can be good citizens of this country.
I read that and stopped walking very actively for the Gore/Asshole ticket.
Now that Pence is along with our self-proclaimed “strong Christian” New Great Leader, we can expect to see a lot more of this bullshit. Among the other varieties we can expect that one too.
Kev,
I can’t help but laugh out loud at the idea that Trump ever once said one single word about God or Prayer without laughing loudly to himself on the inside. And can’t begin to credit that even the most faith-blinded evangelical can credit, even for a moment, even though it works so out so well for their crowd, that Trump isn’t laughing at Believers out of both sides of his mouth. We’ve never elected an individual less concerned with religion, less overtly or even clandestinely religious. Trump is so blatantly obviously a stone hedonist, who worships his god in the mirror every morning and no where else ever, that the word ‘prayer’ can only pass his lips with a mocking sneer.
I guess you will have noticed that I myself pointed out the “no peace where people do not pray for it” line. Trump don’t give a shit about praying to anybody but Trump, but he knows what he means there, and I don’t think it has anything to do at all with god and all to do with which group espouses the creed that Nat points out, which is Freedom. Which includes, most importantly, as Nat points out, freedom from large amounts of melanin.
Pence is a different matter, and those words play two ways for him, but with Trump it ain’t about God, it’s about US vs Them and the Holy Hatred that conflict delivers. And nothing more, but nothing less.
Bluthner:
yes, the freedom from excessive presence of melanin is very important and very precious.
And being trampled upon by the Godless Hordes of Intruders, in these perilous times.
Fear the Other!! Fear the Different!! Be afraid, be very very afraid.
But you are wrong, I think that the Believers among Trump’s supporters realize, yet that he worships himself only. Most of them don’t see that, yet.
Some of them will, in due course.
Kev,
If they don’t see it then they must really be a dumb as Amy says they are. Me I just cannot beleive they are that stupid, or that credulous. Selfish, sure. Sanctimonious as all get-out, sure. But not that stupid. Not that blind.
Bluthner:
yes, they are that credulous. That is the word. Credulous to a really insane level.
You can see them in mega-churches on any Sunday or in certain schuls on any Saturday, weaving back and forth and/or holding their hands in the air.
If the Right Source tells them something, it has the sanction of Jeebus Himself, or Yahweh or whomever.
It has now surfaced, that a cult of Hindus, strong supporters of PM Modi in India are crowning Trump as King of the World.
Kev,
Sure they act like they believe it, because they don’t give a shit if Trump believes what he says so long as he gives them what they want. They may even tell themselves that God is using Trump for his own ends. But even the most credulous god botherer in the mega church couldn’t in his or her heart of hearts actually truely and honestly believe that Trump has accepted Jesus Christ as his Saviour. Tell me the opposite is true all day long and I will never believe you.
But the Hindu thing, sure, why not: that particular crowd has had an unashamed crush on Hitler since forever.
Bluthner:
yeah, the Hindu thing, it’s a splinter group but they also still revere their member, their brother in the movement, who murdered Ghandi-ji.
As for the volk of the mega-churches, you can believe me or not. But millions of them think Trump is an honest and Christian man, maligned by the un-Godly, because their pastors tell them so.
And they believe that.
Some will see through their fog of delusions, eventually. Many won’t, ever.
Hells bells, there is a faction of the ultra-Orthodox Jews who still don’t accept that the world is round, or moves around the sun, because they believe that Torah tells them otherwise.
Kev,
You’re over-complicating it. Sure, you’re telling the unvarnished absolute truth – and by the way, I agree with you that 68.3% of the mega-churched believe it when they’re told that in Trump, we see how Jesus has rescued yet another mega-sinner from mega-hell: Praise Him! Praise Him! Praise Him! – but you’re still over-complicating it.
All Trump is saying – all the little snot who wrote the speech is making him say – is that if you want any kind of peace in this country, then from now on you will be seen to pray for it, out loud and where you can be seen to pray for it, in the one true, correct, and approved way, using the true, correct, and approved words, and among your true, correct, and approved ilk. That’s it . That’s all of it. That’s all he’s saying and that’s all he believes. But trust me, he does believe just that much. And so do I.
NF:
oh, I do get that part of it. Being an aging cantankerous old rabble-rouser I intend to ignore that bit of instruction but I did perceive it, as a message.
And fine!! There will be no peace in this country for a while. So be it.
Back to the post at the start of this thread, me also being a stubborn cantankerous old rabble-rouser . . . the pre-inauguration surge in women stepping up to run for office all over this country, was only reinforced last Saturday by a truly amazing turnout in dozens of locations, here and elsewhere around the world but especially here.
Some of it was misdirected and some of it was foolish, as usual for such events.
But in every location where they marched, some will get serious and remain involved.
The Emperor thinks he killed all of the Jedi’s membership. The Emperor is an arrogant fool.
Kev,
I joined them on Saturday here, along with one of my daughters. Half the crowd was male. Or at a pinch 45%. Some clever signage. “We will Overcomb” was popular. It felt good to stand up and be counted but if I’m honest it also felt futile. Especially when we got trapped in a corner with the “Crush Capitalism” contingent, and then a woman on the podium tried to get everyone to sing a ballad the sisters used to sing at Greenham Common. But yes, the Emperor is a fool, but quite a lot of the time he’s foolish like a fox.
And now for something completely different. An oldie but goodie, offered up as a get well present to Squirrel. Ladies and gentlemen, I give you the multi-talented David Brooks.
The feeble remains of the once-useful web site Slate still run the occasional good piece. Here’s one (courtesy of Madame), an explication de texte of Brooks’ ah thoughts on the women’s marches of last weekend. Written by Ben Mathis-Lilley, who every once in a while emerges from his usual role as a Politico-style selective facts reporter to tell us what he really thinks. Which he then often does in fine style. (“…David Brooks, who is to genuine intellectual inquiry as Flintstones vitamins are to the polio vaccine, filed a column Tuesday..”)
I don’t believe I’ve ever seen Brooks be more fatuous. Read it, and learn, as I did, that “reproductive rights, equal pay, affordable health care, action on climate change” are “all important matters, and they tend to be voting issues for many upper-middle-class voters in university towns and coastal cities.” Ponder, as I did, how everyone beneath the upper-middle-class is unaware that more money and access to a doctor now and then can sometimes be useful. Then, after a short break while the paramedics subdue your hyperventilating, read on to learn what they should have been marching about if they want to be “an effective opposition to Donald Trump”: they should be mobilizing against “the way the post-World War II order is increasingly being rejected as a means to keep the peace.”
I am so, so envious. If I could only have invented a character like Brooks I’d be a millionaire several times over by now. And I hope I haven’t managed to dislodge Squirrel’s stitches.
From that Slate article:
And there I was marching equal pay, reproduction rights, affordable health care, and against treating a lying fascist thug as if he has done anything at all to deserve the respect once due to the highest office in the U.S., and when I should have been mobilizing to re-define nation states! Fuck me, I’m hopeless, and so were 98% of the other hundred thousand.
Plus this Brooks clown actually thinks capitalism is threatened? Has he met the people I met, the ones waving the ‘destroy capitalism’ placards? I guess not. The whole lot of them couldn’t threaten a mob of sheep. Clearly he hasn’t met one of the eight men who own now as much capital as a full 50% of the entire planetary population. He does need to get out more. Maybe we could invite him to join us here?