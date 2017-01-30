OK so last week, week 1 for Hoppy the Wonder Nazi’s administration, was a doozy, ending with the unleashing of a Muslim ban cynically marketed, as is standard procedure now, as Something Else.

It’s not a Muslim ban, he and his cronies insist, but a safety measure, though it included restrictions on travel from Muslim majority countries which have not as yet produced anyone convicted of any terrorist acts on US soil, but did not include restrictions on any Muslim countries which most definitely have, but in which Der Führer has some rather large and juicy business interests. Oh, and Christians will be given preferential treatment, he says. But it’s not about religion, let’s be clear.

Shorter version; it’s the beginnings of a systematic program of religious persecution and he’s lying.

The ban was unleashed without any prior announcement or time for any of the agencies charged with responsibility for implementation to plan strategy, thus guaranteeing chaos, and that was justified with the absurd argument that if there had been any prior “warning”, say a week, “the bad dudes” would have all rushed into the US before the door could be slammed shut.

Never mind that nobody from any of those countries can just hop on a plane at the last-minute and be eating pizza in New York a mere few hours later. Nobody, that is, who has not the requisite paperwork, which takes at a minimum several weeks to procure, not uncommonly months, and in some cases years in a security vetting process which currently has, as a practical matter, a 100% success rate.

Shorter version; he’s lying. Again.

Naturally enough, confusion ensued, people got out in the streets in numbers that I must say are impressive for midwinter, emergency stays were applied for and granted by Federal Courts, some caught up in the net were released, some were not, and apparently some rogue Border/Customs agents at Dulles airport told some congress member to go fuck themselves when they tried to ensure that those still held (now illegally) were at least give access to legal representation.

So now there is talk of a constitutional crisis abroad in the land. Probably because when the White House or any Federal agency declines to abide by Federal Law as interpreted by a Federal Court, that, basically, is a constitutional crisis. Der Führer and his minions insist everything is going along “very nicely”.

So they’re lying about that too, unsurprisingly.

How things will play out this week is unclear. If Der Führer follows the template he’s been using all along, in his whole life not just since he became a candidate for prez, he’ll try to push this to the back burner by crowding out the front burners with a new pot full of fresh soup.

Tomorrow, we’re told, will be an announcement about who has been selected to be the SCOTUS nominee, and I think we can be sure that it will be someone with a judicial history sufficient attract all kinds of attention. Indeed, the ability of the nomination to suck up media attention and resources may be a primary reason for the choice of whoever-it-is.

What this week will tell us is whether the media has begun to wake up to how they have been played. Will they continue to pursue the outrageous and draconian immigration measures unleashed last week, or come Friday will all that be pushed below the fold by an outrageous judicial nomination.

Much will depend, I suppose, on how many people continue to turn up at airports and in the street outside Trump Tower and elsewhere.

I don’t know what will happen, but it will really matter, because we are now being governed by bullies, and as with all bullies the more they get away with the more empowered they feel and the more draconian and vicious they become. It’s vital that they get a bloody nose and are forced to back up, on something, somewhere, and as soon as possible.

That hasn’t happened yet.

It must, and soon, before these assholes establish a beachhead so robust they become almost impossible to dislodge. With every “success” that possibility becomes ever stronger.