OK so last week, week 1 for Hoppy the Wonder Nazi’s administration, was a doozy, ending with the unleashing of a Muslim ban cynically marketed, as is standard procedure now, as Something Else.
It’s not a Muslim ban, he and his cronies insist, but a safety measure, though it included restrictions on travel from Muslim majority countries which have not as yet produced anyone convicted of any terrorist acts on US soil, but did not include restrictions on any Muslim countries which most definitely have, but in which Der Führer has some rather large and juicy business interests. Oh, and Christians will be given preferential treatment, he says. But it’s not about religion, let’s be clear.
Shorter version; it’s the beginnings of a systematic program of religious persecution and he’s lying.
The ban was unleashed without any prior announcement or time for any of the agencies charged with responsibility for implementation to plan strategy, thus guaranteeing chaos, and that was justified with the absurd argument that if there had been any prior “warning”, say a week, “the bad dudes” would have all rushed into the US before the door could be slammed shut.
Never mind that nobody from any of those countries can just hop on a plane at the last-minute and be eating pizza in New York a mere few hours later. Nobody, that is, who has not the requisite paperwork, which takes at a minimum several weeks to procure, not uncommonly months, and in some cases years in a security vetting process which currently has, as a practical matter, a 100% success rate.
Shorter version; he’s lying. Again.
Naturally enough, confusion ensued, people got out in the streets in numbers that I must say are impressive for midwinter, emergency stays were applied for and granted by Federal Courts, some caught up in the net were released, some were not, and apparently some rogue Border/Customs agents at Dulles airport told some congress member to go fuck themselves when they tried to ensure that those still held (now illegally) were at least give access to legal representation.
So now there is talk of a constitutional crisis abroad in the land. Probably because when the White House or any Federal agency declines to abide by Federal Law as interpreted by a Federal Court, that, basically, is a constitutional crisis. Der Führer and his minions insist everything is going along “very nicely”.
So they’re lying about that too, unsurprisingly.
How things will play out this week is unclear. If Der Führer follows the template he’s been using all along, in his whole life not just since he became a candidate for prez, he’ll try to push this to the back burner by crowding out the front burners with a new pot full of fresh soup.
Tomorrow, we’re told, will be an announcement about who has been selected to be the SCOTUS nominee, and I think we can be sure that it will be someone with a judicial history sufficient attract all kinds of attention. Indeed, the ability of the nomination to suck up media attention and resources may be a primary reason for the choice of whoever-it-is.
What this week will tell us is whether the media has begun to wake up to how they have been played. Will they continue to pursue the outrageous and draconian immigration measures unleashed last week, or come Friday will all that be pushed below the fold by an outrageous judicial nomination.
Much will depend, I suppose, on how many people continue to turn up at airports and in the street outside Trump Tower and elsewhere.
I don’t know what will happen, but it will really matter, because we are now being governed by bullies, and as with all bullies the more they get away with the more empowered they feel and the more draconian and vicious they become. It’s vital that they get a bloody nose and are forced to back up, on something, somewhere, and as soon as possible.
That hasn’t happened yet.
It must, and soon, before these assholes establish a beachhead so robust they become almost impossible to dislodge. With every “success” that possibility becomes ever stronger.
This ban would appear to be the work of Bannon and Miller, and I don’t mean “the work” in the usual sense. The usual sense would be for B & M to gather up some lawyers and say “This is what we want. Put it into the right words and make damn sure you get all the commas right.” This was done without so much as a law student in sight, so it obviously was not meant to survive a court challenge. Or, rather, to survive a court challenge in court. I can’t help but wonder if they’re thinking we’re past listening to courts now – but I admit that the only evidence I have for saying that is that I assume B & M knew it wouldn’t pass legal muster. I admit that’s a big and possibly unwarranted assumption.
The hand of Bannon was also all over the Holocaust Day Proclamation – don’t say “Jews” or the Storm Front guys will get really, really upset. You might have thought he’d have bigger fish to fry these days, but it looks like he wants to keep the whole aquarium for Breitbart.
“Hi, Donald, lemme explain this to yah, right?
You’re the President, right? Like Chief Executive, right?
So, this is an Executive Order, right?
So, it means, like you tell all them dumb shits in the resta the govamment what they gotta do an’ they do it, right?
An’ if they don’t, you can fire ’em, OK?”
[From the Ladybird Book of the FuehrerPrinzip.]
Actually, in that Executive Order, there’s a neat little provision allowing states and localities to create ghettoes if they want:
‘
There are probably one or two other hidden gems in there.
While I was actually typing the above, this happened:
. . .and replaced her with a Yes-man. [My Italics, of course.]
How can you satirize real life when real life . . .
Squirrel, what the hell is the matter with that silly cow you have as Prime Minister?
What’s your take on whether Trump’s state visit will still occur, and if so, what kind of demonstratons of resistance might it be reasonable to expect?
Well spotted about the ghetto possibility, btw.
Anyone else here old enough to remember Elliot Richardson and the Saturday Night Massacre? That one took five years to develop – a tad more than eleven days.
A whole bunch of people, hundreds at the very least, now face the classical dilemma that no one has ever resolved conclusively: go along with these indefensible orders and become what I despise, or resign and turn the job over to a real fascist who will do it enthusiastically?
Gunny:
Well, there was the need to come back with a paper ‘signed by Herr . . .Mr Trump and I’ proclaiming ‘Trade In Our Time’ or the illusion of the possibility of one — for all sorts of reasons, party, political as well as economic. And to take away some of the Brexit PR from Gove and Farage; and PM’s still imagine they can be the British Greeks to Americans Romans; and that she’s really, really the ‘world statesperson’ she pretends (one up on Merkel); if she couldn’t keep US in line on NATO, Iran, Russia, the continental European countries wouldn’t make it a ‘hard’ Brexit;, it’d be a crippling one. etc etc.
Now, the visit of the Hair Fuehrer. It won’t be cancelled. We have no idea of a date, either. (Possibly Her Maj may be too busy washing her hair/babysitting the great grandchildren on many dates this year*.) It’ll depend a lot now on whether the liberals here keep coming out every weekend, or at least every month, to slag off Trump.** And there’s Prince Charles, who’s already hinted he’d like to tell Trump a thing or two about Climate Change, global warming, and endangered (not including Democrats) species. And I dare say the two boys might like to tell him something about what being an army ‘veteran’ is really like, both of them having been in one . . .
The way things are, could well be a re-run of Dubbya’s if and when. (Helicoptered in to the back garden of Buck House; Mall and St James’s sealed off so he drove to his speech along a couple of totally empty streets, with demonstrators —such as they were, most people just stayed away— way, way back.) Didn’t look too good on the postcards home: no ‘Wish you were here’ on those.
The petition won’t stop it (though that’s a yuuge number of signatures!) but there will now have to be a debate in Parliament about it (or rather about him) which will probably piss him off no end, and thoroughly embarrass TM. In the Hair Fuehrer’s own words: ‘There goes that relationship’ . . .
though the WH will probably find a few comforting phrases from our own handful of Tory neo-fascists to quote.
*Tuesday’s usually the day the PM goes to Buck House to fill HM in on what’s going on. Could be a frosty meeting today. As in ‘WTF have you got me into now?” Mind you, there is something about a tiara, real diamonds, massed Guardsmen and six courses of cutlery on a long Georgian table that tends to subdue even biggish egos, though I don’t think we’ve tried that on anyone with an ego the size of Trump’s before. Putin got a horse-drawn carriage too; Trump’s people would probably demand the LifeGuards escorted him in their tanks instead of on their horses. In the Leader’s own words again, ‘Not gonna happen’.
** There’s a sweet irony in this. Mrs TM has been wittering about Britain being ‘in the world’ instead of ‘only in the EU” and tens of thousands came out reminding her a lot of electors are more ‘of the world’ than she is. Plus, there are her own backbenchers who would love it if she did the same as Trump, and these marches are warnings a lot of shit will fly her way if her old neo-fascist/Little Englanders get their way.
Nat:
I heard on the news here it’s already happened: ‘Get with the programme or go’ was the phrase I heard quoted.
Coming soon to a court near you: “I was only obeying orders . . .’
Squ signed the petition:
When I started this post it was 1,684,095, going up by abt 200 a minute. At this rate ( a couple of hundred thousand a day, allowing for sleeping and coffee breaks) by 20th Feb when the debate is scheduled it could be 4 or 5 million even 10 . . .Now, 1,685,000 and speeding . . .
Sq,
I didn’t mean to make any speculative predictions there. I think it’s a real and obvious dilemma right now for a whole lot of career civil servants.
Re Mrs TM. Any chance she’s already dreaming of the Trump-May-Le Pen Pact of Glitz?
Well squirrel, if Her Majesty can be persuaded to issue a simple statement declining to receive the Orange Shitgibbon, I swear I’ll jettison every resentment I’ve ever held against the House of Windsor.
It’s the right move, PR-wise, too, though I doubt there’s anyone in her orbit with enough sense to see it.
Do it at the last minute, in necessary pleading another bout of the flu if the legal consequences of openly telling him to fuck off are too fraught with difficulties.
Or do a Dorothy Parker; “I regret I shall not be able to attend due to a subsequent engagement.”
Trump-May-Le Pen
Oh dear. That hadn’t occurred to me; mostly because though I (and friends) are assuming she’ll get through the first round of the presidential election, the French will remember the previous fuck up and hold their noses and vote for ‘anybody but Le Pen’.
Though things could get messier than we thought if Fillon (is anyone calling it ‘PenelopeGate’?) collapses. The trouble with the French is that despite some near-catastrophes, the left/liberal cadre simply can’t get the idea of tactical voting (i.e. voting for the ‘least worst’ to keep the ‘absolutely appalling’ down) and will insist on splitting their vote among three or more no-hopers.
That’s really what Marine Le Pen’s party uses every bloody time, and why there is a shocking neo-fascist nationalist in charge in Nice and far too many in communes all over the south (immigrants from Morocco/Algeria) and northeast (dead mining and rust belt).
Actually, I can’t really see that The Hair Fuehrer himself gives a damn about any orientation like that, or in fact any real political alliances with any leaders at all. He doesn’t have a party himself, and the ‘events, dear boy, events’ of the last few days shows both that and that he doesn’t have a clue about them either. Even the one he’s supposed to be of. Steve Bannon, though, is another thing altogether and looks to me as though it’s him who wants to transform Trump’s ‘movement’ into one.
As to HM having diplomatic flu, that’s always a possible reality (she is 90, after all) which would leave Prince Charles hosting (oh dear . . .that’d really go down well) the visit. She can’t, alas, do a Dorothy Parker; at least not to stave it off for ever; constitutionally, she is ‘advised’ by the government. She will have been ‘advised’ May would like Trump to get the full fancy dress 100-gun salute from the Tower (or however many a president gets) thing; but she can’t actually reject the ‘advice’.
She would, I presume, however, do what she did with Dubbya: the Secret Service and CIA didn’t want a crowd of plebs likely to wave placards or pitchforks within a couple of hundred metres of Buck House and she insisted anybody who liked could come right up to the railings in full view and there wasn’t going to be any ‘exclusion zone’ around her house. . .
Now that might scupper the visit. After all, in the Bannon world view, we’re a Sharia Muslim state already, and you couldn’t allow ‘terrists’ that close could you?
Sq,
You’re right about Trump not giving a damn, and you’re right about Bannon giving a yuuge damn, but you may be underestimating Bannon’s influence at the moment. Bannon was snuggling up to the eastern European very-far-right back when it didn’t do him much if any good business-wise – from which I conclude that he did it because it appeals to him. Now I can see Trump asking himself why he’d want to pal around with those losers who can’t even take over their own unlocatable, unpronounceable countries where nobody who’s anybody ever goes to play golf. But I can also see him going along 100% – that is, giving the matter 32 consecutive seconds of concentrated Trump-thought – when Bannon says “Let me handle this, Chief. You’ve got friends there you don’t even know about. And one thing I do know: Trump hears the siren song of Sweet Marine’s calculated adulation loud and clear. As for the UK, he probably thinks he’s been well advised by Nigel F, who’s undoubtedly told him how he singlehandedly pulled off Brexit and how May will have to dance to their tune when the music changes.
There was a time, as recently as eight years ago, when we in the US could afford to laugh at the folly of the French “left/liberal cadre” in not settling for half a loaf when the alternative was obviously an empty plate. Not anymore. I can see Trump offering the disaffected near-right of France a very plausible-sounding deal (Tired of Merkel pulling the strings? You put Marine in charge and as far as I’m concerned, she is Western Europe).
Finally, who the fuck knows what Putin’s telling him? It simply has to be taken for granted that Putin is infinitely better-advised than Trump will ever be.
We don’t need to worry.
Apparently according to a headline I’ve seen: ‘Beyonce’s Pregnancy May Save Us All’.
(Is she, whoever she is, planning to give birth in a stable in Bethlehem then? And who would be the Third at the manger after Trump and Netanyahoo?)
PS, don’t bother telling me anything about her. I’ve lived quite happily so far neither knowing nor caring.
I think I may well have misunderestimated Bannon. Looks like he and Trump’s son-in-law are Trump’s 32-second attention span extension and are going to be ubiquitous.
He’s going to need all the attention span he can rent. When we were only looking at war with Iran and China, 16 seconds apiece was probably enough. But now that we’ll fighting Mexico and Australia as well, I don’t think eight seconds each is going to cut it – hell, some of his Tweets must have taken more than eight seconds to type. How are all these wars going to be fought?
“@Mexico: That does it. You’re all refried beaners,” [Six seconds gone]
“@Australia: That does it. Now you’re the shrimp on the barbie.” [Fifteen seconds gone]
“@Iran: That does it. Hope you like all those flaming towels on your heads, cuz you sure asked for them.” [Twenty-eight seconds gone.]
“@China: That does it. Confucius say-” [BUZZ!] “Uh…Uh,..What was I…I’ll take a double Moo Goo Gai Pan with plenty of egg rolls. And make it snappy cuz Steve and me are hungry.”
No matter how I play it, I just don’t see it working out well.
“Uh, Chief? There’s a guy sez his name’s True Dough on the hotline, and he sez you gotta talk to him right now…”
.
I may misquote this slightly, since I temporarily lost my composure hearing it only a few minutes ago:
So, after barely a week, it’s US against the World . . . (And where have we heard that before?)
Talk about ego . . .megalomania . . .psychopathy . . .This is already getting beyond a mere squirrel.
Apparently the drug Trump’s quack doctor gives him to keep his hair on has erectile dysfunction as a side-effect (may explain several things). Having just read his speech (!) another major side effect must be glossolalia.
FFS, he can’t even concentrate on one damn sentence for more than about three seconds.
I keep telling you folks, the PumpkinFuhrer and his merry crew will screw themselves up quickly.
They are about to be handed their first defeat, the DeVos nomination is now doomed.
And Sessions is no sure bet any more, after the firing of the Deputy AG, just for doing her job.
I predicted that the Senate was the weak spot for this regime and I think it will soon be confirmed, as several appointment confirmations get voted down.
And this in, widely ignored but wonderful: it turns out that a formal appointment to the National Security Council is, for a civilian, subject to Senate confirmation.
That is not policy, its statute law.
Steve Bannon must now visit the Senate, take an oath and sit down and answer questions in public, if he wishes to keep that precious seat at that particular table. I’m sure that several good questions will occur to the Senators, and the best zingers won’t necessarily come from Democrats.
Nobody in their right mind wants you to be wrong about that, Kev. Nobody.
Meanwhile, and just in case, let’s not neglect to keep an eye on the Republican shenanigans in State Legislatures around the nation.
They are of course feeling their oats in a big way now, more than ever (and are very close to controlling enough States to make ramming through some choice Constitutional Amendments not an implausible scenario, and we’d be crazy to think that’s not part of their long game wet dreams), and as an example of how their expectation of civil unrest at the coming excesses is informing their strategy to make the price of civil disobedience as prohibitive as possible,I’ll offer this little gem;
That’s unlikely to pass, of course, or pass constitutional muster even if it does, but it does give valuable insight into the mindset of the people we’re dealing with here. (And adds a whole new dimension to the concept of boorishness too, eh Tommy?)
The latest gambit by McConnell is to schedule the DeVos vote for 6:30 AM, yes AM in the Senate.
It will of course be postponed, any one Senator can kick the can by four days. That’s a rule that will never change because no one wants to lose that one for themselves.
But it starts the clock running.
They are, of course, now stuck. They cannot lose even one more Repub. for DeVos, two have already bolted. One more and she’s finished.
And because of that they cannot move on Sessions . . . because they need his vote for DeVos.
I keep telling y’all . . . the Senate will save us. Just watch.
McCain will soon remember that he’s run his final re-election campaign and has nothing at all to be afraid of.
Sad correction, according to Snopes the rumor about the NSC was wrong. Bannon has been appointed to a committee that sits in, but is exempt from that confirmation process.
Damn. We’ll just have to wait for the first serious lawsuit, for Bannon to be deposed under oath.
Or for Congress to grow a pair.
Kev – re McCain. History has proven one thing for sure: to get McCain to do X, order him to do Y. McConnell has to know that, and has to be very leery of cracking the whip on him. And, of course, as McCain goes, so goes Graham.
re Bannon. Come on. You’ve sat on enough committees. You’re read Parkinson’s Law. Sure, you can exclude people from the official committee, and you can add dozens of people nobody wants. But when you do that, the real committee just adjourns to the vacant conference room down the hall. Bannon is not only on the real committee, he very obviously chairs it. Even if it doesn’t have a name. (Which of course it does, but it’s not for the likes of use to hear.) :
.
NF: of course you’re correct about the Real Committee.
I keep forgetting about Graham, but Trump will be reminded of him regularly, I suspect.
See my post for a new thread. Their problems are bigger than that. As Sun Tzu famously observed, the biggest mistake in any conflict, and the most common one, is to ignore or underestimate the difficulties and weaknesses of one’s opponent.
That mistake has caused all manner of bad decisions. My classic is Gallipoli, the screwed up beachhead fiasco in WW-One. It could have been avoided, easily, had a British Admiral simply gone back up the Dardanelles one more time, several months earlier. The Turks were out of ammunition at the time.
The Royal Navy could have aimed their guns straight into the windows of Topkapi Palace in 1915, to end a war with the Ottomans that actually dragged on into 1918. Czarist Russia may not have collapsed, with a better warm-water supply line. All manner of alternative-history options branch from there.
One admiral, too timid to risk his ships again, for one more day.
They blamed Churchill afterwards, but he wasn’t to blame at all.
FWIW, BBC World Service did a longish thing on Bannon this morning, though it tells you rather more about the people who claim to know him than actually know him.
How many terrorists make a massacre?
Also on the BBC WS as I write is a depressing phone in about the ‘Bowlling Green Massacre’.
Depressing, because, although the WS presenter quoted the whole of a US Justice Dept statement about the ‘massacre’ (including their conclusion that there was no proof in fact that the two people had actually been involved even in incidents in Iraq let alone any massacres) it made no damn difference to too many callers for comfort:
‘An easy mistake to make’; ‘of course she was under stress being questioned’ (she was waterboarded on live TV?) ‘nothing wrong, because [implied: ‘unlike the evil MSM’] she corrected it later.’ (“I meant to say ‘Bowling Green terrorists’ as reported here” is what she actually put on Twitter; ‘massacre’ an easy substitution to make in the heat of the moment, I don’t bloody well think) is a fair flavour.
The trick about propaganda is supposed to be (ffs the Pentagon’s tame Washington Defence University’s been publishing reams and reams of stuff about this for years) it’s not that easy to refute. (Like RT’s splendid array of ‘useful idiots’ who may all think they’re being sincere, but are wonderfully undermining.)
Hell, Kevin, you’re going to need more than three or four renegade Republican Senators to save us.
Squirrel: of course we need more than some renegade GOP Senators to completely stop Trump and his nasty gang. Hell yes.
But the first big speed bump in the road, for Trump is about to be impacted inside the Senate chamber. Any one of eight or so names on that list can sink the DeVos nomination.
And quite a few Senators including some Republicans are probably not trilled by the notion of old Jefferson Beauregard Sessions, to give his full Confederate actual-fact name, as Attorney General. Further, anyone in the Senate who wants to limit the power of the Executive Branch won’t be thrilled that the first Senator to endorse Trump would be the AG who should talk back to him, when necessary.
Slow the bastards down, get them frustrated so they make mistakes, get Trump angry so he keeps on tweeting sick nonsense at 3 am every damned morning . . . and stew that pot for six months or so, and let’s just see what happens.
Re the Bowling Green Massacre;
The problem, again, is that the so-called journalists who conduct these live interviews a) don’t know their shit, and b) are too arrogant and vain to show that they don’t know their shit.
The interviewer in the this case was that fast-talking guy from Philly whose name I can never remember, but this whole thing could have left Zyklon Barbie spluttering and embarrassed in full view of everyone if he had just said something like “gosh, I guess the media didn’t cover it too well because it seems to have slipped my mind. Remind me, when was that massacre and how many people were killed?”
But he couldn’t because even though he didn’t have any fucking clue what she was talking about (or he would have called her on it. Mathews, that’s his name, and he’s actually no pushover when he knows they’re lying), he was scared to be embarrassed in the event there truly had been a massacre he didn’t remember. So he let it slide, and now she’s off the hook.
It’s this “live media” vulnerability, inherent in this day of talking heads hired more for their photogenic qualities and presentation manner than for their scholarship or knowledge, which allows so many carnival barkers and flim-flam artists to get away with their bullshit so readily. Print and internet media catches up fairly quickly, but by then it’s too late because that last lie has been buried by half-a-dozen more.
Gunny,
I’ll see that and raise. I am morally certain that the designated spokespeople and surrogates are following a planned strategy of throw out any and all made up facts that appear to strengthen our case, and by the time the few viewers/readers who will read the inevitable refutation have done so, make sure you’ve thrown out 49 more. The proof is in the polling numbers: enough people believe these claims long after they’ve been refuted. Calling the Bowling Green Massacre a blunder or a gaffe entirely misses the point.It isn’t a blunder or a gaffe at all. It’s chaff (“window” in the UK) deliberately dropped to confuse the enemy radar.