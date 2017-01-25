quotes to be proud of
"I'm often loose with my tongue. I may have said something about the NAACP being un-American or Communist, but I meant no harm by it."
—Jeff Sessions, Trump's nominee for US Attorney General.
“Resist”
Brings new meaning to a “sign of the times.”
Here’s the letter I sent the NYT, after writing all of my elected officials about the newest Bannon debacle.
The asinine wall may not work but it’s long past time that we insisted that our justice system does.
With the sweet news and delicious irony that the obsession with voter fraud caught the first bear in the honey trap –Steve Bannon–I’m eager to see how quickly our criminal justice system kicks into gear to try him for this crime.
Had a black person, Muslim, or Mexican American done the same, we can safely assume he or she would be on their way to prison. So what will happen to the thug’s henchman?
I have written all of my elected officials and demanded that they do their jobs and work as checks and balances against this ongoing crime spree. I urge others to do the same. I want to know which specific steps will be taken to hold Bannon, Comey, and the POTUS accountable for their crimes. And let’s be clear, they are crimes. There is no gray area in registering to vote in two states, fixing an election, and stealing from a charity, and that’s the short list.
As I just told my senators, if you do not feel capable of doing your jobs and holding rich, white men to the same standard everyday citizens are held, then please resign now so that those up to the task can take over. Our freedoms and democracy are at stake.
On Saturday, millions of us worldwide marched to make clear that we will not sit idly by while these criminals rob the coffers, break the rules, and run roughshod over our democracy. The games are over; we citizens are holding them to account.
With gag orders against agencies, the dismantling of the EPA’s website, the climate page disappeared, the arrest of four journalists who face a decade in prison for betting swept up in the crowd near the lit car on inauguration day, the ongoing attacks on the press, the stunt at the CIA, the absurd lies about crowd size, the ongoing nepotism and calumny at every level of the cabinet and in every office, it is clear that it has never been more important to resist this fall into criminal tomfoolery.
We are in trouble, but at least that is now clear. I had students call the White House today to insist that Bannon be tried with a crime. Many of them drove to DC and took part in their first protests.I have written my elected officials nearly every day since the election, protested on Saturday, started networking with local groups, and have signed more petitions in the past month than I have in my life. Something is shifting and changing. I just hope it is not too little too late.
The sign I carried read on one side: Because some of us refuse to go quietly into that good nightand on the other: Rage, rage against the dying of the light.
Time to “rage” and resist pointedly and with a purpose and dismantle this machine.
Careful what you ask for there, AllBright: it was no crime whatever for Bannon to be registered in two states. Perfectly legal. Would have been a crime if he cast ballots in two states, but he didn’t.
Trump is pretending that there is some scandal in millions of people being registered in two states. (Generally people who move from one state to another, and don’t de-register themselves in the state they leave, because who would bother to do that? Give it time you’ll be dropped from the rolls and you have no intention of voting twice.) If Trump is allowed to get away with convincing anyone at all that being registered twice is a scandal, then he wins: he was right all along, something was rotten in the state of the election machinery.
The truth of course is that voting fraud is pretty much trivial to nonexistent these days, at least when it comes to national elections. That is the fact that Trump cannot acknowledge, the fact that burns his ass, the fact that frightens him.
If you and others start calling for Bannon’s head for being twice registered, when he broke no law, all you will do is lift Trump off the hook upon which he has impaled himself. Which is the exact opposite of what you mean to do, I know. But as I say, go carefully. All Bannon has to do is say he registered twice to show how easily it could be done, and Trump gets away with another huge lie. Please don’t help him do it.
For a fairly sober analysis of Trump’s motives for stirring up outrage (and using Bannon’s double registration as bait): https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2017/jan/26/donald-trump-voter-fraud-lie-political-gain-explanations
ABW,
Ditto to what Bluth said. When I moved to Vermont I registered to vote. Legally, though I was still registered in Illinois. When I voted in Vermont, I disqualified myself from voting in Illinois. At the time I still had a house in Illinois, the house where I was registered, so I could have gone back and voted there – and then I’d have disqualified myself from voting in Vermont. I didn’t break any laws, so please stop telling Jeff Sessions that I did.
Fair enough Bluthner; though I still think it’s priceless that once the press is invited to poke around, the first thing it turns up is Bannon. When the story first broke, the point the press was making was that by Trump’s standards it’s fraud/a crime; which still begs the question: Is he going to hold his own inner circle to the standards he insists on for others? Of course not. A greater bunch of hypocrites were never assembled under one roof.