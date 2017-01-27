Been getting a lot of these for months now, but this is first one from the orange-hued shitgibbon himself;
Looks like he’s using a private email server to me. Can’t imagine where he got an idea like that.
9k, I don’t want to rain on your parade, but I’d be a little suspicious of the authenticity of that email. Never before has Mr Trump shown such a close familiarity with grammar and coherence.
You’re just fucking jealous because you didn’t get one.
You’re not fooling anybody.
Of course I’m jealous! You win a million bucks, and all I’ve ever won is four cruises and an extended warranty on my car. And the cruises were so un-memorable that I wouldn’t even believe I’d taken them if they hadn’t shown up on my American Express bill, and now my mechanic tells me that this warranty on my magneto and carburetor aren’t very likely to do me any good.