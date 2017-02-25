about those shiny objects…

We have reflexes for essentially the same reasons that bacteria have them. They can’t help but use them and neither can we.
We also can think, and sometimes we even do, but nobody thinks while their reflexes have taken control. Nobody thinks while their reflexes are in charge because thinking requires attention, and paying attention is the polar opposite of reacting reflexively.
This business of an outrage every twenty minutes keeps our reflexes on the playing field and our attention on the sidelines and out of the game. I’m not saying that’s why they do it, only that it’s one effect of doing it.
Still, I do believe that that is why they do it – I just don’t have access to Steve’s notes (assuming that he makes notes). I suspect it because he can’t have helped but notice how well this trick worked for Trump in the campaign, just as Trump must have previously noticed how well it works in the reality TV trade.
Promise and then deliver something for the reflexes to get excited about every few seconds, and everyone’s attention span is effectively reduced to zero.
Theologians and philosophers can and do argue endlessly about whether free will actually exists, but I have never heard anyone claim that there can be free will without choice, or that there can be choice without some kind of awareness that is more than purely reflexive. We are without even the illusion of free will when we are in the grip of one reflexive command after another.
Being under the constant control of our reflexes is tiring, not to mention unpleasant for people who have gotten used to thinking even a little. One consequence of this was well expressed by the famous psychologist Terry Pratchett:
“…people don’t like change. But make the change happen fast enough and you go from one type of normal to another.”
On December 7 of 1941 we were at peace, on December 8 we were at war, and well before new year’s the new normal of war had thoroughly sunk in. Sunk into a population that had collectively refused to go to war for two years of nearly constant thought about it, then embraced doing exactly that one Sunday morning without the barest trace of thought.
Steve knows that. Our Steve’s a thinker, yes he is.
He’s hardly the first politician to notice this. I used to be a poll watcher, and in ’72 I was supposed to watch the last paper-ballot precinct in Chicago. Paper-ballot precincts were designed for stealing votes (there are simply so many good ways to do it!), and I was supposed to keep them from being stolen (ha!). I showed up at 6 AM and met the precinct captain — the guy who would do the stealing — and we kicked the rules around over coffee. He was a hell of a nice guy, and he seemed to take a real paternal interest in me. He said:
* “You seem like a bright kid, so I need to do what I do in the first half hour. I need to be done before you even begin to figure out what you’re seeing. After that, we’ve both got a long, boring day coming up.”
And we did. Fourteen hours later we got down to the votes at the bottom of the ballot box and I finally figured out what he’d done, but by then it well and truly was done.
I never felt so helpless before, and I think I’m seeing the same thing happening now — get it done before they figure it out, which they will do eventually.
Being of that opinion, I become very frustrated at the notion that the important stuff can still happen, is still happening at congress-speed, at court-speed, at government-speed.
All that was the old normal.
* Some but not all of this paraphrasing is from ancient memory, but the part in bold is word for word.
(Ed note; the method of voting fraud referred to is the chain ballot technique, as Nat explains in a comment thread elsewhere. —9K’)
Nat, you told the first half of that story a few years back and I’ve often wondered how the guy could fiddle the votes while you were watching and get away with it. Now it’s been explained it seems glaringly obvious. Same as it seems glaringly obvious that Bannon’s plan is to follow Machiavelli’s advice and get done as much of his radical change and inflict as much of the pain he feels he has to inflict, right out of the gates, as quickly and as ruthlessly as possible, serially, before anyone has a chance to react to the first insult he’s nine more insults down the road.
According to Machiavelli, once all the work of smashing things up has been done up front, the Tyrant can then spend the rest of his term not doing more new terrible things, which will cause his victims to feel deep relief. And why they are feeling relieved he consolidates his newly won powers.
I’m sure that is the plan.
I’m also sure if I can see that is the plan then so can millions of others. And yet- given as you say the turning the supertanker around (lack of) speed of congress court and government, Bannon continues to hew to the course Machiavelli laid out and still looks likely to get pretty fucking far down the road before he will find any bridges out or checkpoints that can’t be bulldozed over. The courts stopped the travel ban but the point of the travel ban was never to prevent decent Muslims with visas and green cards from travelling to the U.S., it was to broadcast to the angry base that “I am trying to deliver my promises, and look who is trying to stop me!”
High profile deportations of harmless hard-working undocumented workers, especially ones that rip functioning (brown) familes to shreds feed that same monster, so those are all success stories as well.
What will, or rather could, stop Bannon and Trump is an out and out crime. Probalby nothing less than an out and out crime will stop him. Odds are the crime will involve traitorous dealings with Putin. The difficulty will be securing hard enough evidence, of course, but the other difficulty will be making sure the executive branch (which includes FBI and CIA and Justice) fully investigates and robustly prosecutes. If the head of the executive orders them to ignore the crime and look the other way, which I assume is one way the inevitable crisis will precipitate, it’s not a done deal that the investigation continues or the prosecution commences. That depends on individual personalities, quite a few of them, and how much courage they possess and how much soldidarity they can find with each other. And of course how much Congress is willing to back them up.
So as you say it’s exactly like watching a deadly car crash in slow motion. We could run a Calcutta on when the crisis comes, and how many are going to die in it, but that would be macabre.
Here, yesterday, being stuck in a place I hadn’t expected to be stuck in, and finding nothing else to hand, I read an entire Daily Telegraph (arch Tory) from cover to cover. Found at least four different pieces in it explaining why Trump is a Good Thing (even if he is hopelessly vulgar). No suggestion at all that he has even attempted to trod on the constitution. Just a long slow exhalation of relief that he isn’t Hillary.
And this morning Trump says he won’t attend the Correspondant’s dinner. No surprise there, but oh please please please could they throw it anyway and invite Obama back to say anything he now is free to say.
Lo and behold there’s a good article in the G pulling back the veil on exactly how (and who) ‘they’ are doing what they are doing.
Sorry so many quotes now follow, but it’s a long article and well worth your time to read it:
So in a nutshell, Trump and Bannon are relying heavily on, and so far winning heavily by, using AI that mines Facebook. and moves at the speed of light, instead of the speed of Congress or the courts or government. And no one on the other side has figured out how even to begin to counter it.
And, more tongue in cheek but tracking more or less the self same notion, in a cramped (and funny) British parochial fashion, Steward Lee.
So how to fight back? In a useful, lighting quick way? (Individual brainand finger-typing sepeed being, obviously, hopelessly too slow.)
That’s a very fine article from the G. I started ranting about “predictive analytics” and politics on the G during the 2012 campaign. I’m nowhere near prescient enough to discover something like that on my own; rather, I was being bombarded with sales pitches for predictive analytics products and all that they can do in my business life. I couldn’t not pay attention. Neither could (nor can) anyone else in business who has any kind of marketing problem to solve. Yet outside of that very large world, the subject was (and still mostly is) skeptically seen as a vaguely paranoid, vaguely Orwellian conspiracy theory. Yet in 2015 sales of predictive analytics products – not the data generated using predictive analytics, not the sales of goods and services and vote generated by that data, but just the sales of predictive analytics tools themselves – amounted to $2.4bn. With projections for four times that volume by 2020.
In 1968 Robert Maynard Hutchins, who is best known for designing my education, wrote a short picture book called Zuckerkandl! which became an animated film of the same name. Both the book and the movie discuss the fictitious Austrian thinker Alexander Zuckerkandl and his anything-but-fictitious philosophy of life. The goal of life, Zuckerkandl reveals, is to get through it with as little pain as possible. Stuck as he was in that technologically crude era, he placed all his hopes on television. He chose as his motto “Let all your experiences be vicarious!” and advised constant immersion in television as a way to prevent the real lives of others from intruding, with all the pain they bring, into your own pristine and wholly vicarious inner world. There can be no doubt that Zuckerkandl was a prophet, nor that we should of course honor him as one – after all, we did have our first made for TV war in 1991, and only a few years afterward learned that we can get the same absorbing thrill by watching OJ’s white Bronco creep up and down a freeway for days and days on end – but we really should notice how the science of delivering a purely vicarious life has moved on since those early, pioneering days.
Hutchins’ little book was of course a social satire, and a damn good one – but he got one thing wrong. People, it turns out, don’t want their vicarious lives to be free of feelings, even free of unpleasant feelings. People seem to need to feel a certain, manageable amount of all the primary emotions – including (and especially) fear and anger. The key is the word manageable: in marketing terms (and this whole subject is 100% about marketing), the successful practitioner will stimulate a critical but not incapacitating level of psychic unease, while simultaneously delivering the legendary “call to action” – the easy-to-follow prescription that will make that unease go away. On social media (as in many traditional advertising media before it, but to a much greater extent) the delivery system for that prescription is a manufactured sense of community. Want her to like you? Successful playboys use Old Spice! Drink too much last night? Smart drinkers take Alka Seltzer! Brown people with bombs creep you out? Kick ’em out! Trump creep you out? Just convince yourself of this!
And what do predictive analytics bring to this task? They identify common denominators. (82% of people who buy Alka Seltzer suffer from that queasy, bloated feeling – and look, Joe complains about feeling queasy and bloated, so target this Alka Selzer ad at him right this very instant!). That’s what Google sells, which makes it what Breitbart and the Guardian and everyone else in media buys. It’s a tool, and that’s all it is. It can work in the service of love, truth and beauty, or in the service of hate, lies, and everyone’s worst nightmares. But like any tool, what it does best and what it can’t do at all determines and limits the results you can get from it. A hammer can only bash things, a saw can only cut things, and predictive analytics can only deliver the very simplest ideas to people who have shown themselves to be members of a statistical group that, as a whole, responds in the desired way to those ideas.
But here’s its biggest innovation when it comes to politics. It works on the people who normally are not interested in politics as such – on the people who until now have willfully and very successfully inoculated themselves against politics and political ideas. The technical term of art is “market discovery.” And these guys have discovered a political market that no one has ever managed to tap before.
Don’t know where this fits, except that it’s a reminder you do not piss off a very big international broadcaster with very broad reach which also happens to have a very extensive archive that a producer can mine very productively in just a couple of hours. . .
The BBC World Service (their tag is ‘The ‘world’s Radio Station’ now) has been broadcasting a few minutes of a Trump compilation some of which goes back decades several times a day over the whole weekend. It starts of funny and ends rather scarily. A parody i itself of the last 18 months—in hos own words.
One segment is an interview he took part in with Dame Edna Everage: “I love that picture in our book of you hugging your tower.” Another where he gets steamed up (very, very nastily) at Ruby Wax, enough, she says, to really scare her, and threatens to throw her off his plane. “He obviously doesn’t like clever women.”
One segment is an eery reflection of today from maybe 30 years ago, where he says the US is failing, every country takes advantage, etc,etc. Just as (I think it was) Polly Toynbee wrote in the G a few weeks back.
Nat: That ‘chain ballot’ thing is fascinating. Been trying to work out if I could get a Red Squirrel Party candidate in to win here that way, but I don’t think it can be done . . .Was it just Chicago or could it be done everywhere?
Bluthner: thanks for that link.
Though I remain a bit sceptical about how much it helped the ‘Leave’ vote except in so far as it encouraged and enlarged its constituents’ feelings. (Though that is actually an endorsement of the tactics, isn’t it?) They did win, but it wasn’t by the huge majority I suspect someone like Farrago may have been promised. Though (photographed at the table with Trump) maybe he’s (literally) dining out on it.
I (and other friends, one who worked for ‘Remain’, were incensed at how the ‘Remain’ strategists (hah!) just totally failed to get across the purely personal benefits of staying in the EU: like ‘your’ cheap holidays in Spain or Greece, ‘your’ all-year-round strawberries from Holland. ‘Your’ interest-free European car you drive ‘your’ kids to school in. Or even, ‘that bridge you drive across every day: the EU paid for half of that’ or whatever. That is, they failed as much as ‘Leave’ won.
Those sorts of things are still what the Brexiteers think they will keep somehow (it’s what they think is meant by ‘free trade’) and they are going to get very, very disappointed.
It’s a very long time since ‘Free Trade’ was a political issue in Britain (it’s been a part of school history lessons no-one ever really paid much attention too) and I can’t help but think a lot of Brexiteer voters thought “(and still do) it meant ‘Kostenlos’ trade.
Squirrel,
I don’t know either, but if it helped by even 5%….
I agree the Remain campaign was utterly hopeless. Utterly. But then it was run by Cameron and Osborne so of course it was hopeless. The only good thing about the victory of the Leave campaign is that we don’t have to see or hear from those two any longer. Though Osborn is lurking in our ‘hood. People I know keep running into him. Not sure I could hold my tongue if/when I might do the same.
Brexiteers seem to have no conception whatever about trade. Except for the hedge fundies who know very well how much they stand to gain by turning London into a regulation-free tax haven. Some of them seem to taken an Amy-type line: i.e. I know if I vote to leave I’m just going to get fucked up even worse than I already am, but then so are all those people I hate going to get fucked up, too, and I care more abougt fucking them up than I do about getting fucked up.
What is your sense now of how the French election might pan out?
Also that quote in the G article, about Trump having a ‘word room’
That makes his famous remark “I have all the best words” read a lot differently. At the time I (and quite a lot of other people) thought it was just idiotspeak.
Sq,
There are two preconditions for running a chain ballot: (1) you need a bunch of voters you can buy and (2) you need paper ballots. That was a skid row precinct, and the conditions for buying its votes were set up by some of the most gullible do-gooders in the history of gullible do-gooding: someone proposed making the sale of alcoholic beverages illegal on election days, and every bluenose in sight jumped on the bandwagon. Oh yes oh yes oh yes, let not the benighted lower classes squander their feeble Powers of Reasoning through their notorious and habitual weak-willed surrender to Strong Drink on this of all days! Every damn one of them fell for it and the law passed by a landslide. So when you carried your pristine ballot out of the polling place and into the alley where the operation was set up, you traded it for the only 50-cent pint of industrial muscatel you were going to see till midnight.
There are no more paper ballots, and if I were going to steal elections today, I’d do it the way we’re stealing them now: not by trying to manufacture votes for my guy but by suppressing the other guy’s numbers. Works better than chain ballots ever dreamed of working.
Re the French election: this should work well…
Re the French election: shit, I just wanted him to host the correspondants’ dinner. Those guys think big!
NF:
the problem for Bannon and his boy Cheeto Benito is, that tool, predictive analytics, can be used against them as well as by them. It’s a context-neutral tool, can be used to promote any point of view.
And fear of what is being done TO us by the new regime, can be stirred up just as easily as the fear generated by this regime of what “the Others”, them furriners and aliens and such, are doing to the honest volk of this nation.
A tool is a tool. It can be adapted to different uses by different users.
There are other target audiences, which sat out the 2016 election, still to be mobilized, and many of them are immune to the charms of this regime.
Kev,
So who is going to wield this tool against the Tool in Chief? The DNC? And will it work on higher information voters as well as it works on lower information voters? I wonder.