about those shiny objects…

We have reflexes for essentially the same reasons that bacteria have them. They can’t help but use them and neither can we.
We also can think, and sometimes we even do, but nobody thinks while their reflexes have taken control. Nobody thinks while their reflexes are in charge because thinking requires attention, and paying attention is the polar opposite of reacting reflexively.
This business of an outrage every twenty minutes keeps our reflexes on the playing field and our attention on the sidelines and out of the game. I’m not saying that’s why they do it, only that it’s one effect of doing it.
Still, I do believe that that is why they do it – I just don’t have access to Steve’s notes (assuming that he makes notes). I suspect it because he can’t have helped but notice how well this trick worked for Trump in the campaign, just as Trump must have previously noticed how well it works in the reality TV trade.
Promise and then deliver something for the reflexes to get excited about every few seconds, and everyone’s attention span is effectively reduced to zero.
Theologians and philosophers can and do argue endlessly about whether free will actually exists, but I have never heard anyone claim that there can be free will without choice, or that there can be choice without some kind of awareness that is more than purely reflexive. We are without even the illusion of free will when we are in the grip of one reflexive command after another.
Being under the constant control of our reflexes is tiring, not to mention unpleasant for people who have gotten used to thinking even a little. One consequence of this was well expressed by the famous psychologist Terry Pratchett:
“…people don’t like change. But make the change happen fast enough and you go from one type of normal to another.”
On December 7 of 1941 we were at peace, on December 8 we were at war, and well before new year’s the new normal of war had thoroughly sunk in. Sunk into a population that had collectively refused to go to war for two years of nearly constant thought about it, then embraced doing exactly that one Sunday morning without the barest trace of thought.
Steve knows that. Our Steve’s a thinker, yes he is.
He’s hardly the first politician to notice this. I used to be a poll watcher, and in ’72 I was supposed to watch the last paper-ballot precinct in Chicago. Paper-ballot precincts were designed for stealing votes (there are simply so many good ways to do it!), and I was supposed to keep them from being stolen (ha!). I showed up at 6 AM and met the precinct captain — the guy who would do the stealing — and we kicked the rules around over coffee. He was a hell of a nice guy, and he seemed to take a real paternal interest in me. He said:
* “You seem like a bright kid, so I need to do what I do in the first half hour. I need to be done before you even begin to figure out what you’re seeing. After that, we’ve both got a long, boring day coming up.”
And we did. Fourteen hours later we got down to the votes at the bottom of the ballot box and I finally figured out what he’d done, but by then it well and truly was done.
I never felt so helpless before, and I think I’m seeing the same thing happening now — get it done before they figure it out, which they will do eventually.
Being of that opinion, I become very frustrated at the notion that the important stuff can still happen, is still happening at congress-speed, at court-speed, at government-speed.
All that was the old normal.
* Some but not all of this paraphrasing is from ancient memory, but the part in bold is word for word.
(Ed note; the method of voting fraud referred to is the chain ballot technique, as Nat explains in a comment thread elsewhere. —9K’)
Nat, you told the first half of that story a few years back and I’ve often wondered how the guy could fiddle the votes while you were watching and get away with it. Now it’s been explained it seems glaringly obvious. Same as it seems glaringly obvious that Bannon’s plan is to follow Machiavelli’s advice and get done as much of his radical change and inflict as much of the pain he feels he has to inflict, right out of the gates, as quickly and as ruthlessly as possible, serially, before anyone has a chance to react to the first insult he’s nine more insults down the road.
According to Machiavelli, once all the work of smashing things up has been done up front, the Tyrant can then spend the rest of his term not doing more new terrible things, which will cause his victims to feel deep relief. And why they are feeling relieved he consolidates his newly won powers.
I’m sure that is the plan.
I’m also sure if I can see that is the plan then so can millions of others. And yet- given as you say the turning the supertanker around (lack of) speed of congress court and government, Bannon continues to hew to the course Machiavelli laid out and still looks likely to get pretty fucking far down the road before he will find any bridges out or checkpoints that can’t be bulldozed over. The courts stopped the travel ban but the point of the travel ban was never to prevent decent Muslims with visas and green cards from travelling to the U.S., it was to broadcast to the angry base that “I am trying to deliver my promises, and look who is trying to stop me!”
High profile deportations of harmless hard-working undocumented workers, especially ones that rip functioning (brown) familes to shreds feed that same monster, so those are all success stories as well.
What will, or rather could, stop Bannon and Trump is an out and out crime. Probalby nothing less than an out and out crime will stop him. Odds are the crime will involve traitorous dealings with Putin. The difficulty will be securing hard enough evidence, of course, but the other difficulty will be making sure the executive branch (which includes FBI and CIA and Justice) fully investigates and robustly prosecutes. If the head of the executive orders them to ignore the crime and look the other way, which I assume is one way the inevitable crisis will precipitate, it’s not a done deal that the investigation continues or the prosecution commences. That depends on individual personalities, quite a few of them, and how much courage they possess and how much soldidarity they can find with each other. And of course how much Congress is willing to back them up.
So as you say it’s exactly like watching a deadly car crash in slow motion. We could run a Calcutta on when the crisis comes, and how many are going to die in it, but that would be macabre.
Here, yesterday, being stuck in a place I hadn’t expected to be stuck in, and finding nothing else to hand, I read an entire Daily Telegraph (arch Tory) from cover to cover. Found at least four different pieces in it explaining why Trump is a Good Thing (even if he is hopelessly vulgar). No suggestion at all that he has even attempted to trod on the constitution. Just a long slow exhalation of relief that he isn’t Hillary.
And this morning Trump says he won’t attend the Correspondant’s dinner. No surprise there, but oh please please please could they throw it anyway and invite Obama back to say anything he now is free to say.
Lo and behold there’s a good article in the G pulling back the veil on exactly how (and who) ‘they’ are doing what they are doing.
Sorry so many quotes now follow, but it’s a long article and well worth your time to read it:
So in a nutshell, Trump and Bannon are relying heavily on, and so far winning heavily by, using AI that mines Facebook. and moves at the speed of light, instead of the speed of Congress or the courts or government. And no one on the other side has figured out how even to begin to counter it.
And, more tongue in cheek but tracking more or less the self same notion, in a cramped (and funny) British parochial fashion, Steward Lee.
So how to fight back? In a useful, lighting quick way? (Individual brainand finger-typing sepeed being, obviously, hopelessly too slow.)