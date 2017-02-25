about those shiny objects…

We have reflexes for essentially the same reasons that bacteria have them. They can’t help but use them and neither can we.
We also can think, and sometimes we even do, but nobody thinks while their reflexes have taken control. Nobody thinks while their reflexes are in charge because thinking requires attention, and paying attention is the polar opposite of reacting reflexively.
This business of an outrage every twenty minutes keeps our reflexes on the playing field and our attention on the sidelines and out of the game. I’m not saying that’s why they do it, only that it’s one effect of doing it.
Still, I do believe that that is why they do it – I just don’t have access to Steve’s notes (assuming that he makes notes). I suspect it because he can’t have helped but notice how well this trick worked for Trump in the campaign, just as Trump must have previously noticed how well it works in the reality TV trade.
Promise and then deliver something for the reflexes to get excited about every few seconds, and everyone’s attention span is effectively reduced to zero.
Theologians and philosophers can and do argue endlessly about whether free will actually exists, but I have never heard anyone claim that there can be free will without choice, or that there can be choice without some kind of awareness that is more than purely reflexive. We are without even the illusion of free will when we are in the grip of one reflexive command after another.
Being under the constant control of our reflexes is tiring, not to mention unpleasant for people who have gotten used to thinking even a little. One consequence of this was well expressed by the famous psychologist Terry Pratchett:
“…people don’t like change. But make the change happen fast enough and you go from one type of normal to another.”
On December 7 of 1941 we were at peace, on December 8 we were at war, and well before new year’s the new normal of war had thoroughly sunk in. Sunk into a population that had collectively refused to go to war for two years of nearly constant thought about it, then embraced doing exactly that one Sunday morning without the barest trace of thought.
Steve knows that. Our Steve’s a thinker, yes he is.
He’s hardly the first politician to notice this. I used to be a poll watcher, and in ’72 I was supposed to watch the last paper-ballot precinct in Chicago. Paper-ballot precincts were designed for stealing votes (there are simply so many good ways to do it!), and I was supposed to keep them from being stolen (ha!). I showed up at 6 AM and met the precinct captain — the guy who would do the stealing — and we kicked the rules around over coffee. He was a hell of a nice guy, and he seemed to take a real paternal interest in me. He said:
* “You seem like a bright kid, so I need to do what I do in the first half hour. I need to be done before you even begin to figure out what you’re seeing. After that, we’ve both got a long, boring day coming up.”
And we did. Fourteen hours later we got down to the votes at the bottom of the ballot box and I finally figured out what he’d done, but by then it well and truly was done.
I never felt so helpless before, and I think I’m seeing the same thing happening now — get it done before they figure it out, which they will do eventually.
Being of that opinion, I become very frustrated at the notion that the important stuff can still happen, is still happening at congress-speed, at court-speed, at government-speed.
All that was the old normal.
* Some but not all of this paraphrasing is from ancient memory, but the part in bold is word for word.
(Ed note; the method of voting fraud referred to is the chain ballot technique, as Nat explains in a comment thread elsewhere. —9K’)
Yes, you’ve said it repeatedly, and I’m at a loss to know why you keep flogging this dead horse, at least here.
Have I not posted enough articles to suit you which express my pig-biting fury at the way the Dem establishment has thrown their traditional constituency under the bus?
Have I not gnashed my teeth sufficiently while warning about how if they didn’t get their shit together they would precipitate the biggest fuckup in their party history?
Has not most everyone around her agreed with that, more or less, for years now, and especially over the last 12 months.
Do you really think you’re talking to a coven of online Dem party loyalists and Nancy Pelosi fetishists, or are you just not paying attention?
Sorry to be blunt, but to keep hammering away at that, here, among this little clutch of folks, and after all this time?
Makes no sense at all Tommy.
Add to the list of the newly screwed over:
The coal miners of Appalachia, who just lost some of the heath benefits and are about to be massively screwed by “repeal and replace”.
Apparently, I’m trying to verify this one, any fools in the US steel industry who voted for Trump and expected to manufacture the piping for DAPL and Keystone. That contract is reportedly going to a Russian firm, slap yer foreheads, owned by a pal of Putin of course.
9. True. Fair enough. But it’s hard to resist needling Bluthner a little.
Bluthner:
I think today we can add the CIA . . .which, mysteriously, appears to have become a secret service that’s incapable of keeping a secret . . .
Well Bluth will speak for himself, but I’ll hazard a guess that one of the things which needles him is not your pointing out the contribution the Dems’ ineptitude made to the election of Hair Führer—that’s not exactly news around here—but possibly the same thing that I find distasteful, and that’s the implication in your presentation that their ineptitude somehow exculpates Trump and his GOP enablers from full responsibility for the damage they’re doing and the pain they will cause to people who, as you rightly point out, will be caught in the crossfire.
Losing the election the way they did, via a stunningly arrogant insistence on putting forward a spectacularly vulnerable and deeply unpopular candidate with poor campaigning skills certainly means that they are guilty of political malpractice. It does not meqn they share any culpability for the ugly and mean-spirited hurricane that Trump and his banditos are now doing their best to unleash.
Trump and his cabal, along with every conservative in the country who either enabled, or failed to resist, conduct and attitudes that would have thrown them into a myocardial infarction if committed by Dems, now own every last bit of that. Only a very few well-known conservative voices spoke up (hat tip to George Will, never thought I’d say that) and now continue to sustain their dissent.
Tommy, you feeling some irresitable impulse to needle me about the Democrats just has to be all about you and nothing about me. If you had bothered to read with any care at all anything at all I’ve ever written anywhere you’d know that. So it’s pretty odd to see you write that.
Needle away, it won’t hurt me, I have no love whatever for the Democratic party, and agree that they, along with every political party everywhere in the entire developed west, failed to cope, and continue to fail to cope, with the brutal changes that globalisation and new tech, especially robots, coupled with the decoupling of capital from sovereign taxation, have wrecked on people who formed the old working class.
But the Republicans failed to cope with the same problems even more. No party, anywhere, has done anything at all for those groups. A pox on both their houses but the Democrats, between them,
Then Trump comes along and promises those voters everything they want. It was all total bullshit when he promised it, and anyone with the wit of of a hammer could see it was total bullshit, and now it’s time to deliver what he promised he is making it even clearer how total was his bullshit, and that he will not deliver any of his promises, except to capital and those who own it.
All Trump was ever going to deliver on, all he has ever delivered on, was to stoke irrational hatred and promise to waste money on symbols of that irrational hatred.
Great. Wow. What a guy to cheer for.
Shall I ‘needle’ you about what a total Dickhead Trump is? I mean you just stood up yesterday and crowed about how he ‘whupped’ all those bad Democrats. I guess that means you belive in Trump? And my needles will run into soft flesh?
I get it you hate your local Democrats with every fibre of your being. Why you think I have any connection to them, or would agree with them about their local zoning choices -which is what it always comes down to with you, every damn time we discuss anything at all here- is completely beyond me.
So needle away. I could not give a shit. If you had been with us for the last year or so you might remember that I argued with Amy for month after month, not for the deeply disappointing Clinton, but against Trump. If you can’t grasp that arguing against the greater evil in no way amounts to fervent support for the lesser evil, then there’s not really much point in wasting time talking about anything.
Trump is an asshole, and he is already hurting a lot of people with his assholery, and he is threatening huge pain for everyone on earth with his assholery, and in return he delivers absolutely fucking nothing, for anyone, except for Trump and for the mega-rich. If he’s the guy who excites you, if he’s the guy who makes you stand up and cheer with glee about ‘whupping’, I actually pity you.
Something dropped out:
But the Republicans failed to cope with the same problems even more. No party, anywhere, has done anything at all for those groups. A pox on both their houses but the Democrats, between them, have consistently been the lesser of the two evils.
Squirrel,
Sure the list is far longer than we have enumerated. It just gets so dispiriting to type it out. Trump is fucking over, or plans to fuck over, just about everyone who is not Trump. Even plans to fuck over his base, all those sad fuckers who actually believe in him.