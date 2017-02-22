and from across the pond …

Haven’t had chance to go through that debate yet (it lasted three hours) but if you would like to skim through it, the Hansard transcript is here, and the video is here.
I presume the opener (Labour MP Paul Flynn) got some coverage with:
The President’s power is enormous, but unfortunately his intellectual capacity is protozoan. We are greatly concerned about the extraordinary actions he has taken. He has blundered into frozen conflicts around the planet that needed delicate handling; they needed the microsurgery of decisions such as those that have been taken in the past by statesmen. He has gone in and caused problems in every area in which he has become involved:
It is of great concern that the President behaves like a petulant child. How would he behave in a future conflict that might arise?
It is extraordinary that Trump, from the cavernous depths of his scientific ignorance, is prepared to challenge the conclusions of 97% of the world experts on this matter. He makes a bad science conspiracy theory conclusion when, apart from the nuclear issue, climate change is the most important issue of our time.
Our main concern is that we are in this position of surrealism, of an Orwellian world that is unfolding before us, where the theme that has been put forward by Trump is that lies are the truth, good is bad, war is peace and fantasy is fact. We see that with the figure of the Trump Big Brother, who is there, ever-present seven days a week and 24 hours a day, preaching from his one source of news—the only voice of truth.
I assume that none of his acolytes/press spokespersons have yet quite grasped that “protozoan intellectual capacity” was not a compliment.
The Brits can be very creative with their insults.
“Protozoan” just about describes it.
Many thanks squirrel.
Looks to me like there’s enough juicy quotes in Hansard to keep the “quotes to be proud of” thingy in the sidebar full for months.
Meanwhile, over here, GOP politicians are running away from (or outright cancelling) their own “town hall” meetings which are being overrun by
their own angry constituentspaid agitators.
9k,
I’m afraid you didn’t listen to that press conference very well after all. These are not “Town Halls.” They are GOP rallies, and the only people having legitimate business there are GOP voters who have come to voice support for their representatives and president.
That ‘fake news’ thing is getting everywhere; I noticed someone commenting on LGF that there must be something wrong about the video ‘cos it clearly wasn’t in the House of Commons. It wouldn’t be: debates on petitions to parliament are held in an annexe.
It really is a(nother) mark of the awful confusion this man is creating.
(I had to change my insurance today, ‘cos of having to insure the Squ bionic remote for about as much as a bloody Rolex while I’m travelling, and had a very entertaining conversation with the lady who was helping . . .about—well, guess who. It’s just unavoidable. And she made that joke abt being hacked by Russians too . . .)
Will try to work through the rest, but with the bionic thing working pretty well, am being dragged out to (both) Tate galleries tomorrow for the day. Best Friend really happy now Bionic Squirrel is functioning . . .for the first time for eighteen months. God (or whatever) bless the NHS Commissioners for okaying the 25 grand it’s cost . . .
I regret my momentary lapse into ‘fake newsery’. Of course saying someone has a ‘protozoan intellect’ is complimentary in British English.
Sorry, Mr Spice and Ms Conwoman. Hope that’s clear now? Do carry on.
Sq,
I understand that Daniel Dennett has a new book out that says that without the heroic example of the protozoan mind, the human and squirrel minds could not have evolved.
Among the many sessions I yearn to attend at the upcoming CPAC (alas, Madame says I’m cut off if I go) is this one: If Heaven Has a Gate, A Wall, and Extreme Vetting,Why Can’t America?
And remember, you’ll be cut off forever, and though in your desperation you may turn every which way, the return path will be blocked by an angel with a flaming sword.
Or is that the path back to the Garden?
It’s hard to keep up.
From closer to home than the far side of the pond,
there is now a steady stream of Twitter posts by a fed up WH staffer, who is a patriot.
Check it out.
One post: hung with FLOTUS for ten minutes, asked her how she’s doing and she replied “It doesn’t matter”. Refers to her as “literally the saddest person I’ve ever met.”
And the notes on Cheeto Benito’s conduct are sad, and amazing at the same time.
This is not sustainable, for any number of months.
Here is another, sign that they will be in serious trouble soon:
Kev – Jesus H Christ. I mean…. Jesus H Christ.
Why am I so sure that this is not Jimmy Olsen, cub reporter, having us all on?
The sclerotic liver and his orange hairball will be at CPAC together, maybe even attending the session on why can’t America be more like Heaven. Though what kind of Heaven either one of them thinks he could pass vettting for doesn’t really bear thinking about.
Bannon faces a dilemma with that tweeter. If they are real tweets, and the tweeter gets fired, then the tweeter has no reason not to go public with the whole inside scoop. And the fact of the firing just makes it all so much more credible.
But if he doesn’t staunch the tweets he looks like nine kinds of fool. Was me that was him I’d start selectively feeding false stories, unique to each staffer or clique of staffers. Soon as one of the planted stories gets tweeted, the target base narrrows. Two more rounds of that and you’ve nailed the tweeter, but then you don’t throw him or her out right away, you feed him or her more and more egregious fantasies, and then you out him or her, and then you destory him.
Or else the tweets are filtered and anonymized and based on stuff that is probably true but stay in the gray.
Republicans in Congress would be heroe’s to 60% of the nation if they removed Trump. And who would the other 40% vote for in retaliation? It won’t even be 40% because ALL the evangelicals would prefer, and will prefer, Pence. And so will a lot of the right wing women who aren’t evangelicals.
So I reckon they’ll get around to 25thing him, just as soon as Trump gives them a solid enough hook to hang their black hats on.
A limited strike on on Iran would be so utterly stupid that not even a protozoa would contemplate it. If Flynn was pushing for one then maybe that’s why he had to go, maybe there are some cooler heads in the mix somewhere.
Meanwhile classified work on unsecured wi-fi networks? Lock Him Up!
Guys, these things read as legit, to me. Reading the stream back to late January, it’s a progression of disenchantment leading to utter horror, now into active resistance for the sake of the country.
**
Latest new thing, I just noticed five minutes ago on the DB:
Remember my list of Senators? And, that Susan Collins has already kicked over the traces on McConnell’s little draft team?
Two more things.
1. She sits on the Senate Intelligence Committee, now very fucking likely to further examine the whole Russian thing, from all angles.
2. She said yesterday that she’s open to issuing a subpoena for Trump’s tax returns.
Cheeto Benito will lose it even further when they do that.
When, not if.
OK look.
I’m just someone who read Sherlock Holmes books as a kid, but if I was someone charged with security in the WH, and if I was instructed to find out if the source of those tweets was from inside, using the resources that would be available to me in a position like that, there’s more than enough detail in them for me to finger the culprit by dinnertime tonight.
If the culprit really is a WH staffer with enough seniority to be present in all those places (s)he claims, that is, especially since early in the game there’s a tweet about constant monitoring.
I don’t doubt that the dynamics in the WH are dysfunctional as hell and that Trump is a complete fucking diva, not for one minute do I doubt that, and godknows I’d love for every bit of it to be true and as described, but I’m not buying this as legit.
Luke O’Neil at Esquire agrees with you Nine.
I agree with Kev that they read as if they are true, but confirmation bias, right? I don’t think there is any way to know if the info is invented, or coming out of the white house non digitally and then being tweeted by proxy. So all we have to go on is the pretty much unanswerable question: if the source is real why hasn’t it been tracked down and shut down?
Guys, I understand the skepticism. And yes, I would love this stuff to be legit.
It reads as legit, for example the unsecured-server bit at Mar-o-Lago conforms with their incredible sloppiness down there, the night that the Other Dear Leader tested a ballistic missile – Cheeto Benito took that call in public and they then conferred in public, within range of not only lip-readers but also more sophisticated means of monitoring.
And then C.B. sat there smirking, “Oh look, here I am being Presidential, taking those calls!!”
So I’ll assume it’s real until it’s debunked.
This person may be doing a one or two-bounce relay through friends or relatives to get these out. And there may be some false clues buried in them, to confuse the searchers.
Remember this person, if real, is long-time WH staff. Not a stupid.
Kevin, brother, that’s exactly the mental dynamic which perpetuates all conspiracy theories. Make an assertion or a suggestion that’s sufficiently well arranged that it could (possibly, even if at a stretch) be true then insist the burden of proof lies with the skeptics to prove it’s untrue.
Anyone who saw the reports on the Mar-o-GoGo huddle with all those muppets using their cellphones as flashlights could have written those tweets.
Anyone with common sense and a bit of imagination could watch Zyklon Barbie and Bullshit Spice on teevee and spin those narratives about them.
Anyone with a functioning eyeball could advance the narrative about Bannon being seriously on the sauce.
But whatever.
NF: yes, all true, all valid points.
This isn’t a conspiracy theory. It’s an allegedly legit stream of anonymous leaking tweets, apparently from inside the belly of the beast.
I’m not placing any burden on anyone. I’m just assuming for my own mental health that this vastly amusing series of tweets is real.
And here you are being the party-pooper.
It’s a dirty and thankless task, but someone has to do it.
:)
Kev,
For what it’s worth, I agree with Our Host – but he’s the one who said it, not me.
NF and 9T: sorry, reacted too quickly
Feel a bit sceptical about those tweets myself. Unfortunately Twitter is not (obviously!) a reliable source. . .But . . .
One tweet that might just confirm its reliability (because it didn’t appear to matter to any US media at all as far as I remember: they were all hooked on the Russians) is that about the BBC reporter’s portmanteau question to Trump at the Trump/Theresa press conference. It did look as though it irked him, and it—quite deliberately—hit all the areas he likes to avoid. It’s not hard to imagine him going on about that to the exclusion of all else afterwards.
And, in his mind, he’s obviously added the BBC to his ‘fake news’ list, though not in his tweets yet.
“Seine Papieren, Bitte!” Or, “Vos papiers, s’il vous plait.”
An example of the subfusc ‘Orwellian World’ in Rolling Stone.
The Border Agency says: “It is always best to cooperate with law enforcement, so as to expedite your exiting the airport in a timely manner.”
(Which is not ‘advice’: it’s a threat. As in “If you’re black, it is always best . . .etc. etc. . . so as not to get shot.”)
The NY Civil Liberties spokesperson says: “”While one may choose to produce identity documents to avoid further hassle. . .” (Apparently everyone on the plane did.)
“. . .it is important to remember that in the United States people have a constitutionally protected right to remain silent.”
Which I’m sure (because apparently no-one on the plane invoked it) is very comforting afterwards. Just too late.
Which is a very human thing to do. Billions assume for their own mental health that the stories they are told when children about Jesus being the son of God who will greet them in Heaven if they behave themselves on earth are true. Scores of Millions of frightened racists in the U.S. assumed for their own mental health that if a Black Man was made president it had to be part of an evil plot against the true America. I could go on. And I’m not saying that I don’t assume ten things before breakfast, for the sake of my mental health, that probably could be debunked by a swift 15 year old before lunch. Hell I can walk down to the corner shop any time to see people buying lottery tickets for the sake of their mental health (ie: if this ticket comes in all my money anxieties will be over, so I’m going to assume until the draw that it has come in, and then I can get through my day).
And of course most of what politicians do these days -often on both sides of the ideological crease- is appeal to the irrational assumptions that voters of any persuasion are making against the evidence, which they aren’t even attempting to face up to, for the sake of their mental health. It’s almost the definition of what seperates a ‘powerful orator’ from a wet rag of an orator these days. And frankly, at least since the days of Cicero, always has done.
Which sort of suggest that the culprit here, the root of quite a shit load of evil, is the fragility of human mental health. Solve that one and you’ve solved the problem ofTrump. And fundmentalist religion. And just about everything else. Though I suspect you will also have to ‘solve’ human life as we understand it out of existence.
As for the police actions Trump is deploying: I’m sure some good Republican will give us a full break down of the costs, and a calcualtion of how much ecomomic good enforcing this Trumpian version of the 1933 Nuremberg laws actually contributes, over and above the expense. For my part I suspect that the second number is both large and negative.
Kev,
Just a by-the-way: I think this is a very good article. In which I read, also just by the way, these words from a nice alt-right young man who was explaining the appeal of white nationalism to the reporter:
From which I cherry-pick these words: “They do make you feel spiritually fatigued.” As, for instance, does Donald Trump and Steve Bannon and all the rest of them – to people here, I mean. But just as that young man’s spiritual fatigue does not really justify anyone giving a fascist salute and yelling “Heil Trump!”, so the precarious state of our own mental does not really justify us in assuming that all conceivably-true bad news for Trump and his gang is factual until proven otherwise.
Back to the tweet-stream.
My wife read them over last night and thinks she saw two different voices writing them, – two different authors and styles.
On the other hand, one factual point asserted therein could be investigated, and should be: whether or not the WH staff are using unsecured servers for their official online traffic, when visiting Mar-o-Lago. There is certainly probable cause for Congress to look into this, given the incredible public sloppiness they exhibited when Cheeto Benito was dining with PM Abe, and they got the call about the North Korean missile test.
Get the answer to that, and we’ll have an indication about the rest of that Tweet-stream.
Kev,
I agree that the question: did Trump allow his staff to do classified work on unsecured wi-fi at Mar-o-Lago is a question with a solid and verifieable binary answer. And if the answer is he did, that is some serious shit, or ought to be. And if it takes a fake twitter feed to get that question in front of the country in a way that prevents it from not being answered, then that’s fine with me. So long as we don’t reverse engineer the veracity of the twitter feed from the answer to a question that it raised. Which is what you seem to be suggesting.
Kevin —
Your wife sounds very astute. It is important to look for things like that when trying to determine the veracity of something.
Now they tell us: “For the first time, 2010 health care law draws majority approval.” Know who’s now saying “repeal and replace” is a chimera? A now-private citizen called John Boehner. “I shouldn’t have called it repeal and replace because that’s not what’s going to happen. They’re basically going to fix the flaws and put a more conservative box around it.”
Verily, such is the dark night of spiritual fatigue… But brother John (as are so many penitents) is blaming himself too much. The fault lies not with him but with whatever blissful idiot chose to call it Obamacare. That made it a poisoned pill for virtually all Republicans and a good half of independents – and even for the Blue Dogs who basically fathered it. Much as would have happened if Social Security had been indelibly christened The Franklin D Roosevelt Wants to Give Poor People Your Money Act.
But I have a way out for them. They should immediately pass the Glorious Repeal and Replacement of the Abominable Law Called Obamacare, which duplicates the current language of the ACA word for word and which shall forever be known as The Glorious Donald J Trump First Steps Toward Universal Healthcare for Real Americans Act of 2017 – and then, maybe, a few of the many needed fixes can finally be considered without ending the proposer’s political career on the spot.
I’m sorry. Typo. I meant to say The Yugely Affordable Donald J Trump First Steps Toward Universal Healthcare for Real Americans Act of 2017. It’s the little touches that make all the difference.
Kev:
Having looked at those tweets through my sub-editor’s glasses, I rather agree with your wife. There do look to be two voices. One either the source (or someone who repeats a source directly) and another who is ‘commentator’ (or recipient) to fill in the gaps.
If it is someone in the WH tweeting to someone outside who’s putting it together, they need a ‘Spies 101 (2017)’ course. Nothing on-line acts as an effective ‘cut-out’. If it’s true, I suspect it’s mostly from ‘watercooler whispering’.
What we need (or if I was a journo in Washington would be hoping to pry loose) is someone who could repeat the kind of conversation we all suspect Donald and Jared are having probably very privately. Like “What does this Shaker guy in Dubai want to get that Trump Tower moving faster, Jared?”
Like I said, $200,000 and some golfing lessons could do it. (Unless Mar-a-Laager goes in for ‘extreme vetting’ —of how many platinum credit cards and the Amex limit a member has?—too.)
As someone whose ‘racial identity and ethnic heritage’ is just a bit doubtful (as I very well know people like that ‘nice alt-right young man’ would say, and indeed have) I think my shadow might just possibly signify someone was shining a very,very bright light in my eyes.
“Identity politics for white people”. Well, we all know what that means. Years ago, an Arab girl I know came home and cried on my shoulder; she’d ‘escaped’ from a trip to the Lakes during which she’d told some others—white South Africans—she was an Arab. They said she was ‘black’, to which her friend said ‘But she’s paler than you!” “Ah, they said, “but she’s black underneath!”
Where I grew up idendity politics for white people was nothing more than ordinary white people’s politics.
If one of my father’s friends wanted to thank you for doing something polite or generous, he most likely would have said “that was very white of you”. The current bunch of KKK wannabe calling themselves the ‘alt right’ are just nostalgic for the time when people like them could say stuff like that in public and not get called out for it. Or as that young person quoted by Nat might say: a day without unashamed racism is like a day without sunshine.
Bluthner:
Read that piece in Esquire; it’s by a ‘writer at large’, which I take to mean is merely a pretty name for a columnist who picks something ‘trending’ off Google or Twitter or Facebook and fires off a few hundred words of response that require no further effort. Or thought.
“Bah, humbug!” says Squ. (OK, so I won’t get offered any easy-money ‘writer at large’ jobs. See if I care.)
Squirrel,
I did notice that the writer seemed pretty obscure, and that nothing he wrote was based on anything even slightly resembling research. Esquire, I did think, has some pretentions as a fact- checking publication, or used to do. But as you say there were no real facts presented.
I went back and read the tweets and the one that really jumped out at me the second time through was the one about the tweeter being ‘alone with Melania’. And reporting a snippet of their conversation. That would have to narrow down the possible staffers to a very few, and tell Melania exactly who it was, at least.
Which made me wonder: maybe it’s not a staffer at all. Maybe it’s Melania herself! If we are going to get into the business of fake news, why go only half a hog?
He’s getting an enormous amount of help at state level.
The Terrible Sand People of Arizonastan’s house legislators just passed a nifty little bill which allows the punishment for simply attending a protest at which any violence or property damage occurs (regardless of who perpetrates it—all together now, class; can we spell agents provocateur?) a crime on the same level as a terrorism in that all assets would be subject to forfeiture.
So, you wanna protest Hair Führer? Fine. We can make it so it will cost you everything you own.
There are examples of the ratcheting up of criminal penalties, now happening from coast to coast, for all kinds of behavior which would unavoidably attend any kind of public assembly. We’ve already mentioned the proposal to decriminalize running over protestors with your car if they’re in the roadway, and also the several proposals which make the obstruction of a public thoroughfare a felony. And they keep coming.
They know the protests are coming, how could they not?
They plan to be ready.
I’ll be astonished if we make it through this coming summer without deaths.
All our household charitable contributions are herewith redirected to the ACLU until further notice.
Sq,
If I even have a ‘racial identity and ethnic heritage’ shadow following me around, it has to be as far from chiaroscuro as your own. Given a bit of sadly-missing childhood trauma and a couple of parents who took their own ethnic identities a little more seriously, I could have synthesized the whole Christian Zionist movement in my own id around 1952 or so. So I escaped a whole lot of temptation that better people than me have have had to rise above.
Nine,
so I go on a peaceful march carrying a clever sign mocking Trump, his hair, his intellect and his penis size. Photographer likes my sign, splashes it and my mug across the interwebs.
Meanwhile somewhere at the back of the march a guy dressed like a Democrate punches a cop and mysteriously gets away, while some of his friends smash the glass front of a STarbucks.
Therefore I forfeit my car, my house, any savings and my grandfather’s gold watch.
Now that just makes me shiver all over with patriotism.
Just now up on CNN:
yep, they’re brazenly cherry picking the media allowed in the door now.
And from NRA honcho Wayne LaPierre’s
speechunhinged rant at CPAC we have;
Whackos like LaPierre used to be the fringe, now they’re the administration, and they’re pushing pushing pushing for a “final confrontation”.
Trump is now saying the media “shouldn’t be allowed” to use anonymous sources, and that “we’re going to do something about it”, so he also is pushing pushing pushing for an excuse to declare an emergency situation.
No way in hell will these clowns surrender the slightest part of the powers (legal or illegal) they now have available to them without deploying that strategy.
If Trump declares and emergency, that’s the moment Pence and Congress will have to come to Jesus. If they funk it, then it could take the rest of Trump’s lifetime to get him out.
Back to the tweet-stream, as I was away from this forum for some hours.
(It’s called, work.)
Here is a straight-up account by a real person who was NSC staff, joined in the Obama years and only lasted eight days – yes, eight – in Trumpistan. She is Muslim, from a Bangladeshi family.
It corroborates much of that tweet stream. But then, so do other accounts.
Worth reading.
Two more shoes dropped today, two more items that add to the pile already dropped.
(At SOME point they will actually make a difference. At some point.)
1. Rance Preibus is in trouble over his blatant meddling in the FBI’s investigation of the Russian connections and that famous British Dossier. He crossed an ethical line there, everyone knows it.
2. The press are now covering the name “Felix Sater”: a violent felon, swindler, has Russian money-laundering ties, and is close to Trump.
Check this out, long but worth a read.
Drip, drip, drip . . . .