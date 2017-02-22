and from across the pond …

Haven’t had chance to go through that debate yet (it lasted three hours) but if you would like to skim through it, the Hansard transcript is here, and the video is here.

I presume the opener (Labour MP Paul Flynn) got some coverage with:

The President’s power is enormous, but unfortunately his intellectual capacity is protozoan. We are greatly concerned about the extraordinary actions he has taken. He has blundered into frozen conflicts around the planet that needed delicate handling; they needed the microsurgery of decisions such as those that have been taken in the past by statesmen. He has gone in and caused problems in every area in which he has become involved: It is of great concern that the President behaves like a petulant child. How would he behave in a future conflict that might arise? It is extraordinary that Trump, from the cavernous depths of his scientific ignorance, is prepared to challenge the conclusions of 97% of the world experts on this matter. He makes a bad science conspiracy theory conclusion when, apart from the nuclear issue, climate change is the most important issue of our time. Our main concern is that we are in this position of surrealism, of an Orwellian world that is unfolding before us, where the theme that has been put forward by Trump is that lies are the truth, good is bad, war is peace and fantasy is fact. We see that with the figure of the Trump Big Brother, who is there, ever-present seven days a week and 24 hours a day, preaching from his one source of news—the only voice of truth.

I assume that none of his acolytes/press spokespersons have yet quite grasped that ‘protozoan intellectual capacity’ was not a compliment.