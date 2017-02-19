creeping closer …

Here’s Fox News’ standard-bearer Chris Wallace rather agreeably rotating Ridge Polebarn on the BBQ spit over Hair Führer’s “the media is the enemy of the people” ploy.
Wallace doesn’t go nearly far enough, and he has one hell of long way to go before his integrity as a reporter even remotely approaches that of his late father Mike Wallace, but hey, this is Fox News after all, which is where most of Der Führer’s supporters get the, um, data which underly their understanding of the world.
We’re one month in, and Trump’s already gone a bridge too far for two of Fox’s heavy-hitters.
Trump is still on a roll, and still firmly in the driver’s seat, but this kind of thing, if it continues, will start to add up. And clearly Wallace is not ready to drop the Russian connection ball either, an outcome obviously high on Polebarn’s agenda here.
Watching Polebarn’s nervous swallowing, verbal floundering, plaintive whining, desperate attempts at obfuscation and misdirection and obvious lying (reference any introductory course on interrogation techniques to see the text book examples of dishonesty “tells” on display here if you’re skeptical) is deeply enjoyable.
During the Vietnam War, Pres. Johnson was once heard to observe, “If we’ve lost Walter Cronkite, we’ve lost the country”. (Meaning, the nation’s support for that war.)
And he was right. He had lost Uncle Walter. LBJ decided to not run for re-election sometime after that remark.
We live in very different and far more balkanized times now.
But if Cheeto Benito and his merry crew have, after just a month, already lost Chris Wallace and Shep Smith on fucking Faux News, then they are not on any kind of upward trend.
**
And regarding this new appointment of a National Security Advisor, at least one commentator has noted that they chose a guy who cannot turn them down. Unlike the retired admiral/former SEAL (Harward) who said ‘no’ last week, the new guy is a serving officer. He could not refuse this assignment.
We shall see how long a really intelligent and respected officer lasts within the freak show of this White House.
I’m thinking you’re getting a little too far forward on your skis, there, Kev.
Smith and Wallace are pushing back to be sure, but the trigger was Trump’s “media as enemy of the people” misstep.
Aside from Wallace’s continued but rather obsequious questioning about the Russian thing, that’s about it.
They, and Fox, are still on board, and still repeatedly hammering away at what they’re claiming to be the underlying validity of Trump’s position, which is that the media (except for them) is indeed gunning for Trump by peddling “fake news”, and they’re also still blaming Trump’s troubles on Obama’s “sleeper cells” and the Dems “inexcusable obstructionism”.
Gore Vidal was entirely correct, this really is the United States of Amnesia.
Yes,it’s “movement”, but as yet it’s not enough to make a pennyworth of difference to the overall dynamic.
They’ve even got allies in the Troy party here. At the “debate” about should we give Trump a state visit (there was no debate really, because the visit is already a done deal and nothing about that was ever going to change) one of the Tories got up and repeated the line about how Trump is actually delivering on his campaign promises. I read and hear that a lot in the pushback, from all over, and I’m sure they are saying it on Fox as well, and it’s completely nonsense, but they all seem to believe it. And no one ever seems to call anyone out on it, as if it really were true.
He is delivering on at least some of the promises.
Problem is, those promises were made to the GOP’s religious-nut faction and consist of policies and appointments that are revolting to a majority of the population.
The religious nuts are using Trump to ram their nonsense down the throats of the rest of us, while they can get away with it.
The backlash will bury them. But it will take a while to occur.
I think Trump is showing every sign of delivering on his campaign promises, except for those he made specifically to lure heartbroken Bernie voters over to the dark side. He won’t do shit about any of that.
But the wall will happen in some form or other, just as soon as Trump figures out how the construction contract kickbacks can be handled. Probably through the Mar-a Gogo club membership crowd.
The deportation of brown people is beginning and will accelerate.
So long as getting rid of brown people and wall building looks like its on track, his core supporters will be happy.
The suppression of dissent will continue, marketed as part of cleaning up inner cities or some shit, and the budgetary reduction in funding for legal aid for the poors is part of that.
Willie Brown made the quip that the wall won’t cost a thing as Trump is notorious for not paying contractors.
There were 3 networks at the time of Cronkite. Now there are at least umpteen times 7.
Plus much of the news media is financially strapped, though FOX (and probably some others) certainly has a deep pocket behind it.
The press, on balance, may deeply dislike Trump and want him gone, but it’ll be interesting to see how that battle shakes out. Trump is probably correct when he says that they’ve lost credibility (I think he actually said that people don’t listen to them because they (the press) are dishonest people). Well, some are. Not all.
The press is no longer just a few giants, and what were once giants have often been substantially diminished. A lot of yapping pups have also appeared.
And the market roared ahead today. There will undoubtedly be a correction as there always is, at a time unknown, but I reckon I can now afford to live another 3-4 years longer than I’d saved for. If the market is up in 2018 and the labor participation rate nears 65%, the Dems will be wiped out at the federal level no matter how Trump behaves, unless he starts playing with the ordnance.
Natasha:
The viewers on Faux News have now had to endure both Smith and Wallace telingl them that Cheeto Benito and his minions are lying to them.
They’ve heard that for months and months from the “lame stream press” but now Faux News confirms it.
That will penetrate at least a few minds. It’s a step in the process. That process will take a while, yet, far too damned long for me or thee.
But it’s a step.
Tommydog:
I did mention the balkanization of the news. And yes, there are no giants left, there.
As for the Dow, as I keep telling you, the market is in a Hawthorne Effect. We are WAY overdue for a massive correction, anyway. And the Chinese are showing signs of their own correction, which could trigger ours.
Their real estate bubble should have burst at least three years ago. Postponing that will only make it worse when it finally blows. And their new middle class is not invested in their equity markets, like here, they bought property. Condos.
If our Misery Index is up above 12 to 14 by next summer, the midterms will be brutal for the Ruling Party.
There is only one at present, almost anywhere, Federal and state level as you’ve mentioned once or twice. So, brace yourself.
**
The key mistake of Cheeto Benito and his foolish friends, will be to screw up agriculture in this country. The price of food is about to soar. They will pay a heavy political price for that.