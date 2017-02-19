creeping closer …

Here’s Fox News’ standard-bearer Chris Wallace rather agreeably rotating Ridge Polebarn on the BBQ spit over Hair Führer’s “the media is the enemy of the people” ploy.

Wallace doesn’t go nearly far enough, and he has one hell of long way to go before his integrity as a reporter even remotely approaches that of his late father Mike Wallace, but hey, this is Fox News after all, which is where most of Der Führer’s supporters get the, um, data which underly their understanding of the world.

We’re one month in, and Trump’s already gone a bridge too far for two of Fox’s heavy-hitters.

Trump is still on a roll, and still firmly in the driver’s seat, but this kind of thing, if it continues, will start to add up. And clearly Wallace is not ready to drop the Russian connection ball either, an outcome obviously high on Polebarn’s agenda here.

Watching Polebarn’s nervous swallowing, verbal floundering, plaintive whining, desperate attempts at obfuscation and misdirection and obvious lying (reference any introductory course on interrogation techniques to see the text book examples of dishonesty “tells” on display here if you’re skeptical) is deeply enjoyable.