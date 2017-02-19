creeping closer …

Here’s Fox News’ standard-bearer Chris Wallace rather agreeably rotating Ridge Polebarn on the BBQ spit over Hair Führer’s “the media is the enemy of the people” ploy.
Wallace doesn’t go nearly far enough, and he has one hell of long way to go before his integrity as a reporter even remotely approaches that of his late father Mike Wallace, but hey, this is Fox News after all, which is where most of Der Führer’s supporters get the, um, data which underly their understanding of the world.
We’re one month in, and Trump’s already gone a bridge too far for two of Fox’s heavy-hitters.
Trump is still on a roll, and still firmly in the driver’s seat, but this kind of thing, if it continues, will start to add up. And clearly Wallace is not ready to drop the Russian connection ball either, an outcome obviously high on Polebarn’s agenda here.
Watching Polebarn’s nervous swallowing, verbal floundering, plaintive whining, desperate attempts at obfuscation and misdirection and obvious lying (reference any introductory course on interrogation techniques to see the text book examples of dishonesty “tells” on display here if you’re skeptical) is deeply enjoyable.
During the Vietnam War, Pres. Johnson was once heard to observe, “If we’ve lost Walter Cronkite, we’ve lost the country”. (Meaning, the nation’s support for that war.)
And he was right. He had lost Uncle Walter. LBJ decided to not run for re-election sometime after that remark.
We live in very different and far more balkanized times now.
But if Cheeto Benito and his merry crew have, after just a month, already lost Chris Wallace and Shep Smith on fucking Faux News, then they are not on any kind of upward trend.
**
And regarding this new appointment of a National Security Advisor, at least one commentator has noted that they chose a guy who cannot turn them down. Unlike the retired admiral/former SEAL (Harward) who said ‘no’ last week, the new guy is a serving officer. He could not refuse this assignment.
We shall see how long a really intelligent and respected officer lasts within the freak show of this White House.
I’m thinking you’re getting a little too far forward on your skis, there, Kev.
Smith and Wallace are pushing back to be sure, but the trigger was Trump’s “media as enemy of the people” misstep.
Aside from Wallace’s continued but rather obsequious questioning about the Russian thing, that’s about it.
They, and Fox, are still on board, and still repeatedly hammering away at what they’re claiming to be the underlying validity of Trump’s position, which is that the media (except for them) is indeed gunning for Trump by peddling “fake news”, and they’re also still blaming Trump’s troubles on Obama’s “sleeper cells” and the Dems “inexcusable obstructionism”.
Gore Vidal was entirely correct, this really is the United States of Amnesia.
Yes,it’s “movement”, but as yet it’s not enough to make a pennyworth of difference to the overall dynamic.
They’ve even got allies in the Troy party here. At the “debate” about should we give Trump a state visit (there was no debate really, because the visit is already a done deal and nothing about that was ever going to change) one of the Tories got up and repeated the line about how Trump is actually delivering on his campaign promises. I read and hear that a lot in the pushback, from all over, and I’m sure they are saying it on Fox as well, and it’s completely nonsense, but they all seem to believe it. And no one ever seems to call anyone out on it, as if it really were true.