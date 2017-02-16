creeping toward the l-word

I think I’m right in saying this is the first Fox News video ever to appear here, but either way what we’re looking at here is what I believe the diplomats call “movement”.

They’re not quite there yet, but they’re creeping up on it, deploying damn near every term you can dream up for a lie without actually saying the word “lie”, including “this president keeps telling untrue things, and he does it every time he’s in front of a microphone.”

I have no idea who Shep Smith is—some kind of Fox regular talking head I suppose—but here he is on Fox News offering a comprehensive defense of the media generally, and rather enjoyably tearing Hair Führer a brand new asshole.

“He keeps repeating ridiculous throwaway lines that are not true at all and sort of avoiding this issue of Russia as if we’re some kind of fools for asking the question … Really? We’re fools for asking the questions? No sir, we are not fools for asking the questions. And we demand to know the answer to this question.”

So is this the beginnings of a crack in the dam? Long way to go yet, and let’s see if this guy still has a job by the end of the week, but it can’t hurt.