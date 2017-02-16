creeping toward the l-word

I think I’m right in saying this is the first Fox News video ever to appear here, but either way what we’re looking at here is what I believe the diplomats call “movement”.
They’re not quite there yet, but they’re creeping up on it, deploying damn near every term you can dream up for a lie without actually saying the word “lie”, including “this president keeps telling untrue things, and he does it every time he’s in front of a microphone.”
I have no idea who Shep Smith is—some kind of Fox regular talking head I suppose—but here he is on Fox News offering a comprehensive defense of the media generally, and rather enjoyably tearing Hair Führer a brand new asshole.
“He keeps repeating ridiculous throwaway lines that are not true at all and sort of avoiding this issue of Russia as if we’re some kind of fools for asking the question … Really? We’re fools for asking the questions? No sir, we are not fools for asking the questions. And we demand to know the answer to this question.”
So is this the beginnings of a crack in the dam? Long way to go yet, and let’s see if this guy still has a job by the end of the week, but it can’t hurt.
I disagree that the exit strategy is impeachment.
The far quicker and more likely exit strategy, as Cheeto Benito’s mind dissolves into mush, will be the 25th Amendment.
But it’s good to see Shep Smith air it out. I suspect that he, and Chris Wallace and some others are very very glad that the ponderous nasty presence of Roger Ailes has left the building.
And Shep Smith, if fired, could get hired elsewhere. His career could even get a boost if that happens.
25th amendment removal requires not just 2/3rds of BOTH houses of Congress, but the cooperation of the Vice President and 8 of the 15 heads of cabinet departments.
Impeachment just needs a majority of the House to get started, and in the end 2/3rds of ONLY the Senate.
So in that sense impeachment is far more ‘likely’. If the numbers are there they can pick and choose from a wide selection of high crimes Trump has already done and dusted.
Meanwhile Bannon is already looking to put boots on the ground.
Bluthner:
the advantage of the 25th Amendment is how quickly it can be invoked.
Impeachment is slow.
And the Chinese may have just provided an excellent reason for removal: a bit fat emolument to the Trump Organization, infamously still tied to the Big Cheese Puff.
That news will break over the next day or so.