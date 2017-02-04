inquiring minds want to know…

Are you worried that your broker might decide that his own interests are more important than whether you die penniless under a freeway overpass, even though you’re, you know, paying him?
Would you like to earn a little bit of extra cash just in case?
You could always make a bit of pocket change by helping to beg the Senate to confirm Betsy DeVos for Education Secretary, since it looks like they’re worried the nomination might come up short.
I do most of my own retirement investing, and most of that is in mutual funds, but I have a couple of accounts I play with myself. I also have one with a financial adviser whom I’ve found to be pretty knowledgeable and straightforward. I don’t think she’s generated any more in returns that just the mutual funds, but she’s opened my eyes to a few things I wasn’t aware of and introduced me to some people I otherwise wouldn’t have met, and since we don’t really do a lot of buying the and selling the commissions have seemed worth it in their own way even if they’re a lot more than a basic Schwab account.
We’ve had a few discussions about this new law. One of her concerns is that she thinks I take too much risk for my age, and that I’d normally have to sign a slew of docs saying that in many ways I act contrary to the advice I get, but as she’s aware she has only a portion of the portfolio she hasn’t worred about it too much. However, had this rule gone into effect there would have been quite a few restrictions placed on how they would permit me to structure my account with them. I was not happy with the proposed changes.
While the law touts that it will make advisers into fiduciaries and who could object to that, many advisers were interpreting that as meaning that they were obligated to take control, and, of course, if they could change to a fee based arrangement rather than commissions their inclinations may well have been to go as safe as possible. Since when is an adviser supposed to be an overseer? You should be free to listen to and accept, reject or modify the advice as you see fit.
I’ve oft stated that I think Trump’s behaviour is crass and boorish, but I’m pleased as punch about this executive order. Most people who are upset about Trump’s action don’t really understand how Obama’s actions would really have been implemented, but now I assume I’ll get to keep the relationship I want rather than the one Obama thinks I should have.