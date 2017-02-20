more please, oliver

Trump, Putin, technobeat fan music, poisonings and shootings, sex tapes, and hooligans taking a shit on the hood of your car.

Oh yeah, and Gary Kasparov with radio-controlled flying dildos.

What’s not to like?

Note;

If you are not in the US the video link above may be blocked. I don’t have a solution to this problem. Links which work in other countries, like the UK, come and go on YouTube as new uploads by people seeking to navigate around HBO’s copyright restrictions are detected and taken down. The real, human, solution would be for HBO to realize this kind of work, especially now, is too important to be fucking around with geographical restrictions and just turn it all loose, but of course that’s not going to happen because both lawyers and bean-counters have smaller than average brains, which I know to be a scientific fact because I saw it on the internet.

In the meantime, try searching YouTube and with a bit of luck you’ll find a version that will play in your location before it’s taken down. People upload them all the time and HBO’s legal department is constantly playing whack-a-mole with them.