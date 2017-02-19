speaking of tone … (updated)

… change it just a little bit and you’re in a whole new world.
This is cleverly done, sassy is a useful word with great euphony, and we could use a laugh anyway, right?
Turns out this is the work of one Peter Serafinowicz, and he’s been doing this for a while now. Follow this link to YouTube and you’ll find dozens of these going back all the way to last year.
The only changes he makes are to the soundtrack, the words themselves are exactly those spoken by Hair Führer in the original.
There’s now a shorter example from back in August embedded in the comment thread.
This is good work, and exactly the kind of thing which will irritate the crap out of Hair Führer, so do help spread it around, if you please.
Took me a while to get round to listening to this. I was thinking it was just another mix of the actual soul-destroyingly dispiriting thing.
But now I’ve listened: holy shit, it’s a window into the hairball’s actual soul.
That’s really something. It would sound so childish if you just described it to someone, wouldn’t it? Whoever did this is really onto something.
Brilliant. Thanks. Yes, it’s very revealing.
No sir, nothing but quality cybermerchandise here at 9thousandfeet.
I’m really hoping whoever did this will apply him/herself to further efforts. Like Nat says, they’re onto something.
That’s fabulous, almost as ridiculous as the original more shouty version.