speaking of tone … (updated)

… change it just a little bit and you’re in a whole new world.

This is cleverly done, sassy is a useful word with great euphony, and we could use a laugh anyway, right?

Update;

Turns out this is the work of one Peter Serafinowicz, and he’s been doing this for a while now. Follow this link to YouTube and you’ll find dozens of these going back all the way to last year.

The only changes he makes are to the soundtrack, the words themselves are exactly those spoken by Hair Führer in the original.

There’s now a shorter example from back in August embedded in the comment thread.

This is good work, and exactly the kind of thing which will irritate the crap out of Hair Führer, so do help spread it around, if you please.