3 Responses to speaking of tone …

  1. bluthner says:
    February 20, 2017 at 3:58 am

    Took me a while to get round to listening to this. I was thinking it was just another mix of the actual soul-destroyingly dispiriting thing.

    But now I’ve listened: holy shit, it’s a window into the hairball’s actual soul.

  2. NatashaFatale says:
    February 20, 2017 at 4:51 am

    That’s really something. It would sound so childish if you just described it to someone, wouldn’t it? Whoever did this is really onto something.

  3. KevinNevada says:
    February 20, 2017 at 7:46 am

    Brilliant. Thanks. Yes, it’s very revealing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Enter the answer in digits. If you are registered and logged in, this silliness will go away. Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.