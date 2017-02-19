… change it just a little bit and you’re in a whole new world.
This is cleverly done, sassy is a useful word with great euphony, and we could use a laugh anyway, right?
Took me a while to get round to listening to this. I was thinking it was just another mix of the actual soul-destroyingly dispiriting thing.
But now I’ve listened: holy shit, it’s a window into the hairball’s actual soul.
That’s really something. It would sound so childish if you just described it to someone, wouldn’t it? Whoever did this is really onto something.
Brilliant. Thanks. Yes, it’s very revealing.