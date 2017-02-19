"I'm going to go out on a limb here and make a Striker prediction: this lice infested ghetto Jew will be getting hardcore press coverage and made into a folk hero for a month straight or more. But on the bright side, Jews will gasp when they realize that A) nobody is listening to their fake news or celebrities anymore, and B) everyone is pretty damn sick of Jews."

—Eric Striker, writing in the Daily Stormer about so-called president Trump's dismissal of Jake Turx's question about the recent uptick in anti-Semitic attacks.

"I don't think ever in my life I've thought that I'd see a president calling out the press, berating them, totally taking command of this press conference, basically telling them to shut up, telling them what fake news they are. As we all know, the United States media is an enemy of the great majority of the American people. It is totally part of the Jewish deep state."

—David Duke, KKK wizard and all-around racist asshole, in reference to Trump's recent presser.