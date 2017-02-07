true colors

As if we didn’t already know that Hair Führer, our so-called president, is a vindictive bully;
Sheriff tells Trump that state senator is doing something he doesn’t like.
Trump: “Do you want to give his name? We’ll destroy his career.”
Just imagine if Barack Obama had said something like this. Just imagine if he had owned hotels and pressured diplomatic visitors to stay in them. Just imagine how many GOP heads would be exploding.
Or if he’d said that Putin being “a killer” who orders the murder of people who publicly criticize him was, you know, just kinda meh because hey, we’re not so innocent and we’ve got plenty of killers too. Just imagine what people like Sessions would have to say about that, assuming they’d be able to actually speak at all such would be their fury.
Just imagine if Michelle Obama was claiming damages in a law suit because an unverified accusation had scuppered her chances—in the “window of opportunity” which being the wife of a US president affords—of making a crapton of money selling shoes and fragrances and jewels.
We’d be in the middle of impeachment proceedings already, sure as eggs.
But it won’t happen, not for a long time yet if ever. Not so long as Trump is an effective bulldozer, clearing a path for the installation of policies the right, religious and otherwise, has been wet-dreaming about for more than a generation now. Including, and let’s not pretend this is not an issue, gaining enough control of enough Statehouses to make the prospect of some choice Constitutional Amendments entirely plausible.
Right now I see only one path to minimizing the damage these fucking clowns, and their enablers in an utterly morally bankrupt GOP, will inflict upon us, and that’s;
a) A massive outburst of civil dissent on an unprecedented scale, both in terms of numbers and duration, between now and the mid-terms, and
b) A re-vitalized and re-tooled Democratic Party (which will need to be freed from the odious clutches of the DLC, and driven by grass-roots pressure) capable of mounting a campaign which could at least reacquire control of the Senate.
My instinct right now is without that, we’re fucked.
And with it, while we’d certainly have a fighting chance of leaving a recognizable republic to our progeny, it would be ugly as hell, ‘cos I firmly believe it’s expected, and meetings such as the one between Trump and his favorite Cops and Sheriffs which was the venue for the opening quote, are preparatory to a full commitment to a merciless crushing any such attempts at resistance.
They’re playing for keeps.
“Mail online published these statements for the purpose of gaining a tremendous economic benefit through the resulting increase in web traffic . . .
“Plaintiff started her career as a professional model, and evolved her career into developing and marketing her own lines of commercial products . . .
“As a result of Defendant’s publication of defamatory statements. . .Palintiff’s brand has lost significant value, and major business opportunities that were otherwise available to her have been lost and/or substantially impacted.
“The economic damage to Plaintiff’s brand . . .is multiple millions of dollars. Plaintiff had the unique, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. . .to launch a broad-based commercial brand in multiple product categories, each of which could have garnered multi-million dollar business relationships for a multi-year term during which Plaintiff is one of the most photographed women in the world.
“These product categories would have included, among other things, apparel, accessories, shoes, jewelry, cosmetics,m hair care, skin care and fragrance.”
Melania Trump, an individual, Plaintiff vs. Mail Media Inc, dba Mail Online, a Delaware corporation, Defendant
Supreme Court of the State of New York County of New York Commercial Division
Gunny, I struggle to understand how this man has a single follower. What part of “We’ll destroy his career” do they not grasp? I had to go to the link before I could fully accommodate this.
To think that Muskie lost over a few tears shed for a beloved wife, or consider how quaint it now seems when someone loses a campaign for flirting or putting one word wrong…yet this man gets away with outrage after outrage.
With each passing day, I find myself even more befuddled about how we fell through the rabbit hole into this particular mess, one we cannot seem to extricate ourselves from. Forget Teflon; our Mad Hatter is so slick with the grease he excretes that nothing sticks to him. It’s going to take a titanic effort to rein him in.
As I’m saying that, I’m envisioning the orange tyrant as the Queen of Hearts shrieking, “Off with her head! Off with her head!” There’s even a puffy resemblance between the two harridans.
AhBrightWings:
It’s not just Trump who would have to be reined in; it’s state governors, state senators, mayors, National Guard commanders, police chiefs and sheriffs all over the place, all of whom are no doubt going to get (or grab) even more freedom under this regime to use what I’ve seen one politician called a ‘Kent State Solution’ than many have taken already.
Norman Mailer warned of that decades ago in Miami and the Siege of Chicago, which apparently no-one seems to remember. (Perhaps because unlike Arendt or even Zweig, he wasn’t a ‘foreigner’ that would allow that comforting last paragraph that can still suggest, ‘Well, after all, that was Europe, and it can’t really happen here.’) Virtually no-one mentions James Baldwin (The Fire Next Time?) either, I’ve noticed. For the same reason?
Both of those have been on my bookshelves since I was at school doing American history for A level . . .
Can it be long before we hear the White House, Republicans and various pundits rushing to get on the ‘right’ side, talking about ‘anti-democratic’ or ‘disruptive’ ‘elements’ who are attempting to ‘subvert the wishes of the people’ and ‘destroy our Republic’?
Just like those 3 (or 5) million illegal voters who so nearly ‘destroyed the democratic process’.
(We\re getting Trumped out over here. Our Channel 4, for example, is even having a ‘fake news week’ and prefacing its nightly news with ‘from the people who give you the real news. . .’ And we’re getting presenters saying “Sorry, it’s Trump again . . .” or “I’ll try not to mention Trump for the next ten minutes’. It’s all getting to be a daily–black–comedy over here.)
viz. James Baldwin, I meant ‘as in “foreigner” ‘, i.e. black and a New Yorker, and having lived in Eurp. (Similar mindset.) Oh, and he was gay (|I keep forgetting that).
Though maybe the film will change that?
Oh they’re way ahead of you, squirrel.
The notion that the bulk of the protests we’ve seen so far are the result of “paid protestors” has been making the rounds since muppets like Sean Hannity started asking “who’s funding all the demonstrations at airports?”.
Undermining the very idea that the media can convey truth or represent reality? Check.
Undermining the very concept of an independent judiciary? Busy with that one too.
Attacking the very notion of the validity of citizen’s dissent? You betcha, we’re right on it.
9k- Let’s be fair: when you’ve paid for your own crowds often enough (and Sean would know all about that), it’s normal to assume that all crowds are paid.
Flinched at the first because I’ve watched every permutation imaginable used to delegitimize and defame protesters, and thought exactly the same about the second. The audacity of talking about a paid crowd when that’s basically what they did at their rallies and even at the CIA “memorial” wall is just too much. Though that was more like frogmarching hapless staffers over to clap and cheer before a commemorative wall.
It reminded me of the “Dilbert” strip where the boss announces:”Great news everyone! I see you’re all free on your vacation so I’ve signed you up for a weekend workshop.” We see the woman with the curly hair fume, “Fist of death. Must control fist of death.”
Fitting us for collars.
When the loyalty oaths become a requirement, it’s time to check out.
I caught a few minutes of a psychologist talking about how infamous his work environments are. Evidently former employees, especially those who worked on “The Apprentice,” said it’s toxic; he deliberately sows jealousy, cultivates min-wars, pits individuals against each other, and generally tries to make them miserable. Charming.
There’s been a fascinating little piece on BBC radio, with their translators saying how difficult it is to translate Trump. He starts a sentence, can’t continue the thread, or it doesn’t get a reaction he expected, or he hasn’t anywhere to go with it, switches to another part way through, and so on until he finds a thread he can end—which he thinks is the ‘real’ part, however its been contradicted or however irrelevant it is to what preceded it.
And the potential serious pitfalls. One of their Persian journalists said he’d been bombarded with complaints: “Why is this translation so bad? Why does it keep stopping and starting? Doesn’t the translator understand English?” . . .when he was doing his best to be literal.
They’ve borrowed actors and body language specialists to help . . .One of their conclusions was when he actually means something (or thinks he does) he does that ‘threading a needle’ gesture, making a circle with his thumb and forefinger; when he’s lying (or doesn’t care) he spreads his hands . . .so the translator can adapt his tone to fit. And ‘act’ him with Trump-like gestures while translating. Must be fascinating to watch through the control-room window.
Since when, apparently, there have been fewer complaints from listeners and viewers . . .The problem, of course, is that all this may well be making Trump all too intelligible in translation.
And . .back to the swamp. Apparently ‘representatives’ of Melania Trump have said for publication that she did/does not intend to make money out of her position. I leave to to the lawyers, making no comment (express or implied) as to how that matches up to her court action.
Now cometh a certain Sebastian Gorka, PhD, Breitbart alumnus and currently deputy assistant to Trump, to enlighten us still further about fake news.
But surely not everything is fake news?
Sure, sure, sure, it’s just one verbally challenged narcissist with a twitter obsession. Sure it is.
For the dogwhistle-challenged, the part in bold is code for “lying Jewish press”.
Go check out the comment threads at places like Stormfront and Breitbart, even Fox sometimes, if you don’t believe me, ‘cos that’s sure as hell how phrases like that are interpreted there.
Conflating the polling industry with the media itself is a nice trick though, you have to admit these guys know their shit. It’s like they blamed the NYT for an inaccurate weather forecast, and almost nobody noticed.
First, define a group as the Other, something alien to the Nation.
Next, define them as enemies of the Nation.
Then, kick their doors in.
We are well past step one, into step two.