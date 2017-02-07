true colors

As if we didn’t already know that Hair Führer, our so-called president, is a vindictive bully;
Sheriff tells Trump that state senator is doing something he doesn’t like.
Trump: “Do you want to give his name? We’ll destroy his career.”
Just imagine if Barack Obama had said something like this. Just imagine if he had owned hotels and pressured diplomatic visitors to stay in them. Just imagine how many GOP heads would be exploding.
Or if he’d said that Putin being “a killer” who orders the murder of people who publicly criticize him was, you know, just kinda meh because hey, we’re not so innocent and we’ve got plenty of killers too. Just imagine what people like Sessions would have to say about that, assuming they’d be able to actually speak at all such would be their fury.
Just imagine if Michelle Obama was claiming damages in a law suit because an unverified accusation had scuppered her chances—in the “window of opportunity” of being the wife of a US president affords—of making a crapton of money selling shoes and fragrances and jewels.
We’d be in the middle of impeachment proceedings already, sure as eggs.
But it won’t happen, not for a long time yet if ever. Not so long as Trump is an effective bulldozer, clearing a path for the installation of policies the right, religious and otherwise, has been wet-dreaming about for more than a generation now. Including, and let’s not pretend this is not an issue, gaining enough control of enough Statehouses to make the prospect of some choice Constitutional Amendments entirely plausible.
Right now I see only one path to minimizing the damage these fucking clowns, and their enablers in an utterly morally bankrupt GOP, will inflict upon us, and that’s;
a) A massive outburst of civil dissent on an unprecedented scale, both in terms of numbers and duration, between now and the mid-terms, and
b) A re-vitalized and re-tooled Democratic Party (which will need to be freed from the odious clutches of the DLC, and driven by grass-roots pressure) capable of mounting a campaign which could at least reacquire control of the Senate.
My instinct right now is without that, we’re fucked.
And with it, while we’d certainly have a fighting chance of leaving a recognizable republic to our progeny, it would be ugly as hell, ‘cos I firmly believe it’s expected, and meetings such as the one between Trump and his favorite Cops and Sheriffs which was the venue for the opening quote, are preparatory to a full commitment to a merciless crushing any such attempts at resistance.
They’re playing for keeps.
WARNING: BE VERY CAUTIOUS ABOUT COMMENTING ON THIS; IT WOULD BE ADVISABLE NOT TO.
“Mail online published these statements for the purpose of gaining a tremendous economic benefit through the resulting increase in web traffic . . .
“Plaintiff started her career as a professional model, and evolved her career into developing and marketing her own lines of commercial products . . .
“As a result of Defendant’s publication of defamatory statements. . .Palintiff’s brand has lost significant value, and major business opportunities that were otherwise available to her have been lost and/or substantially impacted.
“The economic damage to Plaintiff’s brand . . .is multiple millions of dollars. Plaintiff had the unique, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. . .to launch a broad-based commercial brand in multiple product categories, each of which could have garnered multi-million dollar business relationships for a multi-year term during which Plaintiff is one of the most photographed women in the world.
“These product categories would have included, among other things, apparel, accessories, shoes, jewelry, cosmetics,m hair care, skin care and fragrance.”
Melania Trump, an individual, Plaintiff vs. Mail Media Inc, dba Mail Online, a Delaware corporation, Defendant
Supreme Court of the State of New York County of New York Commercial Division
Gunny, I struggle to understand how this man has a single follower. What part of “We’ll destroy his career” do they not grasp? I had to go to the link before I could fully accommodate this.
To think that Muskie lost over a few tears shed for a beloved wife, or consider how quaint it now seems when someone loses a campaign for flirting or putting one word wrong…yet this man gets away with outrage after outrage.
With each passing day, I find myself even more befuddled about how we fell through the rabbit hole into this particular mess, one we cannot seem to extricate ourselves from. Forget Teflon; our Mad Hatter is so slick with the grease he excretes that nothing sticks to him. It’s going to take a titanic effort to rein him in.
As I’m saying that, I’m envisioning the orange tyrant as the Queen of Hearts shrieking, “Off with her head! Off with her head!” There’s even a puffy resemblance between the two harridans.