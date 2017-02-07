true colors

As if we didn’t already know that Hair Führer, our so-called president, is a vindictive bully;

Sheriff tells Trump that state senator is doing something he doesn’t like. Trump: “Do you want to give his name? We’ll destroy his career.”

Just imagine if Barack Obama had said something like this. Just imagine if he had owned hotels and pressured diplomatic visitors to stay in them. Just imagine how many GOP heads would be exploding.

Or if he’d said that Putin being “a killer” who orders the murder of people who publicly criticize him was, you know, just kinda meh because hey, we’re not so innocent and we’ve got plenty of killers too. Just imagine what people like Sessions would have to say about that, assuming they’d be able to actually speak at all such would be their fury.

Just imagine if Michelle Obama was claiming damages in a law suit because an unverified accusation had scuppered her chances—in the “window of opportunity” which being the wife of a US president affords—of making a crapton of money selling shoes and fragrances and jewels.

We’d be in the middle of impeachment proceedings already, sure as eggs.

But it won’t happen, not for a long time yet if ever. Not so long as Trump is an effective bulldozer, clearing a path for the installation of policies the right, religious and otherwise, has been wet-dreaming about for more than a generation now. Including, and let’s not pretend this is not an issue, gaining enough control of enough Statehouses to make the prospect of some choice Constitutional Amendments entirely plausible.

Right now I see only one path to minimizing the damage these fucking clowns, and their enablers in an utterly morally bankrupt GOP, will inflict upon us, and that’s;

a) A massive outburst of civil dissent on an unprecedented scale, both in terms of numbers and duration, between now and the mid-terms, and

b) A re-vitalized and re-tooled Democratic Party (which will need to be freed from the odious clutches of the DLC, and driven by grass-roots pressure) capable of mounting a campaign which could at least reacquire control of the Senate.

My instinct right now is without that, we’re fucked.

And with it, while we’d certainly have a fighting chance of leaving a recognizable republic to our progeny, it would be ugly as hell, ‘cos I firmly believe it’s expected, and meetings such as the one between Trump and his favorite Cops and Sheriffs which was the venue for the opening quote, are preparatory to a full commitment to a merciless crushing any such attempts at resistance.

They’re playing for keeps.