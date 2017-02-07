true colors

As if we didn’t already know that Hair Führer, our so-called president, is a vindictive bully;
Sheriff tells Trump that state senator is doing something he doesn’t like.
Trump: “Do you want to give his name? We’ll destroy his career.”
Just imagine if Barack Obama had said something like this. Just imagine if he had owned hotels and pressured diplomatic visitors to stay in them. Just imagine how many GOP heads would be exploding.
Or if he’d said that Putin being “a killer” who orders the murder of people who publicly criticize him was, you know, just kinda meh because hey, we’re not so innocent and we’ve got plenty of killers too. Just imagine what people like Sessions would have to say about that, assuming they’d be able to actually speak at all such would be their fury.
Just imagine if Michelle Obama was claiming damages in a law suit because an unverified accusation had scuppered her chances—in the “window of opportunity” which being the wife of a US president affords—of making a crapton of money selling shoes and fragrances and jewels.
We’d be in the middle of impeachment proceedings already, sure as eggs.
But it won’t happen, not for a long time yet if ever. Not so long as Trump is an effective bulldozer, clearing a path for the installation of policies the right, religious and otherwise, has been wet-dreaming about for more than a generation now. Including, and let’s not pretend this is not an issue, gaining enough control of enough Statehouses to make the prospect of some choice Constitutional Amendments entirely plausible.
Right now I see only one path to minimizing the damage these fucking clowns, and their enablers in an utterly morally bankrupt GOP, will inflict upon us, and that’s;
a) A massive outburst of civil dissent on an unprecedented scale, both in terms of numbers and duration, between now and the mid-terms, and
b) A re-vitalized and re-tooled Democratic Party (which will need to be freed from the odious clutches of the DLC, and driven by grass-roots pressure) capable of mounting a campaign which could at least reacquire control of the Senate.
My instinct right now is without that, we’re fucked.
And with it, while we’d certainly have a fighting chance of leaving a recognizable republic to our progeny, it would be ugly as hell, ‘cos I firmly believe it’s expected, and meetings such as the one between Trump and his favorite Cops and Sheriffs which was the venue for the opening quote, are preparatory to a full commitment to a merciless crushing any such attempts at resistance.
They’re playing for keeps.
Kev,
Yes, I did notice that the decision was per curiam, the court spoke with one voice. No dissent. Never mind it was the 9th circuit- they handed Trump his ass.
But he doesn’t expect to win any of these court cases. He’s just storing up the OUTRAGE of being thwarted in his mission to PROTECT. So when the next terrible act of Islamic terrorist murder comes, and it will, THEN the hairball will use the courts’ obstruction of his ban like a bulldozer to try to plough right over the courts, and the law.
That’s when he goes straight to his people, the ones for him he is their voice, and says look: I tried to stop this and the courts stopped me. We tried to play nice, now we are going to do what we should have done a long time ago and… American Kristalnacht. Mosques burn coast to coast, brown people kicked to death in the dark, in the streets, drive by shootings, the lot. And Trump will be as worried about those murders as he was about Putin’s murders the other day.
Bluthner:
If they go that far than we are in for a nasty time.
Such violence will not be committed without reply, you know.
I’ve always known he is a gangster, he exhibits it with voice and mannerisms, constantly and bigly.
Kev,
Doesn’t matter what he is. All he’ll be doing when that happens will be telling his people they can do what they want for a little while. He won’t be talking anybody into anything.
Kev,
Of course there will be a response: Bannon is counting on it. That’s the entire point.
And of course the terrorists will be all too understanding of Bannon’s plan, and all too willing to anything they can expedite it. Because they want conflict without end, too, of course.
Imagine back in the mists of time when Osama Bin sat his minions down and explained them that if they found a way to attack Americans on American soil, then the Americans would invade Iraq and remove their implacable enemy Saddam for them. It would have sounded, I’m sure, to most of the minions, like utterly magical thinking.
Bluthner:
yes, the self-destructive-stupidity aspect of our conundrum is not new.
We’ve been reacting stupidly to this challenge for years. Obama tried a different path,
which did not solve the problem but at least avoided new stupidity for eight good years.
The basic problem is a civil war within Islam, over what that word means. From the mass demo’s
being held around the world over the past two years, it seems that the more progressive, anti-violence side of that conflict is slowly winning. This is not good news to Fans of War,
like Bannon, or Bolton or the likes of Pamela Gellar.
The US news media have ignored those mass demonstrations against the jihadis.
In India, the UK, other locations, they’ve been really impressive – and ignored completely in the West.
And we are about to help the worst element, our worst enemies, just like in 2002-08.
I’m reminded of Barbara Tuchman’s best and last book, The March of Folly.
She could write a whole new chapter for it, were she still alive:
“The US and Islam, 1990’s to current, a study in stupidity”
Kev,
Re Bluth’s of 2;54AM. And what Bin Laden did was no more than classical terrorist strategy, which dates back to the second half of the 19th century. I have never understood why this aspect of terrorism isn’t better known – why it’s still met with skepticism – since from Nechayev on down, innumerable theorists of terror have publish their ideas and promoted them as hard as they were able.
The basic idea is that the terrorist sees the truth, sees the desirable solution to the problems of the day, but can’t get the populace to agree about what clearly must be done. That populace may not like the way things are, but it finds them tolerable, if only barely so, and thus preferable to the hugely dangerous and destructive step of open, armed rebellion. Therefore the terrorist deliberately sets out to provoke an intolerably repressive response from the power it opposes – a response that will leave the hapless population with the non-choice of enduring the unendurable or actively opposing it by siding with the terrorist.
Sometimes the power to be deposed falls for the trick (cf Bush) and sometimes it does not (cf France, ’62-’63). In the present instance, the power to be opposed is the sum of political values that we’ve tacitly accepted over at least the last hundred years. The intolerable provocation will be the reaction to the terrorist’s – i.e. to Bannon’s – own provocations (deportations, exclusions, usurpations, abolitions, etc,). Then we sheep are to collectively bah in unison that Oh my, this is awful, freedom of speech and so on are all very good, but if there’s going to be violence, then surrendering those things for a while is a small price to pay for safety. And if I had to place a disinterested bet right now, my money would be on Bannon; collectively, we haven’t shown any guts for quite some time now.
Don’t take my word for it: ask an expert. V I Lenin: “The purpose of terrorism is to terrify.” If you want to know who the terrorist is, look for whoever is insisting that you feel more and more fear by the minute. OUR COUNTRY IS NOT SAFE, AND THESE PEOPLE WON’T LET ME PROTECT YOU! FOR SHAME! FOR SHAME!
NF:
all good points.
I suggest that an excellent propaganda point against our real terrorists (the likes of Bannon, Gellar and Bolton) is to point out the simple truth: they are promoting mass cowardice.
The message of Fear is the counsel of cowardice. They want us to be weak little frightened sheep. (I like the right-wing word “sheeple” for this argument.)
And no one likes to be called a coward, one of the sheeple.
This crap-fest can be opposed and can be defeated. Just look at the Muslims of India! Within the past couple of years, several million have publicly condemned the jihadis, in writing and also in public demonstrations. That movement has now spread into the UK.
Within India that movement now includes at least 70,000 local imams. Every one is risking his life to take this stand.
India contains the world’s third-largest population of Muslims, about 172 million. (Almost as many Muslims as Pakistan’s roughly 178 million. Indonesia comes first with about 205 million.)
Nat,
Sure what Bin Laden did was classical terrorist strategy, and sure Bush fell for it, but I still do wonder if Bin Laden ever thought Bush would also then take on, and take out, Saddam, who after all was one of Bin Laden’s worst enemies, and who was making it very hard for the extremists to make headway in his country (on account of they kept getting shot in the back of the head).