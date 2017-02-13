you go, johnboy!

John Oliver is back in the saddle—and not a moment too soon—and once again demonstrates his extraordinary talents. He insists, vehemently, that he’s a comedian and not, absolutely not, a journalist.

OK, fair enough. His history of stand-up routines (which he still does from time to time) and other work certainly validates that claim, and I’m willing to extend the courtesy of taking him at his own evaluation of himself.

But that said, nobody currently on TeeVee presents politics, policies and current affairs with more clarity and accuracy (based on diligent and reliable research—he has a big staff and takes accuracy very seriously indeed) than does this guy. You’re not going to find hardly anything in the media much better, in terms of commentary on this current clusterfuck, than stuff like this;

“Since taking office around 412 years ago, Trump has made it clear that reality is not important to him … [he’s] a pathological liar with a well-documented 40-year history of bullshit… …but it was worth taking him seriously. Trump was telling the truth about the solutions to the problems he was lying about, and he is now making real policy based on fake facts.”

This is 23 minutes of sheer, much-needed brilliance, and we need all the help we can get.

The video may be blocked for copyright/distribution reasons in your location, which has been a problem we’ve seen in the past. I wish I knew a solution to that problem, because this guy’s work needs to be seen as widely as possible, especially now.