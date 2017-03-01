Blue Tie Trump

Somebody took him to the woodshed. Even so he’s still spouting YUGE lies, still fanning fear and hatred of Those Who Are Not Us, still failing to deliver any concrete at all.
And only for a fleeting moment or two being himself up there (the ‘record’ amount of applause for the SEAL he didn’t kill, no way, those generals killed him).
The biggest lie? I reckon it was the bit about no more ‘trivial fights’. To do that he’d have to keep his blue tie on, which is to say inhabit his woodshedded impersonation of himself, 24/7.
That just ain’t possible.
Biggest thing I noticed he didn’t read out was the usual Republican psalm about balancing the budget.
He thinks he’s a great negotiator. But at some point he’s going to have to actually negotiate some actual thing. Instead of just talking shit. Ain’t even close to happening yet.
Nice words about the Jewish community, but it was only hours after he echoed a neo-Nazi website and speculated that all these JCC bomb threats are ‘false flag ops’ for fake sympathy.
Nice words about our military, but earlier the same day he blamed his own generals for that botched raid in Yemen.
Same old same old, same act as during the campaign.
Y’all seem to have missed the news that the country is saved because at last we have a president who can read from a teleprompter without ad libbing.
I know I’m sleeping better this night.
The scariest thing to me was watching the ineradicably smug nastiness on the faces (just for a minute, and with the video on mute. I’m not a masochist) of Ryan and Pence in the background.
I only heard it on the wireless. It was all that applause and cheering that depressed me. I saw somewhere there was about 60 minutes of words and 30 minutes of ‘ovations’. It sounded like kids at a football match. Undignified. And what erupted with ‘repeal Obamacare’ downright vicious.
All the coverage just reminds me of Dr Johnson’s quip:
“like a dog’s walking on his hind legs. It is not done well; but you are surprised to find it done at all.”
Nine,
Oh Hell yeah I couldn’t watch for more than a minute or so. I read the transcript. And the flattery afterwards by Pence and Ryan was more repulsive than their grins during.
Squirrel,
That line of Johnson’s was just perfect.
Along those same lines, Dr J also said “A horse that can count to ten is a remarkable horse, not a remarkable mathematician.” And here’s what the horse himself had to say, courtesy of an officially trustworthy source, the Völkischer Beobachter – sorry, I mean Breitbart’s Online Mausoleum of 14 August, 2015
(www.breitbart.com/video/2015/08/14/trump-presidential-candidates-shouldnt-be-allowed-to-use-teleprompters/” rel=”nofollow”):
I bring this up only because 1,823 news outlets have declared that Trump is now Presidential (Teddy Roosevelt was too, you know) because he has managed to do that very thing.
***
I’m trying not to notice dear Kellyanne anymore – I’m morally certain that her job is to be the WH’s lightning rod, and that any attention paid to her is just playing into their game plan – but she has done something remarkable that can’t have been easy: she has managed to slander Debbie Wasserman Schultz. That is a genuine achievement, and I bow to her. I wouldn’t have thought that it could be done.
Cheeto Benito often talks about whether things should “be allowed”: using teleprompters, running in GOP primaries if he’s mad at you, reporters citing anonymous sources, and endlessly on.
It’s a verbal tic that shows up frequently.
He thinks he’s now In Charge of Everything.
**
And yes, it’s very very difficult to slander Rep. Wasserman Schultz and Kellyanne has accomplished something genuinely impressive this time.
**
Session’s lies to the Senate under oath, about the Russian meetings, are exploding in their faces today. The rising tsunami of Russian-related news about this regime is just not going away.
Hey people, please don’t include hyperlinks to Breitbart or any other lunatic website in your comments or posts. I really don’t want pingbacks or anything else from fuckers like that.
If you feel it’s necessary to provide a way for your readers to find your reference source, please just write out the meat and potatoes part of the URL without turning it (or allowing WordPress to turn it) into a hyperlink.
Your reader can then copy and paste the URL into their own browser and we here at 9K’ will get at least a little bit of air cover.
Many thanks.
9k,
Mea maxima culpa. I pledge to say a thousand Hail Trumps in penance, if not in expiation.