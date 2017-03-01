Blue Tie Trump

Somebody took him to the woodshed. Even so he’s still spouting YUGE lies, still fanning fear and hatred of Those Who Are Not Us, still failing to deliver any concrete at all.
And only for a fleeting moment or two being himself up there (the ‘record’ amount of applause for the SEAL he didn’t kill, no way, those generals killed him).
The biggest lie? I reckon it was the bit about no more ‘trivial fights’. To do that he’d have to keep his blue tie on, which is to say inhabit his woodshedded impersonation of himself, 24/7.
That just ain’t possible.
Biggest thing I noticed he didn’t read out was the usual Republican psalm about balancing the budget.
He thinks he’s a great negotiator. But at some point he’s going to have to actually negotiate some actual thing. Instead of just talking shit. Ain’t even close to happening yet.
Nice words about the Jewish community, but it was only hours after he echoed a neo-Nazi website and speculated that all these JCC bomb threats are ‘false flag ops’ for fake sympathy.
Nice words about our military, but earlier the same day he blamed his own generals for that botched raid in Yemen.
Same old same old, same act as during the campaign.
Y’all seem to have missed the news that the country is saved because at last we have a president who can read from a teleprompter without ad libbing.
I know I’m sleeping better this night.