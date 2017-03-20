If we were looking for one word to sum up the orange hairball, his circus of a campaign and his abortion of a presidency, I can’t find one that better sumps up both. One that means both ‘disregard for what demands regard’ (such as facts, truth, his promises, the vulnerable, the health of the planet, the dignity of his office — the list goes on and on) , ‘disrespect for the law and its institutions’, and ‘worthless and despicable’.

This morning the worthless and despicable orange hairball denies again that that there is any evidence whatever that he or his team had dealings with Putin, but at the same time insists that whoever leaked all that undeniable evidence of him and his team dealing with Putin needs to be tracked down and punished.

The longer GOP game must be to let Trump talk his Trumpshit as much as he wants, so long as he passes their bills, wait for the ripe moment and then ditch him in favor of Pence, so Pence can run in 2020 as an incumbent. If they jump too soon the the orange floater might fail to flush; if they wait too long then their boy Pence will have too much orange stink on him. How long is too long -from their jaded perspective- to leave this floating orange hairball festering in the bowl?