If we were looking for one word to sum up the orange hairball, his circus of a campaign and his abortion of a presidency, I can’t find one that better sumps up both. One that means both ‘disregard for what demands regard’ (such as facts, truth, his promises, the vulnerable, the health of the planet, the dignity of his office — the list goes on and on) , ‘disrespect for the law and its institutions’, and ‘worthless and despicable’.
This morning the worthless and despicable orange hairball denies again that that there is any evidence whatever that he or his team had dealings with Putin, but at the same time insists that whoever leaked all that undeniable evidence of him and his team dealing with Putin needs to be tracked down and punished.
The longer GOP game must be to let Trump talk his Trumpshit as much as he wants, so long as he passes their bills, wait for the ripe moment and then ditch him in favor of Pence, so Pence can run in 2020 as an incumbent. If they jump too soon the the orange floater might fail to flush; if they wait too long then their boy Pence will have too much orange stink on him. How long is too long -from their jaded perspective- to leave this floating orange hairball festering in the bowl?
Neither McConnell nor Ryan have the kind of authority that would allow them to speak for “the GOP.” Especially McConnell. He held his members together for eight years with one very simple policy: Obama must fail, and he must fail at every single thing he tries to do. That he could sell, and that he did sell, but it can’t be transposed into “Trump must succeed in everything he tries.” So he’s floundering.
I would have thought – I did think – that both Ryan and McConnell would be smart enough to adapt a strategy of “Look Mr Trump, first we get everything we want – then we’ll consider what you want. If you’re as smart as us, you’ll play along and take credit for everything we do. As long as you make us look good, we’ll make you look good.” And maybe McConnell and Ryan really were smart enough to do that, if only Trump had played along. But Trump does not play along – never has, never will. He wouldn’t let healthcare sit on the back burner, he wouldn’t allow the appearance that he was letting the FBI and the responsible congressional committees and the press do their jobs in obscurity: he simply can’t stand headlines that aren’t about him and anyway, details have always bored him silly. President Pence has to sound better everyday, and when a solid majority of representatives and senators start saying so out loud, McConnell and Ryan will step up and boldly lead them the rest of the way home.
Here’s a question (and I have no idea what the answer is): are there many, or indeed any, Dems in Congress, who would not only prefer, but would actually slow down in any way the removal of, the ridiculous self-sabotaging (but hugely dangerous) joke that is our current President , in order to avoid the inevitable boost that Pence would get from the entire world for ridding us of the tumultuous hairball?
Bluth,
Would they want to? Hell yes.
Could they make it sound enough like principle to actually try it? Maybe – depending what emerges from the Russia thing. If it doesn’t grow much worse, they could make a stand on the grounds that simply being a hairball can’t be allowed to pass for high crimes and misdemeanors. They could even persuade themselves. They could ask whether congress isn’t trying to set a precedent that could have been applied to Obama or Hilary, and undoubtedly would be applied to the next Democratic president. I’d like to hear the answer to that one myself.
Hi, guys. I’m back. Had work to do.
As for this question, would the Dem’s join in a 25th Amendment Solution . . . I think, yes.
But Pelosi and Shumer will have requirements of their own, to help the R’s to rid themselves of the odious hairball. Pence will not be allowed to be Pence, the religious nut. Pence will have to take in at least two Democrats for the Cabinet. The Veep to replace Pence, a Senatorial confirmation, will have to be someone sane. Oh, and with Pelosi involved, SEIU will be thrown a lucrative bone or two.
That negotiation would not bear public scrutiny, it will be the ultimate sausage.
At this point I’d settle for a full-frontal salafist Pence so long as Bannon and Kushner and the rest of the neo-nazi crowd got their marching orders. I think I’d balk at Pence offering Trump and his crew of orcs a pardon. I think I would. But I’d even give up the pleasure of seeing Trump do a perp walk to avoid a wag-the-dog war.