meanwhile, back here on earth…

…and speaking of the evolutionary ability to recognize faces, our old friend Steve King (R-Whitebread, Iowa) is talking about what’s really bothering him;
Wilders understands that culture and demographics are our destiny. We can’t restore our civilization with somebody else’s babies.
And just to ensure he’s not been misunderstood, he clarifies;
“I’d like to see an America that’s just so homogenous that we look a lot the same”
And he doesn’t mean mocha brown either.
And the massive blowback in Congress at such blatant racism?
Hmmm. Let me get back to you on that, OK?
I’ll have my people call your people.
It gave David Duke a boner, though.
just in case you were thinking about moving -> sanity reigns supreme in Iowa’s 4th congressional district.
Ecology? Biology? Science? Planetary context?
Meh.
Biosphere? What the fuck is that?
Elitist twaddle, that’s what.
Angels dancing on pinheads, innit.
I saw Odetta sing a couple of times, once 1980 in so-called jazz club on the highway between Durham and Chapel Hill. Everybody who paid the cover charge was white, and I was the youngest white person in the room except for my date, who was the most out of place.
I assume Odetta was used to all white or mostly white audiences. She wheeled out one of set pieces: she got everyone in the room to sing “O Give me a Home (where the Buffalo Roam)” the way they were used to singing it. And then while they did that she sang a Blues version along side, underneath and over the top. By the end no one in the room could possibly have been longing for any kind of restoration of ‘our civilization’. Not that many would have been, but just in case anyone was thinking about it. It was 1980, after all, not 2017.
And King himself is already walking his comment back a bit:
Yeah, we’ve lost a lot of ground since then, in ways that even those of us who have been paying attention remain unaware of.
Or would rather not think about.
The president he supports says it’s the blood. We have him on video right here saying it’s the blood.
Not just any old blood either.
German blood.
He’s still getting a pass on that, isn’t he?
I reckon everyone who’s giving a pass on that also believes it. I reckon Steve King believes it, too. But if anyone called him out at this point on it he’d just deliver the same walk back as King just did. He said blood but meant culture. Wink wink.
That vicious thug has received a pass on many things:
beating up his tutors as a teenager,
sexually assaulting many women over the years, and bragging about it on tape,
running his development business in partnership with assorted wise guys, for decades,
six corporate bankruptcies without once paying a significant price, personally,
wandering into the changing room for a teenager’s beauty contest – not adult, teenagers,,
becoming President without divesting a bit of his private business,
already profiting personally through his business from being President,
keeping his tax returns hidden,
probably being ‘kompromated‘ to his damp eyebrows by the Russians,
mocking a disabled reported in public,
promoting violence at his rallies . . . .
and yes, the racism too. Lots of that. Very obviously so.
At some point the game will play out. It always does for grifters. If they hang around too long something goes south, the curtain opens, the wizard is revealed to be just some aging freak getting his freak on, and the shit hits the fan.
And he’s stuck in the worst possible place for a grifter, now, in the biggest goldfish bowl on the planet. I think that Melania understands the fix they’re in, she’s keeping her distance and may well be readying her own bail-out strategy.
We may know that the jig is up, when Melania flies home to central Europe on short notice, one quiet Tuesday evening.