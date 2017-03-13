meanwhile, back here on earth…

…and speaking of the evolutionary ability to recognize faces, our old friend Steve King (R-Whitebread, Iowa) is talking about what’s really bothering him;

Wilders understands that culture and demographics are our destiny. We can’t restore our civilization with somebody else’s babies.

And just to ensure he’s not been misunderstood, he clarifies;

“I’d like to see an America that’s just so homogenous that we look a lot the same”

And he doesn’t mean mocha brown either.

And the massive blowback in Congress at such blatant racism?

Hmmm. Let me get back to you on that, OK?

I’ll have my people call your people.

It gave David Duke a boner, though.

just in case you were thinking about moving -> sanity reigns supreme in Iowa’s 4th congressional district.

Ecology? Biology? Science? Planetary context?

Meh.

Biosphere? What the fuck is that?

Elitist twaddle, that’s what.

Angels dancing on pinheads, innit.