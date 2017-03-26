meanwhile, on death row…

… a shortage of ordinary people willing to watch a fellow human put to death is threatening Arkansas’ plans to execute 8 people in 10 days—the most executions in such a compressed timeframe since the death penalty was ruled not to be unconstitutional by a SCOTUS decision in 1976.
Arkansas law requires 6 to 12 “respectable citizens”—which means people at least 21 years old with no felony history or relation to the people being killed—bear witness to executions. To make sure that proper protocol is followed, apparently.
Anyway, the shortage is serious enough to threaten the scheduling of the executions—two at a time beginning April 17 and ending April 27—so it’s all hands on deck to find qualified Arkansan residents willing to spend an hour or two legitimizing the killing of one of their fellow humans in a grotesque ritual often carried out in antiseptic semi-secrecy in the middle of the night.
Department of Correction Director Wendy Kelley has been out beating the bushes for volunteers, and speaking to the members of Little Rock Rotary Club 99, she said;
“The last times these were set, we actually did not have enough people volunteer. You seem to be a group that does not have felony backgrounds and are over 21. So if you’re interested in serving in that area, in this serious role, just call my office.”
Bill Booker, acting as substitute president of the Little Rock Rotary Club, said “It’s a very sobering thought … temporarily there was a little laugh from the audience because they thought she might be kidding … it quickly became obvious that she was not kidding.”
No word yet on how recruitment is coming along. Not much joy at the Rotary Club however, according to reports in Arkansas Online;
Finding volunteers among members of the Little Rock Rotary Club 99 may be difficult, said Bill Booker, acting president of the club.
“What I suspect is that some people might support the death penalty, but when it comes to witnessing something like that, it’s a different story,” Booker said Tuesday. “It may cause emotional trauma for quite a while. It would be one of the most significant things you’ll ever see in your life.”
Booker, a funeral director at Roller Funeral Home in Little Rock, said he will not volunteer for the task.
“It’s a lot different to be involved after the death has occurred,” Booker said, adding that he vividly remembers stopping to help at the scene of a fatal traffic accident 40 years ago and helping a young man as he was dying.
Viewing an execution would be too much for him, he said.
Barbaric
I agree with Expat that it’s barbaric. But let’s be clear about what ‘it’ is that is so barbaric. It’s the executiion of criminals that’s barbaric, right? Not passing a law that says if criminals are going to be executed in the name of the people then at least a few of the people are going to have to watch.
I think that law is actually civilized. If you are going to support the death penalty then you should have the simple moral courage to personally witness an execution.
I’m ambiguous about the death penalty. I understand and agree with many of the arguments against it. Then, from time to time, I see a case where it seems the only appropriate response by society.
For example, this case that was decided with a death penalty just this past week in Las Vegas. It concerns the rape/murder of a 15 year old girl.
From the article:
He had previously raped two others, in the same tunnel, and his cousin in Mexico about a month prior to this crime.
The jury only took three hours, in the penalty phase, to sentence him to death. And I have a hard time arguing with them. They sat in the courtroom for a couple of weeks of trial, and witnessed this guy for themselves.
Correct Bluth. Execution is barbaric and more so in the USA where the process is drawn out and ritualized. At least there was something humane in the few seconds from the condemned cell door opening and Albert Pierrepoint dropping you to a broken neck at 8am one morning in Pentonville.
Expat:
no argument on this point, the process is barbaric as implemented, in the US.
Most states are now having serious trouble even buying the chemicals for execution by injection. The companies won’t sell them for that purpose.
And the number of cases where non-guilty defendants received the DP for things they did not do, are frequent enough to place the whole thing on hold, until that is sorted out. Illinois had a serious problem with that in recent years. Texas just ignores it, has certainly executed at least several people who didn’t commit those crimes.
As I stated above, I’m ambiguous about it.
Maybe all members of any jury which recommends the DP in the trial’s punishment phase (and the requirement should be a unanimous decision—just one nay would veto the DP) should be required by law to witness the outcome of their decision?
Seems fair enough to me.
In fact it seems outrageous to me that the witnessing is allowed to be subcontracted to whatever ghouls the volunteer process is almost certain to collect, while those directly responsible for the execution’s legality are free to take the kids to Disneyworld instead of seeing the fruits of their deliberations.
If you made that a requirement, Nine, then when the jury was selected the prosecution would ask every prospective juror: if you find a defendant guilty of murder in the first degree, are you willing to watch him die?. Which would be a pretty foolproof way of picking a hanging jury. Anyone who said no would be excused, and it would be legal. Only the most bloodthirsty jurors would sit. If I was up on charges in a death penalty state I sure as hell wouldn’t want that question to be a legitimate question. Unless I wanted to be executed.
There is such a vast amount wrong with the death penalty, especially the way it is used in the U.S., and so little useful in it, we ought to just join the enlightened side of the human race and abandon it. Sure monsters do terrible terrible things. And if anyone did anything to my children I’d hunt them down myself, or failing that push as hard as I could for the death penalty. But of course vengeful parents are not the ones we want making policy decisions for all of society. They need all the help they can eat, and all the sympathy and understanding, but even Christians are supposed to believe that vengeance is for the Lord to take, and only for the Lord.