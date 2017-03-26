meanwhile, on death row…

… a shortage of ordinary people willing to watch a fellow human put to death is threatening Arkansas’ plans to execute 8 people in 10 days—the most executions in such a compressed timeframe since the death penalty was ruled not to be unconstitutional by a SCOTUS decision in 1976.

Arkansas law requires 6 to 12 “respectable citizens”—which means people at least 21 years old with no felony history or relation to the people being killed—bear witness to executions. To make sure that proper protocol is followed, apparently.

Anyway, the shortage is serious enough to threaten the scheduling of the executions—two at a time beginning April 17 and ending April 27—so it’s all hands on deck to find qualified Arkansan residents willing to spend an hour or two legitimizing the killing of one of their fellow humans in a grotesque ritual often carried out in antiseptic semi-secrecy in the middle of the night.

Department of Correction Director Wendy Kelley has been out beating the bushes for volunteers, and speaking to the members of Little Rock Rotary Club 99, she said;

“The last times these were set, we actually did not have enough people volunteer. You seem to be a group that does not have felony backgrounds and are over 21. So if you’re interested in serving in that area, in this serious role, just call my office.”

Bill Booker, acting as substitute president of the Little Rock Rotary Club, said “It’s a very sobering thought … temporarily there was a little laugh from the audience because they thought she might be kidding … it quickly became obvious that she was not kidding.”

No word yet on how recruitment is coming along. Not much joy at the Rotary Club however, according to reports in Arkansas Online;