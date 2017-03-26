meanwhile, on death row…

… a shortage of ordinary people willing to watch a fellow human put to death is threatening Arkansas’ plans to execute 8 people in 10 days—the most executions in such a compressed timeframe since the death penalty was ruled not to be unconstitutional by a SCOTUS decision in 1976.
Arkansas law requires 6 to 12 “respectable citizens”—which means people at least 21 years old with no felony history or relation to the people being killed—bear witness to executions. To make sure that proper protocol is followed, apparently.
Anyway, the shortage is serious enough to threaten the scheduling of the executions—two at a time beginning April 17 and ending April 27—so it’s all hands on deck to find qualified Arkansan residents willing to spend an hour or two legitimizing the killing of one of their fellow humans in a grotesque ritual often carried out in antiseptic semi-secrecy in the middle of the night.
Department of Correction Director Wendy Kelley has been out beating the bushes for volunteers, and speaking to the members of Little Rock Rotary Club 99, she said;
“The last times these were set, we actually did not have enough people volunteer. You seem to be a group that does not have felony backgrounds and are over 21. So if you’re interested in serving in that area, in this serious role, just call my office.”
Bill Booker, acting as substitute president of the Little Rock Rotary Club, said “It’s a very sobering thought … temporarily there was a little laugh from the audience because they thought she might be kidding … it quickly became obvious that she was not kidding.”
No word yet on how recruitment is coming along. Not much joy at the Rotary Club however, according to reports in Arkansas Online;
Finding volunteers among members of the Little Rock Rotary Club 99 may be difficult, said Bill Booker, acting president of the club.
“What I suspect is that some people might support the death penalty, but when it comes to witnessing something like that, it’s a different story,” Booker said Tuesday. “It may cause emotional trauma for quite a while. It would be one of the most significant things you’ll ever see in your life.”
Booker, a funeral director at Roller Funeral Home in Little Rock, said he will not volunteer for the task.
“It’s a lot different to be involved after the death has occurred,” Booker said, adding that he vividly remembers stopping to help at the scene of a fatal traffic accident 40 years ago and helping a young man as he was dying.
Viewing an execution would be too much for him, he said.
Barbaric
I agree with Expat that it’s barbaric. But let’s be clear about what ‘it’ is that is so barbaric. It’s the executiion of criminals that’s barbaric, right? Not passing a law that says if criminals are going to be executed in the name of the people then at least a few of the people are going to have to watch.
I think that law is actually civilized. If you are going to support the death penalty then you should have the simple moral courage to personally witness an execution.
I’m ambiguous about the death penalty. I understand and agree with many of the arguments against it. Then, from time to time, I see a case where it seems the only appropriate response by society.
For example, this case that was decided with a death penalty just this past week in Las Vegas. It concerns the rape/murder of a 15 year old girl.
From the article:
He had previously raped two others, in the same tunnel, and his cousin in Mexico about a month prior to this crime.
The jury only took three hours, in the penalty phase, to sentence him to death. And I have a hard time arguing with them. They sat in the courtroom for a couple of weeks of trial, and witnessed this guy for themselves.