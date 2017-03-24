oh donny boy, the pipes, the pipes are leaking…

Seven fucking years, count ’em, these assholes have been trying to scupper the ACA.

More that 50 votes to repeal passed in the House in that time, when there was not a president who would sign it.

Now there is such a president and they hold a majority in the Senate too, and their latest attempt just went down in flames.

One GOP faction won’t vote for something which will brazenly put affordable HC insurance out of reach for a dangerously high number of their constituents (and put that faction at risk of losing their meal ticket, of course. We’re not talking integrity or empathy here).

Another faction won’t sign on to anything which doesn’t punish poor people, especially women, quite enough to suit their mean-spirited zealotry.

This won’t be the fault of our Führer and Famous DealMaker®, of course, nothing ever is. But the spin should be fun to observe. There has to be a way that it’s all that Muslim Kenyan’s fault, right?