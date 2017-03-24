oh donny boy, the pipes, the pipes are leaking…

Seven fucking years, count ’em, these assholes have been trying to scupper the ACA.
More that 50 votes to repeal passed in the House in that time, when there was not a president who would sign it.
Now there is such a president and they hold a majority in the Senate too, and their latest attempt just went down in flames.
One GOP faction won’t vote for something which will brazenly put affordable HC insurance out of reach for a dangerously high number of their constituents (and put that faction at risk of losing their meal ticket, of course. We’re not talking integrity or empathy here).
Another faction won’t sign on to anything which doesn’t punish poor people, especially women, quite enough to suit their mean-spirited zealotry.
This won’t be the fault of our Führer and Famous DealMaker®, of course, nothing ever is. But the spin should be fun to observe. There has to be a way that it’s all that Muslim Kenyan’s fault, right?
You got it in one. The vote failed because- Democrats. Obviously. And Democrats are obviously all zombies for the Kenyan.
The same crowd of Republicans who can’t abide the idea of a national insurance pool that includes everyone, because forcing people to participate in an insurance pool, as opposed to letting God decide (and the rest of us pay through the nose when the uninsured remain in the emergency room and the ICU even after their cards max out) would not blink an eye before voting for universal conscription. In their view it is perfectly acceptable for the country to confiscate a young person’s liberty, and force them to take up arms, and fling them into combat, but absolutely not acceptable to require those same citizens to pool their risk of ill health.
I sincerely invite anyone who understands how to parse that, even in a way that only sort of scans, to please explain how the same mind can think both thoughts without simply refusing to think about the contradiction. I get that humans are good at holding irreconcilable notions, but that’s not the answer I’m after. I am after an honest attempt at explaining how those two thoughts are in any way consistent.
Couple of random thoughts.
One. Right now there have to be GOP congressmen, and especially Freedom Caucus members, who are starting their fifth term and have never once made an actual political sausage – who have done their jobs by standing up when called upon to rant a little and then vote no to absolutely everything. They’ve heard, vaguely, about how sausages are made, but they’ve never had to make one before. They just keep doing what they’ve always done…
Two. Young people from the nether reaches – the kind of mongrels who lack the innate capacities and virtues that get one born into the company of those who deserve Freedom – still must be given hope of redemption. Therefore we give them the opportunity to become Heroes. Some will funk it, of course – just remember who they are, after all – but some will Answer the Call and seize their one chance for Greatness. And we do sincerely honor those step up and do that. It is for their sakes that our dates wear camo-themed formals to the prom, it is for their sakes that we stand and applaud when the stadium announcer points our attention to Company C, sitting together down the right field line. How we wish that we, ourselves, could just chuck aside our responsibility to preserve and advance Civilization as only we can do it, and join them in their exciting life of adventure… But alas, our duty calls us, just as their simpler, more satisfying duty calls them. No, ours not to reason why and all that: ours but to do, and dine…
Yeah.
And while they’re at it, justify how a lifetime of taxation-funded healthcare is one of the benefits of every single tour of military duty, even if it’s just mashing potatoes at Fort Bragg, but the people who grow those potatoes don’t get shit.