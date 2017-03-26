OK, I have no way to know how accurate this might be, but the Sunday Times is reporting that our frisky little Führer presented German chancellor Angela Merkel with a bill, an actual printed bill, for $300 billion which, he says, is owed to the US because Germany is in arrears with their NATO financial obligations.
Stories of spectacular dimwittery like this fit so well with my personal judgements of what a dipshit Trump actually is (that he would assume NATO membership operates like his Mar-a-Lago club membership dues is not in the least surprising to me) so the temptation to just grab it and run with it is strong, but all reports I’ve found so far all lead back to that single Times story, and we’re not too damn far from April 1st, so hey, who knows.
So did our lovable little carnival barker actually deploy someone in his staff to print up an no-foolin’ invoice, basically a dunning notice, and really no-shit present it to Merkel at their meeting?
There’s plenty of contextual evidence to suggest it’s entirely plausible, not least Trump’s repeated public assertions, via Twitter;
“Despite what you have heard from the FAKE NEWS, I had a GREAT meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Nevertheless, Germany owes vast sums of money to NATO & the United States must be paid more for the powerful, and very expensive, defense it provides to Germany!”
If he did, well, I’m no expert on international diplomacy but it seems to me the potential for such clownish and petulant acting-out to sour all kinds of future international relations is huge.
A German minister responded, according to reports, by saying “The concept behind putting out such demands is to intimidate the other side, but the chancellor took it calmly and will not respond to such provocations.” Which is exactly the kind of low-key non-confrontational response one might expect from any nation with a mature and experienced diplomatic corps.
But this stupid little fucker still thinks that the confrontational bullying style which has worked for him in his previous business life—his show-business life to be accurate—will serve him well now, a perspective apparently shared by Bannon and several other of his closest advisors.
These fucking people are nuts, and need adult supervision 24/7, otherwise the wrong tweet at the wrong time and aimed at the wrong person is gonna result in scrambled jets, somewhere, sooner or later.
With anyone else in the White House but Trump and the Presidential Son in Law (and the Sunday Times printing it) I’d want to take this with the accompaniment of an entire salt mine, but . . .
I keep wondering if this story isn’t based on a miss-translation. Even Trump’s people didn’t deny that he made a statement to Merkel that Germany owed the U.S. a huge sum of money for past U.S. support of Nato. Which could be figuratively described as “presenting Germany with an invoice”; presumably Trump may even have mentioned an invented figure; maybe once it went to Germany and came back out again it was translated into an actual paper invoice?
It reminds me of an old con, that I’ve come across more than a few times: an IOU from the English King to good subject in the colonies, in return for requistioned goods during the revolution, usually it’s for horses. The IOU is never paid, and because of compounded interest is now worth some trillion or more dollars. One famous example was put about by a man calling himself by the surname ‘Trotter’. He travelled around America raising funds from anyone called or related to anyone named Trotter, with the object of using the money to bring an action in England to recover the fortune that was owed. When I was a lawyer someone (named Trotter) found out about this and came to me hoping I’d take up his case on a no win no fee basis. He would not be told that it was nonsense, and seemed to sincerely believe that if only the Queen was told of the injustice his family had sufferred that she would instruct her government to hand over the trillions. The hairball seems to be trying to play a similar con with Nato, except from his pov, it’s win-win any time anyone repeats this story, whether they believe it or not. Just getting the story out there make shis point: the Germans are rich because they’ve had a free ride on our backs since the war! Time for paybacks. Fake invoice or no.
Bluth,
Yes. It’s a win (forget win-win: Germany ain’t never going to pay) for two reasons:
1. That explains it! They’re rich and we’re broke cuz they been ripping us off for fifty years! Simple as all that, and every one of the fuckers knew it the whole damn time – every fucker but simple dumb ol’ us, of course…
2. Hell no, they ain’t gonna pay it back: would you? But at least we got an honest guy in there now who ain’t gonna let them steal any more. And all we got to do is watch who tells us we gotta keep handing it over – it’ll tell us exactly who we can’t never trust again, won’t it?
I tend to think this story is true. Here is why.
Remember the expression on Chancellor Merkel’s face, in the photo op after their little tete-a-tete? Like she was observing someone very smelly attached to her shoe.
I suspect that the rest of NATO will soon develop a policy in common to deal with the current idiocy of the US, pending the departure of Cheeto Benito.
Followup:
PM Trudeau flew from Ottowa to Berlin last week, shortly after Merkel arrived home from the US. I’m sure they had a free and frank exchange of views, along the lines of “Oh, shit!!”.
And downed more than one shot with beer chaser, for sedative purposes.
I can’t help thinking that if Trump had actually gone through the trouble to print out a piece of paper, he wouldn’t have been able to NOT flaunt it for the cameras, and brag about it. I bet he wishes he had thought of printing out an invoice, and signing his name on it in three inch scribble.
But he didn’t flaunt it, so while we know for a fact he said they owed us a fortune, I won’t buy the print-out story until Merkel shows us the original. Which of course she won’t do for the reasons Nat articulates above.