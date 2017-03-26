OK, I have no way to know how accurate this might be, but the Sunday Times is reporting that our frisky little Führer presented German chancellor Angela Merkel with a bill, an actual printed bill, for $300 billion which, he says, is owed to the US because Germany is in arrears with their NATO financial obligations.

Stories of spectacular dimwittery like this fit so well with my personal judgements of what a dipshit Trump actually is (that he would assume NATO membership operates like his Mar-a-Lago club membership dues is not in the least surprising to me) so the temptation to just grab it and run with it is strong, but all reports I’ve found so far all lead back to that single Times story, and we’re not too damn far from April 1st, so hey, who knows.

So did our lovable little carnival barker actually deploy someone in his staff to print up an no-foolin’ invoice, basically a dunning notice, and really no-shit present it to Merkel at their meeting?

There’s plenty of contextual evidence to suggest it’s entirely plausible, not least Trump’s repeated public assertions, via Twitter;

“Despite what you have heard from the FAKE NEWS, I had a GREAT meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Nevertheless, Germany owes vast sums of money to NATO & the United States must be paid more for the powerful, and very expensive, defense it provides to Germany!”

If he did, well, I’m no expert on international diplomacy but it seems to me the potential for such clownish and petulant acting-out to sour all kinds of future international relations is huge.

A German minister responded, according to reports, by saying “The concept behind putting out such demands is to intimidate the other side, but the chancellor took it calmly and will not respond to such provocations.” Which is exactly the kind of low-key non-confrontational response one might expect from any nation with a mature and experienced diplomatic corps.

But this stupid little fucker still thinks that the confrontational bullying style which has worked for him in his previous business life—his show-business life to be accurate—will serve him well now, a perspective apparently shared by Bannon and several other of his closest advisors.

These fucking people are nuts, and need adult supervision 24/7, otherwise the wrong tweet at the wrong time and aimed at the wrong person is gonna result in scrambled jets, somewhere, sooner or later.