the question for today

I slung this up on the “quotes to be proud of ” sidebar first, then after thinking about it for a minute decided to wave it around more prominently.
It’s about words, today. It’s about the ongoing sneaky normalization of words and ideas which, in any context of a democratic republic, are neither normal or even remotely acceptable.
There are reports (Reuters, WaPo) that Jared Kushner, our frisky Führer’s son-in-law, is to be installed as head honcho of a brand new entity called, evocatively, the White House Office of American Innovation.
This is, according to our Führer, a part of his ongoing project to keep his promises to the American people;
“I promised the American people I would produce results, and apply my ‘ahead of schedule, under budget’ mentality to the government.”
(speaking of words, I’m uncomfortable with the idea that an article can reasonably contain the words “Trump” and “mentality”, but I see no way to avoid it in this case)
Anyway, here’s Kushner making a statement about what he sees as his role in that development;
The government should be run like a great American company. Our hope is that we can achieve successes and efficiencies for our customers, who are the citizens.
As we see, he’s basically dissolving any meaningful distinction between entities he’s calling “citizens” and entities he’s calling “customers”. They are now the same, plain as day. You are a customer. Government is the company and Jared’s function is to oversee things so that it’s run like a business.
(Implicit here is the project, dear to right wing hearts since forever, of stripping the public sector to the bare walls and distributing the spoils—after skimming the Trump® kickbacks, naturally— to deserving white people, almost all of them men, but let’s leave that discussion for another day.)
So here’s today’s question. Just how in the hell can we dissolve any meaningful distinction between citizens and customers,—and, since he’s saying this too, between business and government—without the word “fascism” popping up in the minds of at least one or two journalists and denizens of Punditstan?
Let’s throw in the word “nepotism” too, while we’re at it and just for grins.
Because I’m a’tellin’ ya, if both those words—fascism and nepotism— are not front and center by mid-week, then both the media and any trace of effective political opposition to this ongoing coup, and that’s exactly what it is, really have abandoned ship, and we’re sunk.
An comment piece in Fortune, of all places, a week ago, called Trump a fascist. And predicted his brand of fascism would fail in the U.S.
Well, I happen to think that the idea makes perfect sense – but then, I’m in business myself, so I know things purely by osmosis that the rest of you couldn’t learn in decades of grad school. I’ll let you in on just a few of those things.
First of all, what is the purpose of a customer? I’m not asking what customers themselves think about their purpose – hell, they’ll probably give you all kinds of crazy answers (God wants me to do this, I’ve dedicated my life to art – stuff like that). I mean, what is a customer’s purpose as the business sees it?
Don’t hurt your head on this. The purpose of a customer is to give you money. See? Simple.
Now let’s introduce some hard stuff we call “logic.” Here’s an example of logic: If the purpose of your customers is to give you money, AND if your customers are also called “citizens”, then what is the purpose of your citizens? Anybody? That’s right, Kevin! The purpose of your citizens is also to give you money!
See? Logic is simple too!
Now, a little harder question: given that you have customers – sorry! I mean, citizens – what do you most want to do with them? Well, to speed this meeting up, I’ll just go ahead and tell you: what you most want to do is upgrade your citizen base.
Wow, that sounds complicated! But it really isn’t. Say you have what we could call a Walmart citizen base – what does that mean? It means that your citizens can’t pay you very much! But what if you could upgrade your citizen base to what we could call a Tiffany’s citizen base? How great would that be? (Hint: Tiffany customers spend lots more money than Walmart customers!)
Now be honest: isn’t this the kind of thinking that’s long overdue in this company? I mean, er, in this country?