Scott Pruitt said on Thursday that he did not believe that the release of CO2, a heat-trapping gas, was pushing global temperatures upwards.
With greedy fuckwits like Pruitt looking after the biosphere who needs enemies?
The miracle would be if he hadn’t said it. He’s been saying it for years. As Attorney General of Oklahoma he sued the EPA 14 times (basically demanding that they go away and leave Okahoma alone). He was hired this time around to shut the EPA down and that’s exactly what he’s doing. Nothing to see here, folks; move along.
Scott Pruitt is a whore for the oil industry. But then, so are most Republicans these days. (Most Democrats avoid taking money from the awl bidness, most Republicans take as much as they can get. There is a sharp partisan divide there.)
Here is the CBS news of the vote tally on that one:
Manchin is a fossil fuel guy and North Dakota is an oil producing state, big time these days.
I wasn’t expecting Pruitt not to insist on magical thinking. But just because we knew he was going to say it, doesn’t make what he said any less shocking. What I do want to know is, did he sell his soul for mere money? Or is it the usual magical thinking:
God loves free markets.
Because God loves free markets he would never create a world where a decent white man can’t burn all the fucking fossil fuel he feels like burning.
Therefore anyone opposed to burning unlimited quantities of fossil fuel is a Lying Godless Heathen Commie Bastard.
Or is it that all the people who are going to get hurt by us fucking over the biosphere ain’t been born yet so who gives a flying fuck about them.
Bluth,
I don’t know him of course, but I’d be surprised if it’s money per se, as in “Go sue the EPA – here’s your fee.” I think he just spotted a good career niche, and couldn’t come up with a principle that wouldn’t let him go for it.
I don’t know him either, so it is possible, as you suggest, that he knows very well that C02 acts as a greenhouse gas and that three trillion tons of it released from fossil deposits is going to fuck up the world as know it, but hey, his gig requires him to pretend that isn’t so and why bother with the truth?
But something tells me he actually and sincerely believes what he said. I meet people, or men anyway, often enough who actually and sincerely believe that, even though they are neither entirely ignorant nor completely uneducated. All of them are rabid free marketeer rent seekers, to a man, most of whom have made large fortunes doing just that. It would be perfectly possible for them to believe in free markets and grasp the science of the greenhouse effect, but they seem utterly unable to do it. I know they aren’t stupid. They just sound stupid. Sometimes I think sure, it’s just greed and lack of moral fibre, but then I look in their eyes and see that they aren’t lying. And that’s a puzzle. To me anyway.
Regarding the blindness to obvious reality, by certain well-positioned fools:
The problem also a lack of real education in the sciences, and in adapting one’s perceptions to the different scales of things – the real scales of this universe.
Anyone properly educated in the sciences becomes used to thinking in terms of the very very large and the very very small and in spans of time in millions of years. That stretches a person’s perceptions.
People without that mental training view this world through the scales of a human life and of distances and sizes proportional to what they see every day. It simpler, it is cozy and it does not require any mental stretching.
If you look at the natural world standing on a hilltop, it looks huge. Far too large in scale for puny humans to have any effect. If you think of time at the scale of a life, evolution can be a puzzle.
If you look at a model of the entire world with the functional, useful parts of the atmosphere shown to scale, it’s a very thin covering indeed. The real wonder of this planet, is that the world’s climate is as stable as it has been in recent millennia. And the notion that human activity can affect it, perhaps drastically is no surprise to anyone who has examined it in that properly scaled manner.
And if you think of the life of the world in millions of years, thousands of generations of even the longer-lived species, evolution quickly makes sense, falls into place in your mind.
If you understand that the bewildering variety of current life on this planet, is at most about one percent of all the species that have ever existed, then the current dire effects of human activity come into a sharper focus.
I think this has a lot to do with the weird and destructive attitudes not only of CB’s minions and appointees but also of their supporters. They simply don’t view the world around them in any properly scaled manner. Hell, they don’t even really, deep down, realize the the US is only about five percent of the people on this planet. And if they do realize it, they react only with fear, not with curiosity.
So what you are saying, Kev, is that they all need a little ride in the Total Perspective Vortex?
Bluthner:
We need a lot more education in the real sciences, by people who know how to teach the concepts not just the items on the next exam.
And we need the hordes of fools who flock into churches every Sunday, to pick up a good book on science instead, and read the darned thing. The USA is the most religion-besotted population on the planet, outside of Islam and India. And it shows.
And yes, the Total Perspective Vortex is a good notion. Zaphod Beeblebrox isn’t the only one who could survive it. I think I could. The rest of you can take your chances. :-)
Pending that, more planetariums! And, NOVA on network tee-vee not just on PBS.
Some folks on the left could use more of all the above, the anti-science tendencies of the trendy-left are a big problem too. Evidence for this; the anti-vaxers, the 9/11 Truthers, other assorted fools.
But our current problem is the religion-drenched, evangelical-cult credulous fools who voted for Trump, and who think that he’s a very nice guy.
That is the demographic that supports a creep like Pruitt.
Kev,
Agree totally. It has been pointed out by many people that our species evolved to fit the scale of life appropriate to medium-sized critters making their livings in the African savanna: eyesight so, other senses so, perception of size and time, so. Great size, tiny size, great distance, tiny distance, great time-spans, tiny time-spans – we can think about these things but we instinctively view them as supernatural: literally supernatural, because our innate sense of nature, the one we’re born with, is still operating at walking-ape-scale.
I don’t think any kind of deep education in science is needed to overcome this. I know for a fact that most physicists don’t know much (if any) more about biology than I do and most biologists don’t know much more about current physics than me. What they do know is how science works and how scientific thinking operates, and there are a great many very good books around that can explain that, science by science and era by era, to lay people.
But what people must have in order to grasp that is curiosity: a reason for wanting to learn it. And some people are simply incurious, and some people are already committed to alternative and contrary views of nature. And some people are very, very susceptible to the argument that since nobody ever does anything that is contrary to their own economic interest, people who teach that climate change is real are being paid to do so. And that people who believe their bought-and-paid-for propaganda are simply part of the gullible herd that isn’t clear-eyed enough to see that life, especially public life, is never anything other than a hustle of one kind or another.
The people you call trendy-left (Madame and I and I’m sure Expat are surrounded by them) have even shallower beliefs. They are as convinced of the infallibility of their instinctive grasp of reality as the simplest of cheap-grace evangelicals are of their own righteousness (more convinced, in fact, since the latter can err time after time and still find their way back to a state of grace – but the trendy-left is never wrong about anything, at least nothing that really matters). Making education in science and the ideas behind it available to them can do nothing: these things have been available to them their whole lives and they’ve never felt the smallest urge to learn a thing about them.
I would only add that there is a strain of anti-vaccination, anti “conventional’ medicine, that grows especially well in the minds of the rich. The thinking (though it isn’t conscious, so we can’t call it that) goes like this:
I am rich.
The reason I am rich is obviously because I am special. (This part works especially for those who did not earn the money that makes them rich)
Because I am so special, risks that an ordinary person is willing to take (vaccination does goes wrong a couple of times every million doses) are too high for me. It’s easy to see why: the very few people who get hurt by vaccines are clearly special, and I am special, therefore I am far more likely to be hurt by vaccine than a common or garden poor person.
Axel Munthe, who was a physician, writes about a time, I believe in the late 19th century, when he was practicing in Paris, and a new prefect of police was put into office, who decided to crack down on the many quacks operating in Paris and preying, especially, on the very rich. (London now, still, is full of quacks who prey on the very rich.) So the new Prefect of Police issued an order to all doctors, either to present proofs of their professional education and qualifications at police headquarters by midnight Friday or get the hell out of town. Result: a large number of quacks packed up and fled to pastures greener, and the qualified docs all dutifuly marched down to police headquarters with their diplomas. All excep the most famous (and most expensive) society doctor of them all. He did neither. The week wore on and everyone wondered, will he run, has he been a con man all along, gossip raged. Friday morning came and went. Friday afternoon came and went. And then, at half past ten on Friday night, said society doctor had himself smuggled into police headquarters, where he asked for a secret meeting with the prefect. At which he produced proofs of the finest medical education available in the West at that time. But then begged the prefect not to tell anyone. He feared he would have to cut his fees in half or worse if his rich clients found out he was not a quack.
to continue: I wonder if the same or similar reasoning doesn’t explain why 9 out of 10 hedge fundies you will ever meet (or that I have ever met, at least) are adamantly convinced that climate change is concocted bullshit. I think their reasoning goes a bit like this:
I have made myself much richer than most other men.
This proves beyond any doubt or discussion that I am much more intelligent than most other men.
The world is full of assholes who think they are as smart or even smarter than me, but who don’t have much money, which just proves not only that they are losers, but that they are not nearly as smart as me.
Those losers, especially the ones with lots of ‘education’, all think climate change is a real thing.
But they are losers.
And I am a winner. Also I don’t want climate change to be true, because that would cost me money. Which would make me less rich, and ipso facto less smart.
But if I refuse to buy their climate change bullshit, then I can make more money, and ipso facto be even smarter.
Therefore climate change is clearly bullshit. For losers.
Again I’m not suggesting this is a conscious thought process. But it does seems to operate, as I say, in nine out of ten of these guys.
Was it Tallyrand who said: ‘Give me a man’s purse strings and I’ll give you his politics” ?
No, that’s all bollocks.
Books are so fucking totally yesterday that they’re not even worth discussing as a part of any pathway to a viable future.
If the contest is between overly simplistic but emotionally appealing “concepts” on the one hand, and complicated, detailed explanations which require sustained attention and effort on the other—and it is—then simple wins every time.
In this current climate of racist nationalism, the primary and usually disguised “bumper sticker” concept driving the Trump phenomenon and the rise of similar sentiments elsewhere is the “people prefer to be with their own kind” meme. Almost all of the “wall building” animus can be tracked back to that cave, and right now that and similar simplistic sentiments are taking science and empiricism and decency and morality to the woodshed every single day, and the entire project of the Enlightenment is on the ropes.
Nobody, so far as I’m aware, has a clue what to do about that, but I promise you, books and teachers are not going to be a substantial part of the way this ongoing calamity (and it is a calamity) ultimately plays out. Tweets now have more throw-weight than books, and not just by a little bit, and I see no signs of that reversing.
We all have a tendency to look to the past for solutions to current problems(from maps that we made, out of memories, for example), and that’s historically been quite effective because the context, the terrain if you like (resources, population density, simpler technology, etc etc), in which the vast majority of human experience occurred has been relatively stable.
But now it’s not, and we, as a species on a planet, are in brand new territory with no maps whatsoever.
All we have is the knowledge of how to make maps using general scientific principles, and that is telling us that almost everything we’re doing now, as a modernity, is ecologically (which is to say scientifically) counterproductive and that the difficulties are accelerating.
Rather than deal with the view through the windshield, we’re looking in the rear-view mirror.
I keep coming back to the addict analogy. It’s not perfect, but clearly we are in the grip of the denial which is so deeply and unrelentingly and universally symptomatic of the addictive process. This is so bad that even thoughtful and well-read people are still arguing that if we would just mix a little warm milk with our whiskey, we’d manage just fine.
Natasha:
I’ll go with your modification. But at least a serious exposure to science, properly done, can inoculate people against some of the smug goofiness that so many exist in.
It worked for me, but I was also lucky to have parents who refused to indoctrinate me in any religion. They sent me to Sunday School for a while, but when I got bored (realizing soon, that better stories were available in the science fiction section over at the library), they didn’t fight it. So back I went to Tom Swift and HG Wells and Sherlock Holmes and Jules Verne. I was about 9 or 10. Later it was Heinlein and Clark and Bradley and all the fine writers they inspired.
I did study the various religions later, as one will. But it takes early conditioning to get people to take that Leap of Faith, easily and credulously. If we learn to think, first, it’s not easy to be a chump later on.
I used to live in and near Berkeley and I know what you and Madame are dealing with, with the trendy folk. It’s a great university. But the town around it contains more than one fool.
Bluthner: the thought processes of the “self made wealthy” does, too often, probably run something as you describe.
**
I think that the delusional foolishness of the movement around, and supporting, Cheeto Benito is serving us well in one regard: his deep confusion, and his compulsive lying, are forcing millions of people to re-learn the habits of skepticism, of critical thinking, for themselves.
And the backlash against the evangelical ministers who promote so much economic violence in the Name of Jeebus will soon be a wonder to behold.
9T: I just read yours.
The resistance to the new barbarity will take many forms. Teaching the young to think clearly has to be part of it. I used to do that in one of those for-profit colleges, did the best I could to improve the mental filters of my students. I know that I got through to some of them.
As for this racist nationalism, the best counter to it, provably, is diversity in one’s own life experiences. I think I posted, a couple of weeks ago here, a survey done after the debacle of November. The areas in this country where diversity extends into the neighborhood level, where people of different backgrounds live mixed together on the same streets, tended to vote liberal. They were inoculated by personal experience from the fear-based nastiness of Trumpism.
And the areas where demographic change has been most rapid, the past decade or so, but it’s not yet translated into neighborhood diversity, are the counties where the fear won, where the Dark Side could play their evil game with winning effect.
I think we are in a race, between this rampaging campaign of fear, and the gradual fading of ‘fear of the different’, as people’s kids attend school together and work things out between themselves, and new kinds of restaurants open, and people learn that the new folks are just humans too.
Humanizing “the other” is something that has to occur at the personal level. We are back to the scale of things, the scale at which the human mind most easily operates. That also takes time.
We are, right now, living with the highest percentage of “persons not born in the US”, than seen here in quite a few decades. The comparative period would be the decades after the Civil War, another notably nasty period in our politics. “No Irish Need Apply” was a sign waved in the faces of my own ancestors.